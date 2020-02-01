20 things the DCEU is doing to compete with Marvel

The DCEU had a difficult start between Man of Steel and the Justice League, but they are finally starting to stabilize their pace. After the rise and success of Marvel, the DCEU thought it was the perfect time to restart their stories and create a common universe like Marvel, starting with Man of Steel. Things weren’t going as planned when Man of Steel faced some harsh reviews, but they were driving the critically reviewed Batman V. Superman and Justice League below-average performance.

The DCEU was nowhere near as close to its box office success as its rivals, and they finally realized that it was time to step back. At the moment, the DCEU is making some major changes to its films and TV shows to redesign its universe. If you’re curious about what steps to take to keep up with the MCU, read on!

20 Inclusion of the CW shows in their expanded universe

If there was one thing that separated the DCEU from the fact that it is as great as Marvel, it was the fact that Marvel has a common universe among its television shows and films. Nobody expected the DCEU to keep up. It was shocking and impressive when Ezra Miller appeared on CW’s The Flash for a surprise cameo!

19 Creating original content using your own streaming service

Disney + is in the spotlight right now, but DC also has its own streaming service! They have worked on their own content to connect their films and shows like Titans and Doom Patrol. Unlike Disney +, signing up for DC’s service gives you access to their comics. This is a big plus.

18 You make more films with female protagonists

Usually Marvel is ahead of DC, but when it comes to female heroes (and bad guys), DC does a lot more. The Birds of Prey all-girl team is slated to hit theaters, and Wonder Woman: 1984 will be released soon. You are also working on Gotham City Sirens, another female team! In the meantime, Marvel has not even announced a female team.

17 Huge Stars like Dwayne Johnson hire for their films

It’s a surprise that there are still big stars for DC, because Marvel took almost everyone with them. DC certainly didn’t hesitate when it came to casting Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam. According to sources, Black Adam will have his own feature film, which means we will see him later in battle with Zachary Levis Shazam!

16 You experiment with different genres

Marvel has his own action / comedy formula that she follows for most of her films. DC may have experimented with it a bit in the Justice League, but they’re also planning to be scared with their upcoming Aquaman spin-off titled The Trench. According to Inverse, The Trench will be more of a monster horror movie, like alien, but underwater.

15 works on more films about her villains

In the comics, DC has a lot of iconic villains, some may say their villains are even more memorable than Marvel villains, and DC will definitely use this to their advantage in their films. We’ve already seen some evidence of this at Suicide Squad and Joker, but according to Vox, director Todd Phillips plans to write original stories for even more villains.

14 They bring their stories into space

The new gods are a team of superheroes or “gods” in the DC comics born after the old gods were defeated during Ragnarok. According to IndieWire, DC is working on a film for this team so that we can see DC’s interpretation of the gods. Who knows, maybe we’ll also see DC’s version of Ragnarok.

13 You restart Green Lantern

Green Lantern has been horribly received by critics, but that doesn’t stop DC from trying it again. Inverse reported that DC is working on a new Green Lantern television series that will air on HBO Max. Apparently the show will be the largest DC show ever made, and it will also connect to the CW shows.

12 You give us our first Latino superhero on the screen

We don’t ignore Zoe Saldana or Tessa Thompson’s presence in the MCU, but none of her characters are Latinx. Blue Beetle, on the other hand, is called Jaime Reyes, who is above all a Mexican teenager with skills. Variety reported that a Blue Beetle film is already in the works. So we can look forward to seeing the first Latino superhero on screen soon!

11 Steven Spielberg should lead Blackhawk

That a great director like Steven Spielberg is tied to his film is great news for DC. This shows that they are definitely trying to improve their game. Variety reported that Spielberg has been associated with the film for some time. Every film that Spielberg stages is usually a box office success. So we can assume that this is one of the next big films from DC.

10 There will be a new, darker universe

Marvel likes to keep her films family-friendly and funny, but we all know that DC was never afraid to take darker turns. DC is launching its own Justice League Dark Universe, which will focus on characters like Constantine, Zatanna and other heroes who are not as optimistic as their main Justice League team.

9 You gave up trying to copy Marvel

After Marvel’s massive success with the Avengers, DC undoubtedly felt the need to catch up and advance their Justice League film. According to Screen Rant, DC is taking a step back and is no longer trying to be Marvel. DC has always had better success with their solo films, which they will focus on at the moment.

8 We’re getting a brand new Batman

DC had a lot of problems with Batman, with a great inconsistency in the actors for the character. Ben Affleck has moved away from the character, so we’ll see how Twilight’s Robert Pattinson wears the cloak next. According to IGN, the new film has the same title as a previous cartoon (The Batman), which Batman showed in his early years as a crime-fighting hero.

7 They give us R-rated superhero films

An R-rated superhero film is owned by Disney and is avoided by Marvel at all costs. DC is not afraid to take the risks they have proven with Bird of Prey and Joker. This means that we may still see some R-Rated superhero films along with the many upcoming DC films.

6 We’ll see new characters that never appeared on the screen

With Gotham City Sirens, Blue Beetle and Blackhawk in the works, it seems like DC is experimenting with characters we haven’t seen on the screen before. DC Comics fans will see some obscure heroes and teams in big films in the coming years.

5 They make sure that they have better scripts

DC movies have dealt with some pretty bad reviews, but it’s obvious that they have taken some steps to make sure that they reverse their poor record. Recently Shazam! Critics have performed reasonably well, and their latest film Birds of Prey has also received plenty of early positive feedback.

4 You are working on more animated films

Many fans believe that the two things DC has always done better than Marvel are their animated films and TV shows, and they are sure to take note of this success. As The Cinemaholic reports, there are currently about five animated features in DC that will appear in 2020.

3 We get a new Batgirl

Alicia Silverstone originally played Batgirl in Batman & Robin (1997), but since then Batgirl has become an even bigger and more relevant character in the comics. She has gained many important storylines to become a fan favorite, which is why they will most likely make a brand new film for the character with a new actress, but this time Batman and Robin will not do the storyline.

2 You don’t jump into Justice League 2

DC certainly hurried by introducing most of their characters to Batman V. Superman for the first time, which received mixed reviews before throwing them all into the Justice League, which was below average at the box office. It looks like they have learned from their mistakes because there is no sign that Justice League 2 is coming out soon.

1 They hug their comedic characters

DC has been taking its films pretty seriously until recently when they introduced Flash to the Justice League and made a film for Shazam. Though they no longer try to be Marvel, they definitely make notes of their success by making some of their films a little more carefree.

