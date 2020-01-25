20 things Madonna and Guy Ritchie from Hollywood want to know about their divorce

Madonna Louise Ciccone is one of the greatest “material girls” of our time! As one of the greatest pop icons in the world, she has incorporated her mastery of the material world into her live performances and image. She’s been doing this for decades and it seems like she’s going to do it forever.

For the legendary pop star, the line between reality and performance has sometimes blurred, especially when it comes to their private lives. Madonna was married to director Guy Ritchie for eight years. They were together in the Oughties and the breakup of their marriage attracted more than a little press attention.

The media had a lot to say about their divorce, just as the media had a lot to say about Madge’s many career steps and reinvention! There was a protracted custody battle over their children, and Madonna and Guy had very cold communication. This former golden couple is made up of two strong-willed people who will definitely have trouble being peaceful with their parents.

Here are 20 hidden truths that Madonna and Guy wanted to keep secret!

20 An injury triggered her pain

via NBC News

It goes without saying that the support of your spouse through thick and thin is recommended after tying the “ever binding” knot … especially in difficult times!

We know that it can be easy to feel irritated at times in the difficult times of marriage, but metaphorically, Madonna and Guy Ritchie needed additional umbrellas.

When Madonna fell and several bones broke during the tour, Guy felt choked.

19 guy didn’t get his girl

via Access

Madonna once asked a man to open his heart to her, long ago in the eighties. Madge has always been an advocate of open communication!

In real life, she had the same desire to connect, but the reality wasn’t that great. During their marriage to Guy, the two experienced differences because of personal conflicts, especially when it came to empathy. Guy struggled with the inability to be emotionally there for Madonna, on the scale she needed.

18 Madge was hung up creatively

via Instagram

We all know Madonna as a cult entertainer who has recorded and performed catchy melodies for decades … and has led some of the most unforgettable fashion looks of the last century! However, the Madonna we know was not the Madonna her husband Guy knew behind closed doors.

The “private” Madonna was faced with a difficult situation. She and Guy disagreed about their public image; Guy actually felt uncomfortable with her artistry.

Related: Madonna breaks off in 45 minutes … Can she learn from Celine Dion?

17 Guy believed in money through marriage

via Instagram

To outsiders, this marriage between a director and a pop diva seemed like a life of luxury and endless financial security. The former Mr. and Mrs. Ritchie were opposed to each other in terms of their financial wealth and the importance of money.

Financial problems often burden relationships! These problems drove Madonna and Guy apart.

Guy wasn’t subtle at all when he said, “I’m glad I made money.”

16 divorce, Rocco shook the world

via Instagram

Regardless of celebrity status, the divorced child can cause so many intense emotions. When children have famous parents, it is even more difficult for children to filter their feelings due to the media presence!

Rocco Ritchie, the eldest son of Madonna and Guy, did not like to get involved in arguments between his belligerent parents during the divorce from Madonna and Guy. Rocco was not shy about his feelings; he cited “stress” in legal documents.

Related: 15 rules that Madonna imposes on her children (she never followed herself)

15 lyrics showed how much love was lost

via For Desktop

Madonna is no stranger to revealing texts, and she has the uncanny ability to tell a story, no matter how subtle or complicated the story is.

If you haven’t heard a Madonna song as meaningful as “Papa Don’t Preach” yet, you can be sure that Madge is still adding a lot of deeper meaning to her newer lyrics!

Madonna really opened up when she gave fans a glimpse of the deteriorating relationship between her and Guy.

14 “Dress You Up” was important in the Ritchie household

via Instagram

Little did Madonna know that when she recorded her classic pop song “Dress You Up” the literal meaning for her future husband would eventually be a little too close!

Madonna fans may be thrilled to discover that she takes her title as an icon so seriously, but she never lets Guy forget who was the most fashionable in her household.

Guy once joked that he “never wore the same clothes” as his famous wife.

13 Madonna needed middlemen

via Instagram

Madge has a reputation for being very open to private matters, but she has had to get used to not communicating directly with her former husband. The communication link was basically broken after the duo struggled.

The tension increased when they stopped talking to each other completely. According to StyleCaster, Madonna and Guy, “you forward messages about friends in the hope that they will be forwarded to the others again.”

12 Madge thought there was more to love

via Alux.com

Falling in love with the Madonna style means telling detailed and sincere love stories over the years. Just remember how open it was!

As heartbreaking as it was, the romance in Madonna and Guy’s relationship was fading and Madge still had a lot to learn. According to Newsweek about glamor, she thought about love and her “perfect” perception. It revealed that there were cracks in the veneer.

11 Guy may have been kept in the dark

about DNA India

What is the matter darling?

