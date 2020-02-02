20 things everyone forgot Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey

Singer Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, member of the popular boy band 98 Degrees from the 90s, were introduced to each other by a manager they both knew. After meeting a few more times, they decided to meet and finally got married. The legendary duo became so popular that they got their own reality show: Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. The show easily became everyone’s favorite, mainly because of Simpson’s blonde moments (which gave it more publicity).

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all rosy for this couple. Throughout the shoot, their relationship slowly drifted apart. With Lachey, seven years older than them, they were never on the same page. Simpson just wanted to focus on her career while Lachey was ready to settle down and have children. Their marriage ended in 2005 after three years. Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson divorced 15 years ago and are now married to other people. Damn! We even forgot that they exist. Here’s a reminder of 20 things about their marriage.

20 They met at a party

Simpson and Lachey met for the first time at a Hollywood Christmas parade. A manager they both knew introduced them to each other. After leaving the party, Lachey announced to his mother that one day he would marry Simpson. According to thetalko.com, they met again at the Teen People Party a month later, where they started a romantic relationship.

19 They separated briefly while dating

At the time Simpson started dating Lachey in 1998, she was barely 18 years old, while Lachey was seven years older. She stopped after two years because she wanted to explore the world of dating. Five months later and after the September 11 attack, she knew Lachey was her true love and they made up, as eonline.com reveals.

18 Simpson saved for marriage

It was none of our business to know, but Simpson did when she shared her decision to wait until marriage. People.com revealed that she never hesitated to discuss her decision to wait, especially since she grew up in the Christian faith. She married Lachey in October 2002 and was glad that she had been waiting.

17 They mixed business with pleasure

Soon after meeting, they began to mix business with pleasure. Lachey performed on one of her tracks while Simpson went on tour with his band 98 Degrees. She soon decided to be the opening act so that she could promote her last album Sweet Kisses, on which Lachey also appeared, as eonline.com reveals.

16 Your proposal and your marriage story

Lachey planned the perfect proposal in February 2002. According to people.com, he put her on a yacht and waited for the sunset before asking the question. Simpson later revealed that she wished she had the least idea so that she could have dressed better. After eight months, they made a living bond in Austin, Texas.

15 Your reality show

Shortly after they got married, MTV turned to them to do a reality show about their new life and they agreed. The Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica show immediately became a hit with around 2.4 million viewers per episode. According to wiki.org, MTV originally intended to choose Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie, but they pulled out at the last minute, leaving a space free for them.

14 Her father was the one who suggested the show

Simpson’s father and manager Joe Simpson was the one who came up with the idea of ​​doing the show. When he heard that Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie were withdrawing from the show, he contacted MTV and asked them to produce a show with their daughter and new husband, which frankly wasn’t the best idea. The couple had never lived together and now had to do this in front of the cameras, as eonline.com reveals.

13 They hoped their show would be different

Since Simpson was raised Christian and had strong values ​​(something Lachey really admired), she and Lachey hoped that their show would be different from other reality shows, as thetalko.com reveals. However, the plot was exactly the same and they went through the same things as other married couples, only now that it was in front of the camera.

12 They blamed the show for their marriage problems

After their marriage ended, the ex-couple accused the show’s success of having their marriage problems. Since they were newly married, they needed time to find out about themselves and the life they had just started before they shared it with the world. At some point, according to screenrant.com, they could no longer tell the difference between television and reality.

11 Her family was pushy

Since Simpson’s father was her manager and her mother was her hairdresser, they were always on the set while filming. This added to the pressure of her marriage to have her there daily for the entire three seasons. According to people.com, Lachey felt that Simpson’s parents still wanted to take care of their daughter, and since they were older and wiser, he couldn’t resist much.

10 The end

The tension between them increased sharply. There were rumors that Simpson didn’t like Lachey’s party methods, which was another thing that caused them to drift apart. Finally they called it over and the day before Thanksgiving 2005 they published a press release announcing their separation. As buzzfeed.com revealed, the decision was mutual, but they still had respect and admiration for one another.

9 They still liked Nick for her

Even though Simpson’s family was in their whole relationship, they still liked Nick for them. They were used to having him with them, and when they finished things, they felt the emptiness especially during the holidays.

According to people.com, the two announced their separation one day before Thanksgiving, and when the whole family met the next day, they missed him. During this time, however, they had to support Simpson.

8 You were never on the same page

When the show ended, it was clear that there was tension between them. As eonline.com reports, the two were never on the same page. Lachey wanted children and Simpson wanted to focus on their careers. At some point he preferred to treat his brother rather than his wife. After they separated, he said in an interview that he was glad that they had no children since the end of the marriage.

7 Most of the arguments were about money

Simpson’s talents included singing, belching the alphabet, and shopping. Lachey hugged the first two, less the shopping spree. According to thetalko.com, Simpson wasted money on unnecessary things, leading to a massive divide between them. However, some fans disagreed; They thought Lachey was stingy.

6 allegations of fraud

Another reason Simpson ended up with Lachey was that she probably felt guilty of allegedly cheating. According to buzzfeed.com, there were allegations that Simpson cheated on Bam Margera when she made the film Dukes of Hazzard.

Margera told Radar online that they were both drunk and that things were only escalating. Simpson; denies, however, that it ever happens.

5 It was difficult for them to get used to their real life

In an interview with people.com, Lachey blamed the reality show for her divorce, as the two of them didn’t know how to be together on their own after filming was complete. They started their marriage to many people around them and didn’t know what to do when they were alone. So they started playing their reality show roles in real life.

4 Simpson Bossed Nick Around

The divorce from Simpson and Lachey was a long time ago. However, there have been allegations that Simpson commanded Lachey a lot. According to thetalko.com, it was recorded on the show once when Simpson ordered him to iron her $ 238 blouse. Lachey initially refused, but then continued to iron it.

3 Lachey was blindsided by the divorce

Lachey knew that things were bad between them, but nothing that advice could fix. So he was shocked when Simpson bluntly drove home in a car after a night out with her friends for divorce.

According to thetalko.com, he tried to talk her out of it, but her decision seemed made. He never expected it, but it was too late now.

2 Both have moved on

Although the clips of their show will stay with us forever, the ex-couples have moved on with other people. According to cheatsheet.com, Lachey married Venessa Lachey in 2011 and they have three children, while Simpson married Eric Johnson in 2014 and they also have three children.

1 Simpson revealed that their marriage was a bad investment

Years after her divorce, Simpson revealed that her first marriage was a bad investment. In an interview with Usweekly.com, Simpson was asked what was her biggest monetary mistake and she said her first marriage. She revealed that the divorce agreement cost her $ 12 million, which she thought was just a bad investment considering that she was only married for three years.

