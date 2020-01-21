20 things employees said about working at Ferrari

If you’re interested in cars and want to make a living from cars, there’s probably no better place to start your career than with a Ferrari. Ferrari S.p.A. is an Italian company known for developing and manufacturing some of the sickest super sports cars the world has ever seen. We are talking about Ferrari models like the Enzo, the F40, the Testarossa, the 308 GTS and of course the LaFerrari. The name Ferrari has always been synonymous with greatness and many celebrities around the world are proud to own a Ferrari.

Enabling this is a strong workforce that the automaker is proud of. According to the company’s corporate website, the dancing horse currently employs 3,851 people with up to 48 nationalities.

As a Ferrari enthusiast, you may also be curious about what it’s like to work for such a prestigious company. Fortunately, we have put together some feedback from employees ourselves.

20 You would like to find out personal details in interviews

According to an anonymous post on Glassdoor by someone interviewed at the Ferrari office in Maranello, Italy, “Quite a long and thoughtful interview conducted by an HR girl and a process engineer (the future boss). Nevertheless, the atmosphere was relaxed and everything went smoothly. Most of the questions were typical for an interview, only a few times they wanted to know more personal details that I could not discuss in detail. “

19 No day is the same

According to a report by a Ferrari North America brand specialist published on Indeed, “A typical day can vary from building a car to every fabric stitch to driving the latest car in our showroom. We also do some events together with rides and rides so that no day is the same. I learned so much by working here. “

18 Working there is different from any other car dealer

According to a review on Glassdoor by someone who worked part-time for the company, “This is not like any other car dealership I’ve ever worked for. They actually take care of the employees and even though the payment is not great. The quality of life is in this branch. The customers are sensible and wonderful to deal with. “

17 Willingness to bypass employee schedules

A former employee, who worked part-time at Ferrari as a retail clerk, announced to Glassdoor that the company was “cooperative in creating school schedules.” In addition, the employee also appreciated that the company had a “cool, upscale atmosphere”. “And the best part is, the employee said that the goods sell themselves.”

16 No increases

A permanent Ferrari employee said the company offers “a good starting salary and excellent paid benefits”. However, the review on Glassdoor also said the following: “Salary is limited (literally no increases – it is frozen without an end date being expected). According to Career Bliss, Ferrari employees earn an average of around $ 59,000 per person Year.

15 Good food in the cafeteria and free bus transportation

According to a Glassdoor post by a former Ferrari World employee in Abu Dhabi: “The people here respect each other. Good place to stay. Deli cafeteria. Free bus transportation. The salary is low compared to hard work (sic). Spend the day only at work, no time to relax and only have one day off. “

14 Really, there are no increases

According to an anonymous post from a current Ferrari employee on Glassdoor, no increases, not even increases in the cost of living, have been issued in recent years. No explanation or communication from management as to why this is the case. When asked, management said that it is the parent company in Italy that does not exist. In the meantime, you can read in all the news that the parent company makes record profits year after year. “

13 The quality of employment is expected taking into account the type of company

A former employee who held a management position at Ferrari World said that reconciling work and family life was a problem at work. Although the publication on Glassdoor also said, “Given the nature of the business, I would say that is expected.” However, this former employee also stated that the company said “teamwork (sic), understanding, professionalism, positive.” Environment, empowerment, growth, improvement, organization, decent package. “

12 Prioritizes customers over employees

According to a recent 2018 Ferrari employee, “Cars (Chrysler vehicles for just a few”), according to a report by Motor 1, Ferrari takes precedence over customers because of the limited number of cars available. The review also found that: “Employee benefits will be cut. Travel policy very poor and cheap. No real benefits for working here other than the name. Very high stress and too much politics. “

11 “stunning”

According to a statement by a former Ferrari World employee on Indeed: “I had my first experience abroad at Ferrari World and I could never have asked for such a nice entry into the UAE. It was just amazing every day. The accommodation was a little disappointing and that affected work motivation. But I looked beyond that and gained so much experience to improve my career, and it definitely paid off at the end of the day.

10 “Best workplace”

Indeed, a former tour operator and guest service agent at Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi wrote: “The best job for anyone with experience and beginners. You feel in an environment in which you learn at university and earn work. Whoever starts his career as a front level is now in a high position and you have the opportunity to increase your career level at this company. “

9 “Strong brand. Sexy. Door opener. “

A review that was posted to Glassdoor in 2016 said, “Powerful Brand. Sexy. Door opener. Globally but not standardized. Relationship business. “However, this employee also noticed some disadvantages for the job.

Specifically, the rating says: “Unstructured. Check the mentality. Traditional and too respectful of the past. “In addition, the employee recommended that the management” communicate, recognize and promote more talents “.

8 Must be willing to play political games as a manager

A former employee who worked for the company for more than five years booked on Glassdoor. “The company is managed from top to bottom by the CEO. It’s hard to get promoted and there are (sic) a lot of (sic) political games at managerial level. “

7 Pressure to reach sales targets

According to a post written on Glassdoor by a sales representative, “The manager puts constant pressure on you to achieve your hourly sales goals and share them with all of your employees and yourself via a walkie-talkie, even when no commission is due. Hours, terrible clock system. I had to sell myself in the middle of a big sale because it was against company policy to pay me an extra dollar so I could complete a transaction because it went beyond my schedule and happened several times a week. High turnover. “

6 Lack of work-life balance

A December 2018 post from a former accounts payable specialist to Indeed said, “I wouldn’t recommend Ferrari North America to anyone working for Ferrari North America unless it’s okay with unreasonable schedules (sic), NOT a work-life -Balance to be spoken to and shouted at in a derogatory manner. “It is not clear whether this employee experience was shouted at or witnessed such an employee address.

5 Most of the time is spent staring out the window

One article from a Glassdoor sales representative says: “It can get boring if you have spent all morning and afternoon not selling more than 2-3 articles. The manager sleeps registered in the back office while the regular sales staff do the work. “

However, the employee also emphasized: “Hourly wages are good compared to many other places. There is neither much work nor pressure to keep a certain sales quota. Most of the time is spent staring out the window. “

4 HQ systems not user-friendly

An anonymous posting from a former Indeed employee read: “Ferrari NA is a Ferrari SpA sales office based in Maranello, Italy. It has a small feeling (maybe 80 people) and good people to work with but is burdened by a challenging infrastructure. For example, getting financial reports or even good sales and marketing data is difficult because the HQ systems are not user-friendly. This can affect an otherwise good work environment. I went to work with a competitor who seems to have a more progressive perspective. “

3 Difficult to get ahead

It seems that Ferrari also likes to make frequent changes to its organizational model. A post by a former Ferrari North America corporate assistant controller published on Indeed read: “The company is always in a restructuring phase. Unclear idea where to go. There is no career path on which you can expand your profession. “

2 Great experience but low wages

A Glassdoor post from an employee who has worked at Ferrari for over 10 years says: “World’s best engine design location for a great experience. I actually work in the GT engine sector. I worked on engine integration for the following cars: La Ferrari, Ferrari V12 tdf (sic), Ferrari 812 superfast. “However, the employee also complained that the company offered them“ low wages ”.

1 “Taxes for Italians, working hours not always agreed with the manager.”

A technical director’s assessment at Glassdoor says, “Taxes in Italy, working hours are not always pre-determined with your manager. Salary not adeguate (sic) for position and fatigue. A lot of work during the summer. However, the report also noted, “One of the best Italian properties, a large company that produces one of the best sports and production cars ever made. On every (sic) working day you immerse yourself in a fascinating field and feel the real competition and the high quality of the brand. “

