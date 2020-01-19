20 things Saturday Night Live tried to sweep under the carpet (and failed)

NBC’s sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live, has been on the program since 1975. Over the decades, dozens of really spectacular performers have started their show. Giant Hollywood names like Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, David Spade and Adam Sandler owe SNL for their extremely lucrative careers. Other than that, not everything that happened on the set of the show was as fun as her famous skits.

In today’s article, we’re going to look at 20 scandals that we’re sure we’d rather forget about SNL. But as NBC boss Honchos now know, nothing is ever hidden in Hollywood for a long time! Let’s see which famous actors managed to stir the pot the most during their time on the show. Who can start scrolling and learn all about the BTS drama that took place on the set of SNL?

Damon Wayans was booted for letting go of the script

via www.thesun.ie

Damon Wayans is well known at this point. In the 80s, however, he was still an aspiring comedian. After Wayans was hired as an actor, he was actually fired for filing the script. His character was clearly written, but when Wayans performed live, he made the decision to play him extravagantly gay instead.

19 It will take years for someone to forget Ashlee Simpson’s lip sync debacle

via www.bravotv.com

Ashlee Simpson was already seen as a musical guest in a now legendary episode of SNL in 2004. After performing her hit “Pieces of Me” successfully and without any problems, she should sing a second number “Autobiography”. However, when a pre-recorded track (including lyrics) of her first song started playing again, it was not only revealed that Simpson had faked it, but it also forced her to run off the stage, embarrassed.

18 Larry David Butted Heads with other authors and Heckled performers

via ew.com

In the world of comedy, Larry David is really one of the biggest names we have. He is the creator of big hit shows like Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm. However, not everyone was a big fan of working on SNL. David was only a season writer, but during that time he managed to rub other writers the wrong way and get performers like Michael McKean off the stage ,

17 David Spade accidentally stole a joke once

via parade.com

One of the fastest ways a comedian can end his career is by stealing jokes. However, can we really blame them if this happens accidentally? During David Spade’s time as a sketchwriter for the show, his buddy Chris Farley did a risky trick. He suggested a funny line to Spade, which Spade made and used in a sketch. As soon as the play aired, Farley admitted that he had taken the line from a movie.

16 Kanye West has had an epic meltdown backstage

via www.yahoo.com

Since something like this is common at Kanye West, this is a little less surprising. West was already a musical guest on the show in 2017. Although his appearance was a success, we cannot imagine that the showrunners were eager to invite him back after an explosive breakdown behind the scenes before it went on. West was apparently upset when SNL changed its stage at the last minute. Listen here

15 Chevy Chase’s bad attitude made him the least popular man on the set

via ew.com

Chevy Chase was an original actor. He left SNL after the first season and was the first actor to leave the crew. While fans of SNL’s Weekend Update were certainly sad to see him go, we think his co-stars weren’t too upset about his decision to go. Apparently Chase was so miserable that some of his co-stars even filed complaints.

14 Jenny Slate learned the dangers of swearing the hard way on live television

via www.cinemablend.com

Jenny Slate is a really funny comedian and her SNL scandal could have happened to anyone. In 2009 she landed a recurring place on the show. During her first sketch, Slate accidentally dropped the F-word. Since this was broadcast on live television, it was obviously a pretty big deal. Needless to say, their contract was not renewed for a second season.

13 Rage Against The Machine was kicked off the stage in the middle of the performance

via ambrosia.com

Rage Against the Machine is a band that we won’t see on SNL anytime soon. This is due to the fact that the famous rock band was banned from ever returning to the show in 1996. When the music group decided to make a political statement by hanging a wrong flag on their first number, they angered Lorne Michaels so much that he refused to let them finish their set at all.

12 years of Elvis Costello on the blacklist

via www.morrisonhotelgallery.com

Elvis Costello was already 23 years old in 1977 and was just making a name for himself. When SNL contacted him at the last minute for an appearance as a musical actor, Costello of course seized the opportunity. After only a few lines of his planned song “Less Than Zero”, Costello and his band stopped the performance and played the controversial song “Radio Radio” instead. This move has blocked him for almost 12 years.