In the middle of Madonna and Guy’s marriage, the public suspected that there were problems in paradise for this duo, but the question is … was Guy aware of what was really happening?

Guy’s answer to the question of what happened in their marriage was mysterious. When asked if there were any problems in his marriage, he replied: “… not that I know of it.”

10 The ritchies weren’t rich anymore

via PopSugar

One of the biggest dangers of divorce, which we all like to ignore, is the amount of energy required to deal with post financial matters! Madonna and Guy not only had to deal with the curiosity of fans and enemies, they also didn’t really enjoy sharing assets.

The bicoastal couple was forced to deal with the different divorce rules in their respective countries.

9 The public perception was not nice

about world

If two famous faces come together, problems can arise within the fandoms!

Whether people love them or not, Madonna’s career has given them a lot to talk about, and fans’ attention was something Guy might not be familiar with. When the couple had made a bond, Guy had to get used to every move he made.

According to The Independent, Guy’s fans were not satisfied with Madge’s public PDA with her husband.

8 Madge was crazy about a prenup

via Relevant Magazine

Unfortunately, Madonna has recognized the “three Ps” related to divorce: privacy, protection, and a pre-agreement!

Hollywood’s common ears woke up when it became known that she and Guy Ritchie had decided against a marriage agreement. Madonna didn’t know that a prenup would have been very beneficial.

According to Showbiz411, the people who found out that Madge didn’t have a prenup were very surprised.

7 Guy wouldn’t hide his feelings for Madonna

via The Independent

Seeing how our heroes deal with all of their demons in public can be incredibly sad because of their celebrity status. Unfortunately for Madonna, her ex-husband’s aversion to her private relationship became public knowledge.

At the end of their marriage, Guy didn’t want to have anything to do with her anymore and had the habit of letting friends know exactly how he felt about her.

6 Mr. Ritchie couldn’t wait to take off his ring

about reality TV world

Hollywood gives us normals the perception that celebrities are not real people with real emotions. So when we hear about a celebrity that responds to a normal and personal “milestone” in life, we may be surprised.

His divorce from Madonna took a heavy toll on Guy. When his divorce from Madonna was final, Guy was thrilled. According to Time, Guy thanked a higher power when he heard the news.

5 Madonna asked for certain groceries in the house

via Instagram

Madonna, the entertainer, knows the universe, but not much is known about Madonna, the private woman!

Introducing Madge in this traditional role can feel pretty strange, but it turns out she’s still very similar to all of us. In her household, she shared with Guy, the “material girl” who likes to indulge in fruit, according to NJ.com.

4 Madge wanted to be greedy

via Instagram

We now know how messy the divorce from Guy and Madonna was, but our girl has always held her own throughout the process! Madge always knew its value and refused to resign if financial problems arose.

According to the BBC, Madonna knew her wealth literally and metaphorically, and made sure Guy knew she was wondering why she should share it with him after her divorce.

3 Guy couldn’t find peace with Madge’s pace

about OK! magazine

You don’t need an “Material Girl” expert to know that Madonna is an energetic person. She has had an uninterrupted career for almost forty years. Guy had a different energy level and had a hard time keeping up with Madonna.

It didn’t matter which area of ​​Madonna’s life it was … she lived a fast life! Guy really felt “tired of the pace that (Madonna) had kept since the beginning of their marriage.”

2 No coffee for Madge

about Diply

The end of the marriage of Madonna and Guy Ritchie has “brewed” a lot on the surface, which Hollywood may not be willing to hear no matter how much time has passed!

We’ve all been through this; We are in the middle of a discussion with our S / O and the conversation is getting a bit heated. This was literally done with Guy Ritchie. He once spilled his coffee over a dispute.

1 Madonna was afraid to fail for friends

via Instagram

Despite her star power, Madonna was always “really blue” for her self-awareness. she has always known how important it is for her to connect with others.

Madge has never lost touch with this reality, even in the devastating breakup of her marriage. Madonna often turned to her friends and talked about the problems that troubled them.

See also: 20 photos that change the way we see Madonna

Sources: People, Us Weekly, Marie Claire UK, ABC News, Independent, New York Magazine, StyleCaster, Glamor, NME, CBS News, Independent, Showbizz411, Belfast Telegraph, Time Magazine, NJ.com, BBC News, News.com

Next: 20 Household Rules Madonna actually lets her kids follow

Next

An update on where these 90-day fiance couples are now



About the author

Taylor Hodgkins is a freelance pop culture writer based in Music City, USA. She spends her time writing love letters and tributes to her favorite pop culture of yesterday. When she’s not writing, Taylor hears 80s rock and fondles her cats. She probably also eats a baked potato.

More about Taylor Hodgkins