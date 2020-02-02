20 things fans don’t know about Ja Rule’s private life

Most of us know him from the 2000s, but Ja Rule has made a name for himself since childhood. He actually entered the music scene in 1992 and from then on accepted nothing less than the best for his career. His songwriting started much earlier. 1990 was the year he put his lyrics on paper to inspire a generation.

Eight years later, in 1998, he was signed to Def Jam Records and featured on Jay-Z’s “Can I Get A …” track, which advanced his career. The following year, he debuted his first solo album, Venni Vetti Vecci, which was a hit almost immediately. His music contains important issues such as social justice and he is not afraid to speak his truth about his own life. But who is the man behind the lyrics? Here are 20 things we learned about Ja Rule off-stage.

20 His upbringing was much stricter than most, they didn’t even celebrate birthdays

Yes, Rule was raised by his mother and grandparents and they were devout Jehovah’s Witnesses. This is something he talks about in his 2014 paper, Unruly: The Ups and Downs of Becoming a Man. The rapper claimed they didn’t celebrate much due to their religion, including the holidays and birthdays.

19 He was brought up by his mother, and she did it on her own

Single mothers have something to say, and it takes tremendous strength and courage to raise a child alone. Yes Rule’s mother raised him with the help of her parents. Although he grew up in a very religious environment, his mother finally made the decision to leave the community.

18 he was experienced with the ladies at a (very) young age

Another thing Ja Rule admits in his memoirs is that at an unusually young age he was quite experienced with relationships. For him, the romance began when he was 10 years old. It’s definitely a different love story than most others, but on the other hand, he met his wife at a young age … well, we think it worked!

17 But his real love story started in 8th grade, where he met his wife

Aisha Atkins is the wife of Ja Rule and her love story has a long tradition. The two met in eighth grade when they were in middle school, and Ja Rule describes them as his “soul mate”.

In an interview with Time, he said about their relationship: “I watched her grow up, she watched me grow up.”

16 Run-D.M.C. Made a big impact on his life

Ja Rule grew up in the same location in Queens as Run-D.M.C. and they didn’t just inspire him to keep writing. Yes, Rule says that they inspired him in a more personal sense. If they could grow up like this and make something of themselves, he knew he could do it too.

15 A sibling was something he always wanted

In the same time interview, the rapper talked about how he was raised as an only child. He also talked about how, when watching his own children, he wishes he had the opportunity to enjoy the same connection and sense of camaraderie with his own sibling.

14 So much so that he has a tattoo for his late little sister

The tragic thing is that Ja Rule almost had a sibling, but unfortunately she didn’t make it. His mother lost the baby before taking it to school, but she was given the name Kristin. This is the same name that Ja Rule has tattooed on his body. Many people get tattoos to honor others, and so does Ja Rule.

13 Hello, the birthday falls on February 29th, which means that in most years it is not even a birthday

Interestingly, Ja Rule has no birthday in most years. It’s cool to brag about being born on a day that only happens every four years, but it also means that Ja Rule can claim to be like Benjamin Button as others get older.

12 Jay-Z is credited with his talent as Emcee

While it was Jay-Z’s track appearance that paid him massive attention in 1998, he also owes the star rapper the success of his own ability to level up. According to Ja Rule, he watched the way Jay-Z loosened the cuff and rap lyrics but didn’t write them down. Ja Rule adapted this technique like his own and knocked without writing anything down.

11 Despite a highly religious upbringing, he considers himself more spiritual than religious

Just because Ja Rule grew up in a super-religious environment doesn’t mean that he absolutely adopts this serious and pious religious lifestyle now that he’s older.

He says with his own conviction: “I am not religious, I am spiritual and I have every relationship with God, you do not need intermediaries.”

10 Music was the only career in which he ever thought about a future

The rapper would never have imagined not being a musician or songwriter. Even at a young age, he saw nothing for himself but music. You could call it fate, but when he was a child he found there was no other way and devoted his early years to making his dreams come true.

9 Cash Money Click was the first music group he performed with

While many think that he was always known as Ja Rule, he performed with a music group long before. Cash Money Click was the first rap group with which Ja Rule succeeded, but which (unfortunately) ended when a member of the group was arrested. However, he did not allow that to keep him from his size.

8 After that, his fame with Jay-Z led to his overnight success

In 1998, Ja Rule had the opportunity to work with Jay-Z on a single that was due to be released the same year. At that time, he also worked for Def Jam Records, which is why he caught Irv Gotti’s attention. Gotti helped him sign the Def Jam label the same year and released an album the following year.

7 His mother had him change schools because of a bullying problem

You wouldn’t guess it from his press photos and promo shots, but Ja Rule isn’t the biggest rapper on stage. As a child, he was bullied because of his small size and it got so bad that his mother encouraged him to change schools. Who would have thought he would become famous after all this?

6 His rap name was actually given to him in high school

Fans always want to know where a rapper or singer got their stage name from, and Ja Rule’s stage name became part of his life at a young age. Before he was catapulted to fame, he was given the name by some of his friends in high school. It got stuck and so the world knows him.

5 Jeffrey Atkins is his real name

In addition, it is always surprising to hear what a real name of a rapper is called. Outside of the shows and the studio, Ja Rule is known as Jeffery Atkins. Aside from a quick Google search, you can only know that if you know his wife and children, who also share his last name.

4 He had his own religious journey after his mother left the Jehovah’s Witnesses

Though admittedly spiritual, Ja Rule has done a lot of his own soul research after his mother decided to leave Jehovah’s Witnesses. Although he did not follow a strict religion after he was twelve, he discovered his own method of worship, which excluded rigid religions.

3 Failure was a motivation for his success

After Cash Money Click dissolved, Ja Rule turned inside to be motivated to find his own success. Instead of being dependent on a group of similarly talented musicians, he began his own journey towards freedom from rap and hip-hop. It turned out to be a worthy trip since it was successful and not too long afterwards!

2 The L.I.F.E. The foundation was founded by him

Yes, Rule has an undeniable passion for fighting social injustice on the street, and here is his L.I.F.E. Foundation comes in. He called for action in 2004 and said, “It’s difficult to grow up where we come from, on the streets and in the ghettos,” before thanking the music for changing his life and direction.

1 He also has his own Adult Bev Company and a clothing line

Ja Rule is not only known for being epic in the recording studio. He also created his own fashion line called Ervingeoffrey and is a co-owner of The Mojito.

Having Jay-Z as a mentor had its advantages because the former rapper also owns both in his own name.

