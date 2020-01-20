Although General Motors is one of the oldest players in the automotive industry, it’s not perfect. The automaker sells nearly 6.5 million cars worldwide each year, and its cars can be found in almost every family garage. Every car enthusiast knows what value GM has for the industry.

The same applies to Ford. It has been in the industry for so long and history will never be forgotten what Henry Ford contributed to the world when he invented the Model T. Ford has always been one of the strongest manufacturers on the market and has weathered the recession when many other manufacturers have failed.

But being on the market for a long time doesn’t mean a flawless series. There are many things that we believe GM and Ford can and should do better this year. Here are the 20 things GM and Ford need to fix in 2020.

20 GM: Remember

Quality problems often occur with every automaker and if they motivate a recall, it is never a pretty picture. GM appears to have had a lot of recalls in recent history, especially the Equinox SUV, which has been recalled 16 times since 2005, although it had good potential.

19 GM: The case of Pontiac

One of the most disappointing steps that GM has taken is to let go of the Pontiac division. Pontiac’s brand has always been known for making exciting and affordable cars, but GM decided to stick with Pontiac’s GMC – a one-line brand that is largely repetitive and full of recycled Chevys and Buicks.

18 GM: Too much attention for the Buick

GM makes the mistake of focusing too much on Buick. When we look at the Buick Cascada, it made little to no noise, and the response it received is nothing like the excitement that Cadillac, for example, is often greeted with. GM should shift its focus to more important brands.

17 GM: Unsatisfied consumer reports

As we discussed in the frequent recalls of GM vehicles, quality has become an important issue. Most consumer reports from GM car owners are largely unsatisfied due to low quality and reliability issues – even for car models that have not been recalled. The longer GM ignores this problem, the more the brand name is damaged.

16 GM: build quality

Why is GM, one of the largest automakers in the world, unable to keep up with its competitors’ standards when it comes to training in vehicle construction? GM is run as a domestic manufacturer of unionized workers, and the training offered by that union has not progressed far enough compared to foreign competitors.

15 GM: Fiat, the mistake

Before Fiat became Fiat Chrysler, the brand was owned by General Motors, and unfortunately, GM couldn’t bring anything exciting or innovative to the brand. Fiat was then sold and could later acquire Chrysler. As a result, Fiat Chrysler became one of the three largest manufacturers in the United States.

14 GM: Bring back lobsters

There were many reasons why the lobster wasn’t as popular as GM had expected. Despite its great looks, the SUV ate up fuel violently and became a burden for the owners in an already turbulent economy. With today’s technological advances, the lobster can be converted into a more economical model that is sure to gain traction.

13 GM: Return the Silverado Single Cab

The Chevrolet Silverado was a very popular truck, but when GM carried out the latest redesign, they decided to let go of the single-cab configuration, with the exception of the commercial work truck and W / T long-bed equipment. The Single Cab Silverado was a popular feature and many were sad to see it go.

12 GM: Bring the SS back

Based on the Pontiac G8, the Chevy SS wasn’t long on the market before being discontinued by GM. V8 rear-wheel drive sedans like the Dodge Charger are very popular, and it would be a good decision for GM to bring the SS back on the market.

11 GM: The Colorado mess

Although the Chevy Colorado has long been part of the GM product range, it has a problem that GM does not always fix. The Colorado comes with a 5-cylinder engine with a broken air intake seal, a problem that continues to cost the owner thousands of dollars.

10 Ford: getting out of cars

Although the sedan market is practically huge at the present time, Ford has decided to withdraw from the car market for some reason. If Ford leaves the market, foreign competitors will easily take the helm and make it difficult for Ford to win back customers in the future.

9 Ford: attempt to turn the Mustang into an SUV

The new Mach-E, recently launched by Ford, is a great car with many futuristic and compelling features. The only problem with the Mach-E is that Ford is trying to reinvent the Mustang as an SUV brand that every gearhead knows is outrageous of a cult car.

8 Ford: The Raptor V6

Although the Raptor was originally introduced with a robust V8 engine that gave it great performance, Ford later brought it down one step with a turbocharged V6 engine. The current generation of the Raptor urgently needs a revival with a strong V8 option, which gives it convincing performance and thus a higher price-performance ratio.

7 Ford: release of focus ST

The Ford Focus ST was warmly received at its launch. It was a fun hatchback that, in addition to a reasonable price, also offered a pleasant driving experience. The ST was sturdy and popular, and many fans were disappointed when Ford canceled it.

6 Ford: Bring the lightning back

The F-150 Lightning Edition was a spectacle of the right truck performance and enjoyed great popularity among car enthusiasts. Given the technological advances between the 1990s when the Lightning was first introduced and Ford’s decision to bring the F-150 Lightning back, this would definitely be a good decision.

5 Ford: The Ranger is out of date

The Ranger model made its rounds in Europe long before it was launched on the American market. If you look at the Ranger today, you can see how outdated its style is, both inside and out. Although the current Ranger is more advanced than the previous version, updating its design is a worthwhile investment.

4 Ford: non-contact infotainment systems

One of the key features of a car in the current market is its infotainment system and connectivity. Unfortunately, Ford doesn’t seem to have focused on this aspect since most of its infotainment system competitors are miles ahead. Basic options such as touch screens and rear view cameras cannot be found.

3 Ford: Limited powertrain options

Ford used to offer multiple fairings with a variety of powertrains for each model to meet the needs of each segment. Today, however, Ford limits its production to V4 engines, which is simply not enough to keep up with the truck market, even if the V4 is equipped with a turbocharger.

2 Ford: Get rid of the fiesta

The Ford Fiesta was an important part of the Ford product range. He has diversified his offering and is aimed at a broader customer base interested in a small, affordable car that has a good reputation. After the Fiesta has left the market, Ford will no longer have anything to offer in the small car market.

1 Ford: electrification of the F-150

If you look at previous experiences with the Silverado hybrid, you think Ford will withdraw from electrifying the F-150. The Silverado hybrid was not popular at all, and Ford doesn’t currently have customers’ wishes in mind. Truck buyers are looking for electricity, and if the Hybrid F-150 can’t, it will mostly go bankrupt.

