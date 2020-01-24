20 things fans don’t know about the private lives of Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

There are few Hollywood couples that are almost perfect. If they seem perfect on the surface, there are likely to be mostly problems that we don’t see. However, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are as close as possible to a perfect couple on the surface and under the surface.

Being a famous Hollywood couple means being in the spotlight. Gosling and Mendes made headlines from the start. They were both great Hollywood stars before they linked up. Gosling and Mendes made headlines before they became a couple. They have been together since 2011 and have two daughters.

Gosling and Mendes is a notoriously private couple. They try to keep their relationship and family out of the spotlight. In fact, Gosling and Mendes are one of the most private couples in Hollywood.

Even if they are reserved, there are some details that most fans do not know. Most Hollywood couples love attention and often put their children in the spotlight. Gosling and Mendes went out of their way to ensure that this didn’t happen.

Here are 20 things fans don’t know about Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling.

20 Eva Mendes never plans to get married

via Vanity Fair

Eva Mendes is not your typical Hollywood actress. In fact, she admits that she never thought about getting married. It’s not that she loved being single. Mendes didn’t think she would seriously think about it until she met the right person.

She focused on her career and goals, and having a family wasn’t on that list. However, this changed for a simple reason. She fell madly in love with Ryan Gosling. He yanked her off her feet and she never looked back.

19 Ryan Gosling asked Eva to be his co-star beyond the jaws

about Pop Sugar

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are very private people. How they got together is no secret, however. In fact, they fell in love while working on the 2012 film The Place Beyond The Pines.

Fate played an important role in bringing them together, but it wasn’t just fate. Gänschen played a major role in Mendes Landing’s role in the film. Gosling asked the director to cast Mendes in the film. He was looking for a way to get closer to Mendes.

18 1st date at Disneyland Paris

via Style Caster

It is almost impossible for photographers to see Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in public. You are one of the most sought after couples. However, Gosling and Mendes were a private couple from the start. They are rarely seen in public together, but when they are, they count.

Her first public date was at Disneyland Paris. Mendes was working in Paris at the time, so Gosling flew to a quick rendezvous.

17 Seldom take part in red carpet events together

about cosmopolitan

As previously mentioned, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are a very private couple. They did their best not to put their relationship and children in the spotlight. They rarely attend premieres and award ceremonies together. They were rarely found on the red carpet, except a few times.

Everyone has walked the red carpet solo more than a few times. However, when they walk across the red carpet, all eyes are on them. You are a rare red carpet sighting!

16 Eva never thought of having children

about life and style

As already mentioned, Eva Mendes never thought that she would get married. She admits that it was the broadest thing that came to mind. This included a family. Mendes assumed that she would never have children and agreed to it. However, Ryan Gosling has changed this.

She didn’t want to have children; then suddenly everything was different. Suddenly she wanted children with Gosling. Mendes only wants to have his children.

15 The encounter before working together beyond the pines

via IMDB

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are great at keeping a secret. In fact, as is known, they started dating in secret while working on the film The Place Beyond The Pines. However, Mendes announced that they had met long before this film.

Gosling and Mendes had been friends for a while before they met. These two friends came much closer together while working on the film.

14 Ryan Gosling directed Eva at the Bomb Lost River box office

about Elle

Ryan Gosling conquered the acting world and decided to direct. In 2014, Gosling co-wrote and directed the film Lost River. The horror film was Gosling’s directorial debut and featured an all-star cast. The cast happened to include his current wife Eva Mendes.

The film became a flop and box office bomb. It has a 30% rating on rotten tomatoes. Up to this point it was Mende’s last film. The film has achieved cult status in recent years.

13 Eva made Ryan give up his bad habits

via E News

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have had a positive influence on each other. In fact, Mendes helped Gosling to give up some bad habits. For example, Mendes Gosling helped quit smoking.

Gosling played a chain smoking detective in the film The Nice Guys. During this time, he finally decided to stop. Then he turned to Mendes for help and made it a habit.

12 Eva’s La La Land review

about the Hollywood Reporter

In 2016 Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone played the musical hit La La Land. Gosling and Stone have an amazing chemistry that draws a large audience. However, Eva Mendes played a small role in the film. It wasn’t on the screen, it was off the screen.

Mendes came up with one of the most famous lines in the film. During dinner, Mendes told Gosling that “LA worships everything and doesn’t value anything”. Gosling loved the line so much that he told the director. It was added to the film.

