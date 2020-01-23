20 things we just found out

Nick Cannon started his acting career at Nickelodeon before releasing his first rap album in 2003. Since then he has returned to his roots and started a successful career as a TV presenter, who appeared as front man for America’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer.

The all-rounder reached new heights in 2008 when it became known that he and Mariah Carey had married. The somewhat unlikely couple had been together eight years before separating in 2015 and still has two twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

Cannon is also a big fan of cars, especially supercars and classic vehicles, and has the kind of collection that would make most transmissions jealous.

20 Cannon treats his car collection as a business

Cannon has an impressive collection of cars, but unlike many celebrities with a penchant for automobiles, he considers his collection a business. He even referred to his garage as his “dealership,” as he said to Jay Leno when the TV chat show host Cannon met for an episode of Jay Leno’s garage in 2016.

19 And everything is for sale

The television host founded his car dealership because so many friends asked him to help them find the cars they wanted, or even help them make modifications. As Cannon Leno said, everything is for sale in his garage as long as someone is willing to make the right offer.

18 The only car he won’t sell is his Rolls-Royce

However, there is a very special car in the dealership that is not for sale no matter how much a potential buyer is willing to offer. This car is the stunning white Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé that Cannon earned a cool $ 500,000 when bought in 2016.

17 He bought the Phantom Drophead Coupé for his grandfather

The reason the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé is not for sale is that it is technically not part of Cannon at all. He actually bought it as a gift for his beloved grandfather James Cannon. Tragically, James died in May 2016, but it seems that Cannon is still interested in sticking to his Rolls-Royce for sentimental reasons.

16 One step ahead of the 1973 Buick he drove!

At least Cannon’s grandfather had the pleasure of owning and driving a classic Rolls-Royce before he died, and it was certainly an improvement over many of the other cars he had driven in his life. According to Cannon, his grandfather had driven a Buick in 1973 before he got his rolls.

15 Has a 2008 Ferrari 599 with an Enzo engine

However, every other car in Cannon’s impressive collection is for sale if you can come up with the money. One of the highlights of his dealer is a bright yellow 2008 Ferrari 599, a super-fast super sports car that is driven by a modified version of the Enzo engine to its top speed of 300 km / h.

14 The car is now worth more than $ 500,000

As the name suggests, only 599 models of the Ferrari 599 were made, making it a rarity in the world of super sports cars. This vehicle will only add value, and although Cannon paid $ 300,000 in 2008, it was worth more than $ 580,000 by 2016.

13 Cannon’s collection also includes a 2006 Ford GT

While most people think Italian when they think of super sports cars, Cannon is also loyal to the domestic American automotive industry and has a 2006 Ford GT in its collection. This super sports car feels like a classic car, which can be explained by the fact that Carroll Shelby, the designer of the original Shelby GT 500, was brought in to help Ford with this vehicle.

12 The value has doubled to $ 300,000

Like the Ferrari 500, the Cannon 2006 Ford GT has proven to be a good investment. In fact, by 2016 the value of the vehicle had almost doubled to $ 300,000. Of course, this value depends on whether the car is well maintained. However, since Cannon has experience with auto repairs, this shouldn’t be a problem.

11 Nick worked in a garage as a teenager

In fact, Cannon probably knows a lot more about the vehicles in his collection than most celebrities who consider themselves car lovers. One of his first jobs as a teenager was working in a garage, and he still likes to work on his own cars today.

10 His first car was a VW bug, which he repaired himself

While working in the San Diego auto repair shop, Cannon spent much of his free time repairing an old Volkswagen Bug that had been left in the garage. After getting the vehicle back on the road, the shopkeeper said he could keep it and the VW was the first car he ever owned.

9 Collection also includes a Ferrari F430

Now that Cannon is valued at $ 50 million, he no longer has to rely on the friendliness of the garage’s bosses to include cars in his collection! His impressive dealership also includes a Ferrari F430 in Ferrari Red, a classic Italian sports car that was produced between 2005 and 2009.

8 And a $ 200,000 Ferrari California

With a hat trick from Ferraris in the Nick Cannon dealership, the TV star also owns a black Ferrari California Cabriolet for 2013 that is worth around $ 200,000. The California was named to attract U.S. buyers when it launched in 2008 and production ceased in 2017.

7 Next to a Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster

Ferrari is far from the only Italian car company to produce stylish super sports cars, and Cannon has added a Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster to its collection. His white Murcielago would have given him back almost $ 400,000 between 2004 and 2006.

6 Although he loves super sports cars, he doesn’t like driving fast

For a man with so many super-fast supercars in his collection, it was a surprise to Jay Leno that Cannon doesn’t like to drive fast. When they defeated Cannon’s Ferrari California while filming Jay Leno’s garage, the rapper explained that he likes to drive in his cars to make sure he is seen!

5 For everyday life cannon has a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

Even if you just love driving your super sports car, everyone who owns Ferraris and Lamborghinis knows that you won’t take them with you if you only do a few errands – even if you live in Los Angeles. Cannon has some understated everyday vehicles in its collection, including a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

4 and had a custom Range Rover

While Cannon likes to drive eye-catching cars, he made few adjustments, although he once had a Range Rover with a very personalized paint job. The vehicle was covered in matt black film with a red “N-Credible” design on the bonnet, which was inspired by the Superman logo.

3 Although he later sold it to buy a Cadillac Escalade

Cannon later traded in this ornate vehicle and instead got a Cadillac Escalade SUV that preferred American luxury to classic British design. The Cadillac Escalade was picked up when he was married to Mariah Carey when they had to think about the space they needed to transport their twins through LA.

2 Cannon received a new Maserati Quattroporte in 2008

The Cadillac Escalade wasn’t the only new car that Cannon had bought while he and Carey were an item. Soon after they got married, he was spotted picking up a brand new Maserati Quattroporte, leading to speculation that this car might have been a wedding present from his much more successful and much richer new wife …

1 When he was married to Mariah Carey

It is not surprising that Cannon’s own car collection grew while he was married to Mariah. The singer appreciates high-end cars with her own collection, including a Maybach 62S, a Porsche Cayenne SUV in pink, a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Mercedes-Benz SLK, both of which were gifts from Cannon.

