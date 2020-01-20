20 things fans don’t know about Jon Hamm’s personal life

Jon Hamm was successful and praised for the first time because he played the handsome, whip-smart but internally broken Don Draper in the successful AMC series Mad Men. Since then, Hamm has been following comedy and action roles … and has shown fans that he is really capable of anything.

Hamm was born on March 10, 1971 and grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. Hamm played drama for the first time in first grade – he took on the role of Winnie the Pooh in a school play, but it took more than two decades before he started a professional career as an actor. Today Hamm is one of the most famous names and faces in Hollywood.

Like many actors, Hamm waited at tables while working towards fame. Hamm attributes much of his success to having set a deadline to make it in the industry. Hamm said: “The last thing I wanted to see out here was one of the 45-year-old actors who barely understand their own reality and don’t really work much. So I gave myself five years. I said if I can’t make it I’m 30 I’m in the wrong place. And as soon as I said that, I started working immediately. “

Here are 20 things fans don’t know about Jon Hamm’s life.

20 Forever a bachelor

While Don Draper had multiple marriages, Jon Hamm had never been married. Jon was common law with his ex-actress Jennifer Westfeldt, but this is the next step he has ever taken in marriage. Hamm believes that marriage is more important for people who have children than for people who live in long-term relationships with no children in mind.

19 Why he got almost no angry men

Jon Hamm was unknown when he got the coveted role of ad mogul Don Draper. Hamm says: “I was at the bottom of everyone’s list.” Rumor had it that the show’s creator, Matthew Weiner, thought Hamm looked too classic to take on the role of Don, but Hamm’s persistence finally convinced her. Weiner also liked it when Hamm picked up a figure that had everything together on the outside, but was broken on the inside.

Hamm says: “I really really wanted to do it, and I really really really responded to the character. And I really felt like I had it under control and for some reason I was fitting the part well. I knew it was a is an enormous risk for me. ” the network to put all their chips on … certainly not a celebrity of any kind. No name to advertise. ‘

18 He is a former drama teacher who taught someone famous

As someone who started his journey into the world of acting later than most, Hamm had a different career before Hollywood. Hamm was a teacher at his own former school, and one of his former students was Ellie Kemper, the co-star of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

After three years as an actor, Hamm was dropped by his William Morris agency because he didn’t do enough work. Hamm says it was tough: “But also: time for bowel control. I thought, “I could go home, I could teach …” I had already taught (acting) and yes, I think I was probably a good teacher. ‘

Instead, he stayed … and maybe flirted a bit with his landlord when it took him a few extra days to pay his rent.

17 He’s happy fame came late

Hamm was 36 years old when he got his first leading role in Mad Men, which isn’t typical in Hollywood … unless you’re Hamm or George Clooney. After struggling for some time and working as a waiter, he has the age and wisdom to appreciate fame.

Hamm says: “I was kind of … I aimed at the middle. I just wanted to be happy and relatively successful. And the great thing about our industry is that you can just try it out and live a good life. You can take a trip every now and then, maybe have a child, get a decent car that won’t break. I didn’t have a great idea of ​​who I was going to be. “

16 His blue light passed

Work is work, right? One of Hamm’s previous assignments was to work on the set of an adult film as a set chest of drawers. Hamm describes his job as follows: “You have to move cameras and ashtrays, and continuity is apparently a problem.”

At that time a stranger (who would later become his long-time partner) called him and asked him to take part in a play she was working on in New York. Jon said he borrowed some money, fell on a couch, and made it happen.

15 Paul Rudd is his best friend

Paul Rudd and Jon Hamm met for the first time when Hamm was in college. Hamm said, “A good friend of my older brother was (Rudds) roommate in college. So he came back from college for Thanksgiving or something and we all played Trivial Pursuit together.”

Rudd admitted that it wasn’t a quick friendship since both men were interested in the same woman. Years later, when Hamm moved to LA at the age of 25, he came back in contact with a friend he knew, Rudd … and was relieved to have the friendship that blossomed from there.

Hamm said in a podcast that friendship with Rudd was “all I needed”.

14 How much it is worth

He came from a humble background, but Jon Hamm is now rich, with $ 30 million in his name. He paid a lot for some of his commercial work, as well as for the soundtrack he made for Mercedes-Benz. He is said to have received about a million dollars for this job. He probably only earned this sum for one day of work.

13 His SNL girlfriend?

Hamm has been single for several years and has no public-romantic relationships to report about. However, there have been rumors that Hamm is with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

A source told People Magazine that the two of them recently attended a play together: “They were sitting together in the hallway and looked like they were having a great time. It felt like they were on a date. “Your staff said they were just friends.

12 His 20 year relationship

Jennifer Westfeldt has been Jon Hamm’s main problem for almost 20 years. Jon often showed people photos of his dog and Jennifer and called his life “pure bliss”. Hamm often remarked that even though they were not married, it was the “same difference”.