11 Almost all of the 1985 cast was fired at one blow

via www.yahoo.com

Fans who have followed SNL from the start generally agree that the 1985 season was the worst. New actors like Robert Downey Jr. were stimulated with the hope that new, younger faces could revise the show. Well, it didn’t work at all. After the end of the season, all but 3 actors were released.

10 Eddie Murphy refused to return after being used as a punchline

via www.cnn.com

So much respect we have for Eddie Murphy and the excellent work he has done at SNL that someone who has made a living as a comedian cannot bear to be chosen a little. In the 90s David Spade made a little joke about Murphy’s film flops. Though no one thought much about it, Murphy was so angry that he completely boycotted the show for years.

9 Adam Sandler and Chris Farley were both fired for no reason

via people.com

By the mid-1990s, SNL had dropped to some fairly tough ratings. While you’d think sticking to big stars like Sandler and Farley would have helped ratings, the show’s producers didn’t feel that. Both were released in 1995 and didn’t even get a reason! Sandler has spoken about his reaction in recent years: “We both got angry and pretended not to be sad and pretended to be the best.”

8 Tina Fey revealed some disruptive bathroom habits that some of the male authors had …

via www.dailymail.co.uk

These days, Tina Fey is as big a name as anyone else on the SNL racing grounds. However, when she first joined the crew as an author, she definitely had to adapt. Fey revealed in a book that some of the male authors were too lazy for the series to actually get into the bathroom, and instead used paper cups (and sometimes glasses) to relieve themselves. Yuck!

7 Norm MacDonald lost his job after making some controversial jokes

via www.nytimes.com

While many controversial jokes have been made about SNL over the years, during a section of Weekend Update, Norm MacDonald cheerfully attacked OJ Simpson by saying “Well, it’s finally official: Murder is legal in California. ”, Not everyone on the set laughed. Don Ohlmeyer, an NBC manager, was friends with OJ and was so upset that he booted the star!

6 A behind-the-scenes argument between Chevy Chase and Bill Murray ended in a fist fight

via www.biography.com

Before Bill Murray and Chevy Chase appeared in the popular movie Caddyshack, they didn’t really get along. When Chase returned to SNL to host an episode, the cast quickly got annoyed with his legendary arrogance. When Murray turned to him about the problem backstage, the argument became so violent that the two got into a real fight.

5 Adrien Brody has not been challenged after his dreadlock fiasco

via www.justjared.com

Adrien Brody hosted only one episode of SNL in 2003, but his improvised performance was enough to ensure that he was never asked again. One of his tasks as a moderator was to introduce the musician Sean Paul. All he had to do was get him on stage, but Brody decided to go one step further by putting on false dreadlocks and speaking with a bad Jamaican accent.

4 Eddie Murphy upset his castmates when he called it “His Show” on live TV

via pagesix.com

When actor Nick Nolte withdrew from the moderation at the last minute, Eddie Murphy was the first actor to take over the moderation while he was still working on the show. Obviously, he was a little annoyed about the release of Nolte and decided to end his monologue with the line “Live, from New York, it’s The Eddie Murphy Show!” To end. Funny, of course, but the remark did not match his colleagues.

3 The makeup crew accidentally used real plaster on Jeff Daniel’s face

via www.aarp.org

This must be one of the worst accidents on set we’ve ever heard of. When Jeff Daniels sat down to have an artificial nose made for a sketch to be made, the makeup artist accidentally used actual plaster instead of facial mold. Daniel’s face was stuck in the pavement for about 6 hours, with only two straws in his nose for him to breathe. Finally a surgeon was called to get him out.

2 Bill Hader was not a Justin Bieber fan at all

via people.com

After Justin Bieber appeared as a star guest in an episode of SNL, the comedian Bill Hader had a bad taste in his mouth. After the episode, Bill said, “I really didn’t like having Justin Bieber. He’s the only one who lived up to that reputation. I think that’s the only time I’ve felt that way in eight years.”

1 Jason Sudeiki’s literally haunted the show and everyone got involved

via ew.com

When an actor leaves SNL, a farewell sketch or episode is usually created in his honor. However, when it was time for Jason Sudeikis to go, he didn’t even give the authors the opportunity to blow up something like that. Sudeikis opted for a different exit and literally spooked the show, the cast, and the crew. There was no farewell, it just disappeared into the night …

Next

19 Little-known facts about Grey’s Anatomy Star Justin Chambers