Relatives: 15 times we wish Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling were already together

11 Ryan Gosling’s controversial Golden Globe speech

via Entertainment Weekly

Ryan Gosling was once in hot water! At the 74th Golden Globe Awards, Gosling was named Best Actor for his role in La La Land. The real story, however, was his acceptance speech, which sparked controversy.

He thanked his wife Eva Mendes, who raised and took care of his children while he was working on the film. However, he never called her by name. Instead, he called her “My Lady”. Gosling spoke from his heart, but he angered many fans. They didn’t like his speech and the implication that Eva Mendes’ role was taking care of the children. Many viewers felt that it spoke for inequality and gender role expectations.

10 Eva was in a long-term relationship before Ryan

about Pop Sugar

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes had a life before they met. In fact, they both had a lot of dating experiences. Mendes has always been unremarkable when it comes to relationships.

From 2002 to 2010 she was with filmmaker George Augusta. It was a pretty serious relationship, but it soon ended. Gosling might feel uncomfortable knowing that his wife was in a serious relationship.

9 Ryan dated many famous celebrities before Eva

via Pinterest

Ryan Gosling had the opposite dating experience compared to Eva. Gosling dated a long list of beautiful Hollywood celebrities. From 2002 to 2003, Gosling dated the world-famous actress Sandra Bullock. Of course, he still had a lot to do in Hollywood.

From 2005 to 2007 he dated Rachel McAdams. Indeed, they seemed to be the perfect couple, but in the end they broke up. However, this meant that Gosling was free until Eva Mendes.

Related: 15 crazy things you never knew about Ryan Gosling

8 Eva hates talking about Ryan in interviews

via Oprah Magazine

As I said, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling like to keep it private. However, there is no living person who has no questions for them. Both avoid talking to each other in interviews.

Mendes was once with Ellen and couldn’t suppress her giggles. She couldn’t stop laughing because she is so in love with Gosling. Despite her love for Ryan, she rarely talks about her relationship in interviews.

7 You don’t have a nanny

via Pinterest

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are successful and wealthy. You can afford to buy anything you want. However, they do their best to lead a normal life. They are humble and down to earth. They’re different from most Hollywood couples because they don’t use a nanny.

Instead, Mendes and Gosling take care of the children without help. When you need a babysitter, you usually turn to the family. Mendes and Gosling do most of the work on their own.

6 Your children don’t know that Ryan and Eva are famous

via In Touch Weekly

As already mentioned, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes try to live a normal life. They are humble and hope to pass this on to their children. In fact, they kept an important fact away from the children. The children are unaware that their parents are two of the most famous actors in the world and one of the most famous couples in Hollywood history.

For them, Gosling and Mendes are just normal parents who make them laugh and smile … and change their diapers.

5 hiding pregnancies

via Pinterest

Another example of this couple’s private attitude was that Eva went out of her way to hide her baby bump from photographers. They caught her one day when she tried to get into her car. She noticed the photographers and pretended to fight to get into her car. Mendes made it impossible for them to take a picture of their baby bump.

Related: 20 things Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes choose to remain silent about

4 Eva left Hollywood to be a mother

via Harper’s bazaar

Eva Mendes never thought that she would have children. She was never against the idea, but hadn’t found the right baby dad candidate. Ryan Gosling and Mendes now have two daughters they both love.

Mendes appeared in her last film in 2014. She has pushed her acting career into the background to focus on being a mother. She spends all her time taking care of her children. Mendes doesn’t like having a nanny and is busy with her daughters.

3 You control the parents

about Pop Sugar

Many Hollywood couples treat their children gently. They give their children strength from an early age and let them do what they want. However, Eva Mendes openly admits that they control the parents. They don’t let their children run wild and eat what they want.

Mendes and Ryan Gosling are proud to be so dominant. In fact, they are not ashamed of it at all. They want their children to grow up to be independent and strong people.

2 endless breakup rumors

via Pinterest

At first glance, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes seem like the perfect couple. Fans and the media have a hard time believing that they are not about to split up. In fact, the couple have endured breakup rumors since they first started dating. Of course, they deny the rumors or ignore them. Despite rumors, they remain a very happy couple.

There were even times when fans were sure it was over. However, they remain a strong and happy duo.

1 They thought their wedding was a secret

via IMDB

Because they are so committed to privacy, this couple has managed to keep certain aspects of their lives out of the public eye. Somehow they managed to keep their wedding ceremony top secret.

One day, they suddenly appeared and got married. To date, they have not spoken about the wedding. They married in front of close friends and family. They gave no further details about their big day.

Next topic: Ryan Gosling’s mother urges him to visit fans at the Toronto Cafe after the internet campaign goes viral

Next

21 photos that change our perspective Cardi B