Hamm said about their separation: “It is difficult. It is difficult to be single after a long time together. It is really difficult. It sucks.” Hamm also said: “I like being a narcissist like most Actor, but I don’t think it’s at the expense of anyone in my life. I’m trying to be a good friend, a good partner and all that stuff. “

11 A tough childhood

Hamm said that he channeled some of the grief from his childhood into Don Draper, and maybe that helped Draper appeal to so many people. Hamm’s parents got divorced when he was two years old and he was raised by his mother. Then she died of stomach cancer when he was just 10 years old. At that time, his father was responsible for his care. He lost his father when he was only 20 years old.

Hamm says, “I don’t have a good way of saying,” Oh, it was so terrible, “or it was like that, or so, but yes, I had a hard time,” he says. “It affected me. You know, not great. ‘

10 Realize your dream with a shoe cord budget

At 25, Hamm was really a Hollywood cliché. He arrived in town with $ 150 in his pocket and his car. The year was 1995 and he started auditioning for roles. Hamm had a lot of small parts on TV shows before entering the Mad Men gold mine, including parts from Ally McBeal, Gilmore Girls, and Providence.

9 About fighting depression

When Hamm’s older sisters saw how much the 20-year-old was struggling after his father’s death, the two encouraged him to seek professional help. Hamm says: “I had no idea what that meant at all. I am a 20 year old idiot in the Midwest. This is not Woody Allen New York. We don’t sit around and don’t talk about our feelings. We don’t sit around comparing the shrink. ‘

Hamm said he went and talked to a therapist and it helped. Hamm adds: “Talking to someone helps. Talking to your friends helps. But your friends are your friends. They will tell you what you want to hear. The shrinking doesn’t cover it with sugar. It’s a wonderful third-party perspective that you get from an analyst. It’s invaluable, I think. ‘

8 At that time, he was arrested at the university

Hamm is a law-abiding guy today, but it turns out that he had some problems with the law in his younger years. While studying at the University of Texas in 1990, he was one of the people involved in a violent fraternal incident. The brotherhood even set the clothes of the poor pledgee on fire.

The brotherhood was closed and Hamm put on parole. The charge was dismissed five years later, presumably for good behavior.

7 He doesn’t smoke

Everyone smoked in the 1960s, and everyone at Mad Men was certainly a heavy smoker. Hamm, like many of his co-stars, doesn’t smoke in real life. He had quit at 24 before moving to LA at all. On the set, Hamm and the other herbal cigarettes smoked, which is not the best for you, but at least these cigarettes did not contain any addictive nicotine.

6 Why he didn’t keep Mad Men props

Celebrities often keep souvenirs away from their work, especially if they have worked on a project for years. During a Variety video interview, Hamm was asked if he had kept Don’s cult hat (the same hat for the entire series). Hamm said that since most of the clothing was rented out, it was worth taking something with you, so the rental hat was simply returned.

5 A fantasy soccer fan

While Rudd and Hamm didn’t really work together, there are other things that connect the friends – mostly sport. Rudd says that he got into fantasy football thanks to Jon: “That’s how I even started with fantasy football (Jon) Hamm, who invited me to his league.”

Rudd admits that Hamm usually wins and adds: “He is a competitive guy.”

4 His funny friendship with Tina Fey

When Hamm was cast to play a love interest in 30 rock, Fey and Hamm understood each other immediately and became quick friends. Tina said in a acceptance speech: “In 2009 Hamm agreed to give me the Mark Twain Prize for American humor. My whole family was there. At the party that followed, my cousin came up to me and said: “I just met Jon Hamm! And he’s so pretty! But I have to say that I somehow like it better when he’s dressed like Don Draper. ‘

And I said, “Yeah, he doesn’t do that for me at all. I really like John Slattery, it’s more my business. ‘At this point I heard a little voice over my shoulder say, “I can hear you. And it was Jon! And yet he is there! Give me another award!” Tina added: “I don’t know what to tell you buddy. You can keep coming up with these things, but I just don’t like you like that! I’m Team Slatts and you can’t stand it!”

3 How he chooses roles

Some believe that Hamm decided to follow Mad Men even more comedy because he was tired of playing the brooding Don Draper for almost a decade. Hamm told News.com.au: “It is certainly part of it. I choose jobs based on various criteria, but most of the time it is” Would I want to see this film? “I have a very varied taste, so I have it too a very diverse career. I’m lucky to have credibility on both sides of the aisle, in the comedy world and in the drama world. ”

2 Close to the roots of childhood

Jon worked hard to maintain his friendships outside of Hollywood. These friendships are particularly important because he lost both parents at such a young age.

If you are famous, Hamm says: “There are people who define you or judge you or tell you that you are wearing the wrong clothes or that your haircut is stupid or whatever – especially with the advent of the social media world and anonymity trolls that can only be poisonous and evil – and when you check in with your actual friends, you get the clear conversation. “

1 He has team spirit

It seems that good, old-fashioned sports are what Jon Hamm says in the form. When he was younger he played soccer and Hamm still plays baseball today.

The competitive actor says of sports, “Of course you play to win, but that’s not the only reason why you play – you play because you want to get together with the group of people and go outside and move, you want to contribute and you don’t want to allow yours Teammates are below. All that stuff – these are the lessons that make you a better person. “

