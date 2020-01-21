20 things about Vikings that don’t make sense historically

The Vikings TV show was first shown in 2013. The sixth and supposedly last series was broadcast in 2019 and 2020. The historical drama that follows the adventures of Nordic hero Ragnar Lothbrok has become one of the most successful series on the History Channel. The spin-off show Vikings: Valhalla is already being developed by Netflix.

Vikings was written by Michael Hirst, an award-winning screenwriter known for his historical productions. He has earned the reputation of a bloodthirsty and violent TV show. While real Vikings have been involved in more than their fair share of fighting, it seems that Hirst has taken some artistic liberties with the accuracy of his show to ensure that it appeals to 21st century audiences.

20 The Vikings did not call themselves Vikings

This is a pretty blatant inaccuracy since the name of the show is Vikings. Although the Vikings themselves were very real, they neither called them nor any of the people they conquered them “Vikings”. The name was first used in the 11th century, long after they ceased to be a dominant force in Europe.

19 dates do not match the life of the real Ragnar

Although there is no evidence that Ragnar Lothbrok was a real person, the character is based on a very real Nordic legend that tells of his adventures and conquests. Although Hirst was inspired by the legend, there are many inaccuracies in the dates that do not match the events in the sagas that told the story of his life.

18 Rollo was not Ragnar’s brother

In the TV series, Ragnar is played alongside British star Clive Standen, who plays roller blinds, by Australian actor Travis Fimmel. According to Hirst’s script, Ragnar and Rollo are brothers, but this is not mentioned in Ragnar’s saga. Rollo was a real person, the first ruler of Normandy, so this family connection is completely imprecise.

17 The real Ragnar came from Sweden

According to the show, Ragnar and his clan come from Kattegat, a village in Norway, and the background scenery is very similar to the Norwegian fjords, although it was shot in Ireland. While many “Vikings” came from this part of Scandinavia, according to Nordic legend, Ragnar Lothbrok came from Sweden.

16 real Vikings wore helmets in battle

The bloodthirsty fight scenes in Vikings are one of the main reasons why the program has proven so popular with viewers, but these too are littered with inaccuracies. Above all, none of the actors seem to wear a helmet, although real Scandinavian warriors would have ensured that their heads were protected.

15 Wessex soldiers with helmets from the 16th century

No helmets are a great historical inaccuracy, but the Viking makers have managed to go a step further by letting the Wessex soldiers wear a helmet that was invented in the 16th century and was still used primarily by Italian soldiers , This is a pretty bad mistake in the costume department!

14 female warriors were a myth

One of the most popular figures of the Vikings is Lagertha, a warrior who is more than just the men she fights against. While women enjoyed relative freedoms at the time, few went so far as to be warriors, and the idea of ​​being warriors was more a myth than a reality.

13 tattoos of the 21st century

There is little evidence that Vikings had tattoos, although Ragnar and his fellow figures all seem to be generously inked. Even if they stained their skin, the likelihood that such a decoration would be temporary is high, and there would surely be none of the nicely designed, so-called “tribal” tattoos that you see among the Vikings.

12 The use of the name “England”

During the Vikings, the characters use the name “England” when referring to the British Isles. Not only is this geographically incorrect, when the Vikings invaded Scotland and even Wales, but at the time of the television broadcast, England itself did not exist and only became a single country in the 10th century.

11 Alfred the Great actually had four brothers

Alfred the Great, who was king of Wessex and later king of the Anglo-Saxons, ruled between 1871 and 1899. In the television series, Alfred has only one brother, Aethelred, while the king had three other male siblings in real life. including Aethelbald and Aethleberht, who also served as King of Wessex.

10 Alfred only came to the throne after Aethelred’s death

While the Vikings had Aethelred very much alive when Alfred sat on the throne, Alfred did not become king until all of his older brothers died. Aethelred himself served as King of Wessex between 1865 and his death in 1871. At that time, his younger brother Alfred became king.

9 chiefs were not allowed to have as much power

The Vikings’ jugs or chiefs are often portrayed as tyrants who exercise power over everyone in their clan. In reality, the unscrupulous jugs we see on the television series would not have been tolerated by the rest of their tribe and would likely have been sold – or worse – if they were too big for their boots.

8 Christians seem to be more violent than the Vikings

While there is a lot of violence in the Vikings, from battle scenes to horrific forms of torture, Christian soldiers seem to give as much as possible both in the fight against the Viking invaders and in dealing with their people. The truth was that the Vikings found it relatively easy to conquer large parts of the British Isles.

7 Crucifixion as a Christian punishment

Perhaps the most bloodthirsty inaccuracy in the history of the Vikings is the scene in which Athelstan is crucified by the Christian church as an apostate or unbeliever. There is no record of Christians ever using the crucifixion as a punishment, and many would have believed that it was sacred and reserved only for Christ.

6 Vikings have not fought battles

The battle scenes in Vikings are definitely eye-catchers, especially when the two armies run across open terrain and compete against each other on the open battlefield. It is a pity that the real Vikings did not fight like this, but rather misused ambushes or built a protective wall to protect themselves from attacks.

5 Cuthbert died for natural reasons

In the first season of the Vikings, Rollo attacks the island of Lindisfarne, also known as Holy Island because of its monastery, and kills the older monk Father Cuthbert. Cuthbert was a real monk who lived on Lindisfarne for a while, but he died in old age in 687, long before Vikings attacked Holy Island.

4 No fortifications in Viking villages

The Vikings who invaded the British Isles soon settled and built villages where their wives and children could live. However, these villages would have been heavily fortified because the Nordic robbers wanted to protect their family from Anglo-Saxon soldiers. The Viking settlements on the television show have no such fortifications.

3 Ansgar was indeed a successful missionary

Like Cuthbert, Ansgar was a real religious figure who experienced an inaccurate downfall due to the Vikings. In season 3, Ansgar was sent to Kattegat as a missionary, but was killed when he was unable to prove the power of his god. Saint Ansgar was a very successful missionary who preached all his life in Scandinavia and Northern Europe.

2 modern clothing styles

Even the clothing that many of the characters wear is historically inaccurate. Men wear modern lederhosen instead of the woolen clothes they would rather wear. The use of modern fabrics in costume design is not surprising, but the creators of the program should have worked harder to find a more authentic style.

1 Viking men with shaved heads

Travis Fimmel as Ragnar Lothbrok has a striking sense of style with his shaved head and tattooed scalp. Unfortunately, there is little evidence that the Vikings have ever shaved their heads. It would have been much more likely that they would have their hair grown long to keep them warm in the cold Scandinavian winters.

