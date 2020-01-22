20 things fans don’t know about Shakira’s personal life

With 75 million records sold since the beginning of her music career in the 1990s, Shakira remains one of the world’s best-selling artists alongside Mariah Carey, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez. In addition, she is the most streamed Latin singer on Spotify. She is also just one of three women who receive over two billion views on multiple YouTube videos.

Despite her tremendous success and fame, Shakira has managed to live a fairly private life when she doesn’t entertain her fans. She rarely travels and, unlike most celebrities, doesn’t live in Los Angeles. That means she doesn’t have to deal with the annoyance of paparazzi all the time.

As the mother of two children and a friend of Gerard Piquè (for ten years), the chart topper “La Tortura” lives a different life if she doesn’t appear in front of thousands of fans.

So what else is there to know about Shakira’s private life? Here’s everything you need to know.

20 If she weren’t a singer, she would be a psychologist

As coincidental as it may sound, if she hadn’t become a sensational superstar, Shakira would probably have tried her luck to become a psychologist. Psychology is something she is very passionate about. If she became a psychologist now, it would be quite a career change for the singer, but maybe it will really happen for her in another life.

19 Her oldest brother died when she was just 2 years old

At the age of two, Shakira’s half-brother died tragically after a motorcycle accident, which inspired her to write her first song, “Tus gafas oscuras”, which translates to “your dark glasses”. She refers to her father, who would only wear dark glasses to hide his painful grief from the whole world.

18 She often donates money to charity

Shakira has a generous side and that’s a nice thing. She has donated millions of dollars to a number of charities, contributing to brands around the world. In 2003 she was appointed UNICEF Ambassador for Benevolence. It is astonishing that she continues to work with the company to this day.

17 She used to feel insecure when she spoke in English

Shakira was approached to take part in the 1998 American swashbuckler film The Mask of Zorro, but apparently she didn’t feel safe enough to appear in the film simply because she didn’t think her English was good enough. It seems that she was embarrassed to mispronounce certain words.

16 She speaks several languages

Shakira is a woman with many talents, but how impressive it is that she also speaks several languages. She still speaks Spanish, French, Portuguese, English and Italian. So it makes perfect sense that she travels as much as she does. She doesn’t have any problems when it comes to communicating with people, or so it seems.

15 She lives a very healthy lifestyle

If fans want to look as good as Shakira, they should know that there isn’t much room for junk food and ice cream in terms of the singer’s diet. She doesn’t like fatty food and doesn’t smoke, drink or even think about drinking coffee in the morning. She would prefer a green smoothie and oatmeal to start her day.

14 She has a close bond with her boyfriend

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have been together since 2010, and apparently the two are still as obsessed with each other as when they first met. Though she keeps her love life out of the limelight as much as possible, Shakira Gerard has often branded it as the love of her life. She shares two sons with soccer player Sasha and Milan.

13 It has a collection of Mercedes-Benz cars

Go hard or go home. Shakira knows how to spend her money wisely, and although a collection of Mercedes-Benz cars is very expensive, the Colombian superstar has always loved this particular car brand. Since she has the money, most of her cars come from Mercedes-Benz. Obviously, she’s quite a fan of the luxury vehicle company.

12 She has a private island in the Bahamas

Shakira is the owner of a 700-hectare island in the Bahamas that she is said to have bought for an impressive $ 16 million. Your original plan was to turn it into a resort, but motherhood and music have kept their priorities elsewhere. She uses the island as a haven for herself and the family. It is the ideal place if you are looking for a tropical and very private hideaway.

11 She is extremely smart

Shakira is pretty awesome with an IQ of 140. To be fair, she already speaks five languages. So there was no doubt about how smart she was, was there? She is also considered a great businesswoman, which would explain why her career has remained so successful and lucrative over the years.

10 She learned belly dancing from her grandmother

Belly dancing is one of Shakira’s typical movements, but she didn’t learn that herself. In fact, it was her Lebanese grandmother who put the future mother of two on the map by teaching her the right hip movements and techniques. Shakira mastered the skills of a professional belly dancer. At this time, she is a certified specialist.

9 She’s not a big fan of high heels

Shakira hates wearing heels. It doesn’t matter whether she goes on a date or performs on stage. You’d rather not wear shoes! She makes no secret of the fact that it is more her style to be barefoot, which is why fans will probably always see her on stage without shoes. She only prefers comfort over style. She feels great without the high heel look.

8 Your full legal name is A Mouthful

While fans just know her as Shakira, her full name is a bit of a sip when read in one breath. Your full legal name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, which is easy to read, but imagine if you had to write this on paper? We wonder if Shakira ever left out her middle name when filling out paperwork to save time.

7 She has eight half siblings

Shakira comes from a large family with many half-siblings, including Ana, Lucy, Patricia, Alberto, Edward, Moises, Tonino and Robin. Tonino and Shakira have had a particularly close relationship since working as their road manager. Basically, they are more or less inseparable.

6 She started writing when she was four years old

When Shakira was only four years old, she started writing short poems. That was when she realized that it was something she had a passion for expressing herself creatively through words. When she was eight years old, hit maker “Hips Don’t Lie” wrote her own songs long before she finally got the chance to record them in a recording studio.

5 She met her friend Gerard Piqué at the 2010 World Cup

In 2010 Shakira was selected to sing the official song for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. It is just that in the midst of all the excitement that surrounds the route, she got to know “Waka Waka”, also her future friend, Gerard Piqué. She would start a family with him years later.

4 It is the same birthday with Gerard

And interestingly enough, Shakira and Gerard have exactly the same birthday – they’re only ten years apart. The chart topper was born on February 2, 1997, while her soccer fan was born on February 2, 1987. The encounter seems pretty scary, but given the fact that the two lasted a decade, it seems that they were supposed to be a romance.

3 She runs her own Charity Pies Descalzos Foundation

In 1997, Shakira founded the Colombian Pies Descalzos Foundation, which raised millions for people living in poverty, with a particular focus on helping impoverished children. Their mission is to “ensure that every Colombian child can exercise their right to quality education”.

2 She loves animals

Shakira is a big fan of animals. Her family proudly owns three adorable dogs and fans have seen these canines on the singer’s Instagram from time to time. They consist of Coquito, Chan and Gordita. Shakira has always been an animal lover and grew up in a household where she was always surrounded by cute dogs.

1 She hates getting up early

Shakira is certainly not a morning person. If she can avoid waking up at sunrise, she stays in bed and starts her day later in the morning. She usually records music at 11 a.m. because she prefers to start the day later, and if she can, why not?

