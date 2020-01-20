20 things even the biggest fans don’t know about Gilmore Girls

Anyone who has seen an episode of Gilmore Girls wants to live in the small town of Stars Hollow. With a leisurely dinner, a pretty grocery store, seasonal parties, fun and caring residents, and a picture-perfect atmosphere, it’s hard not to walk the streets with Lorelai and Rory Gilmore.

Fans know that the series ended after seven seasons, but creator Amy-Sherman Palladino didn’t work on the final season. And of course, we loved seeing the Netflix revival A Year In The Life, released in November 2016. But what about a few other fun facts about this popular mother / daughter TV show?

Here are 20 things even the biggest fans didn’t know about Gilmore Girls.

20 Ryan Gosling actually went to a Gilmore Girls audition

According to Elite Daily, Ryan Gosling went to audition for Gilmore Girls. It is so wild to imagine him in Stars Hollow drinking coffee with Luke and verbally engaging with Lorelai. That would have been cool, but in the end, of course, it wasn’t filled. We know he did so well in Hollywood, but it would have been fun to see him on the show.

19 Luke was wearing a black baseball cap to show that he was sad that Lorelai didn’t want to get married

Gilmore Girls fans know that Lorelai and Luke were surrounded by a lot of dramas and whether they would ever tie the knot.

Glamor says that Luke wore a black baseball cap in certain episodes to show that he was really upset that Lorelai didn’t want to get married.

18 Liza Weil read for Rory, not Paris, during the audition

Mental Floss says Liza Weil, whom we all know and love (but sometimes hate …) as Paris Geller, read for Rory during the audition.

It feels hard to see someone in the role of Rory as Alexis Bledel because she really embodies this bookworm character perfectly. And of course Liza is amazing as Paris.

Max and Lorelai’s famous season one finale used more than 1,000 flowers

Do you remember when Max Medina Lorelai gave 1000 yellow daisies at the end of the first season and asked her to marry him? It was an incredibly romantic gesture, but according to glamor, it was more than 1,000 daisies. Amy Sherman-Palladino said the amount was “like a table arrangement,” so there must be more. So interesting.

16 Lauren Graham said the season seven finale was too easy

The finale of season seven was the series finale, until of course the Netflix revival happened. At the end of season seven, Rory went freelance to become a journalist, and it was just as emotional as we expected.

According to Mental Floss, Lauren Graham believed that the original finale was “too easy”, so some changes were made.

15 Amy Sherman-Palladino passed a charming little town and met Gilmore Girls

According to Mental Floss, Amy Sherman-Palladino was in Washington, Connecticut, and it helped her develop her famous TV show.

She was in a restaurant and said, “Someone got up and they went behind the counter and got their own coffee because the waitress was busy.”

14 Luke was originally supposed to be a female character named Daisy

Can we believe that ?! Even the biggest Gilmore Girls fans probably don’t know that according to the Elite Daily, instead of Luke’s character, there would be a woman named Daisy.

It’s so strange to think about it because Luke and Lorelai’s novels are basically why we love the show so much.

13,339 novels are reviewed in all 7 seasons

Rory Gilmore may be the most famous bookworm on TV, but it’s hard for us to guess how many novels are spoken in all seven seasons of the series.

Fascinate.com has the answer: 339. We wonder if Rory has read them all. What are we talking about. Of course she did.

12 The show got an Emmy for makeup (but nothing else)

According to Graziadaily.co.uk, Gilmore Girls have won an Emmy Award for their makeup, but they haven’t gotten any other Emmys in seven seasons.

It may be hard to believe because it’s such a popular and popular show, but TV fans know that high quality entertainment doesn’t always get a lot of praise or awards.

11 Alexis Bledel was brand new to acting, so Lauren Graham was very motherly at first

According to Graziadaily.co.uk, in scenes with Gilmore Girls, Lauren Graham would put her arm around Alexis Bledel to “literally steer her into place”. That’s because Alexis was brand new to acting and hadn’t previously been involved in anything else.

She’s so good at playing Rory and no one else would be so perfect, so it worked.

10 Lauren Graham enjoyed the Friday night scenes but said the food was gross

Some of the best Gilmore Girls scenes included Lorelai and Rory having dinner with Emily and Richard on Friday night. This was part of the arrangement they had made so that Lorelai’s parents could pay for Rory to go to Chilton.

According to Insider.com, Lauren Graham enjoyed these scenes, but the food was gross.

9 Alexis Bledel had coke, not coffee, in her scenes because she is not a fan

Since Lorelai and Rory are so crazy about coffee, the actresses they played must have obsessions, right?

Well, maybe not. Elite Daily says when Alexis Bledel had to drink a cup of coffee on the show, she had coke in her cup because she’s not a coffee fan.

8 The actors were often confused by their character’s pop culture references

Gilmore Girls fans know that there are many popular cultural references and that it can be quite difficult to spot them. Maybe we caught the random one, but otherwise we shrugged and went back to Google.

Elite Daily says that the actors were often confused by this and did not always know it.

7 Lorelai’s childhood doll house is actually the same thing Monica had with friends

According to Fascinate.com, the doll house that Lorelai loved when she was little is the same that Monica has at Friends. It’s really cool to learn that there is something that connects the worlds of these two shows, since there are chances that we are really big fans of both.

6 Adam Wylie has really played in “Into the Woods”, just like his Chilton character

Brad, played by Adam Wylie, was a student in Chilton who worked on Broadway’s Into The Woods, leaving him open to loads of criticism and jokes from Paris (which were so entertaining even though we felt bad for Brad).

Fascinate.com says Adam Wylie actually did, which is so cool to hear.

5 Rory was almost the star of a spin-off

The fans probably know that Jess could have had his own spin-off, but it didn’t work. But do the biggest fans of Gilmore Girls know that Rory will have a spin-off? Elite Daily says this was an option, but it didn’t work. That would have been interesting … but would Lorelai have been there too?

4 Milo Ventimiglia could have been six seasons on the show but signed only two seasons

Milo Ventimiglia didn’t stay too long in Stars Hollow … just long enough to meet Rory and relax Luke.

Fascinate.com says Milo may have been on the show for six seasons, but he only signed for two seasons. It is interesting to hear that this was his choice and not that of others.

3 The creator always said that a film was out of the question

According to Buzzfeed, Amy Sherman-Palladino is asked if there would be a Gilmore Girls movie, and she never said it was out of the question.

Now we know there was never a movie, but there was a Netflix revival, and that was good enough for us. We would still not mind a film.

2 The character of Jess was supposed to stop Lorelai and Luke’s love story first

Every love story needs a lot of tension and conflict, which is why it can be so frustrating to see TV characters fighting and staying away.

Buzzfeed says Jess Lorelai and Luke’s character should stop first. It is interesting to learn, and it is definitely a good thing that they will finally get married on resuscitation.

1 Two of the actors, Alex Borstein and Jackson Douglas, were married

Fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel know Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, but she was a funny and cynical harpist in some scenes on Gilmore Girls.

According to Buzzfeed, she was married to Jackson Douglas, who played Jackson in Gilmore Girls Sookie’s husband. Even the biggest fans would not have known this interesting fact.

