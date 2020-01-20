20 things we just learned about filming the modern family

Modern Family is an extremely popular show for a reason! This amazing TV show focuses on three very different families and each family is very different from the next, even if they are all somehow related. The cast and characters on this show make it so fun to see them! Haley Dunphy is played by Sarah Hyland, Gloria Delgado-Pritchett by Sofia Vergara and Claire Dunphy by Julie Bowen. Phil Dunphy is played by Ty Burell, Cameron Tucker by Eric Stonestreet and Mitchell Pritchett by Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Let’s not forget the little Lily Tucker Pritchett! It is played by Aubrey Anderson-Emmons. Ariel Winter is one of the biggest names in the series and she plays the role of Alex Dunphy. Learn about the interesting facts behind the scenes of Modern Family that many people may not know!

20 Ariel Winter was emancipated from her parents while filming ‘Modern Family’

about the explosion

Ariel Winter has been estranged from her mother for some time and was legally emancipated in 2017. She decided that after years of dealing with oral abuse from her mother, she wanted to be independent of her parents. It’s amazing that she is financially able to feed herself.

19 Nolan Gould has an IQ of 150, in contrast to his weak character

about Hollywood Life

Nolan Gould plays the character of Luke Dunphy in Modern Family. Luke Dunphy isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed, but Nolan Gould is safe. He has an IQ of 150 and he can also play musical instruments. He’s a great actor and it’s cool to find out he’s super smart.

18 Eric Stonestreet is straight, different from his character

via Wikipedia

Eric Stonestreet is straight forward, although the character he plays is gay. Sometimes fans think that actors and actresses who play gay characters in TV shows and films are gay in real life, but that’s not the case. Eric Stonestreet is currently dating a woman named Lindsay Schweitzer.

17 The figure of the lily was originally played by twins

via Modern Family Wiki

Ella and Jaden Hiller are the names of the twins who originally played the role of Lily before Aubrey Anderson-Emmons took on the role after the second season.

16 Sofia Vergara becomes a dentist when she doesn’t start acting

via deadline

It is interesting to know that Sophia Vergara would have almost become a dentist if she hadn’t continued her passion to make it big in the world of acting. We are happy that she didn’t stop playing because she was chosen to be in the modern family!

15 Britney Spears almost did a cameo for ‘Modern Family’

about insiders

Britney Spears almost made a cameo on Modern Family because the show’s producers told her Britney Spears was a big fan of the show! Unfortunately, her team didn’t respond quickly enough to the producers, and Britney Spears was never on the show.

14 Julie Bowen wears a pacemaker while filming … all the time

via deadline

How crazy is it that Julie Bowen wears a pacemaker? She is the type of actress who looks as healthy as possible, but unfortunately she has some basic health problems that require her to wear a pacemaker! When she films, nobody notices.

13 Ed O’Neill reads the same paper as Jay Pritchett … and Al Bundy

about Eternallifestyle

Ed O’Nill is a great actor who played Al Bundy before playing Jay Pritchett. He is pictured here and reads the same article from the magazine on both TV shows, although he played different characters on each TV show! This was a cool prop to add.

12 A Facebook group was created to complain about Cam and Mitchell’s lack of affection

via Yahoo

A Facebook group of Modern Family fans was upset by the fact that the cam and Mitchell characters didn’t seem to share much affection in front of the camera. The Facebook group was very bothered by this and wanted to express their opinion!

11 Julie Bowen hid her pregnancy while filming

via The Independent

Julie Bowen was able to hide her pregnancy while filming Modern Family and the show director did a really great job. Quite frankly, nobody could have said that she was pregnant while filming unless they were otherwise informed of this information.

10 Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s real life coming out story was used in the series

via CBS News

Jesse Tyler Ferguson revealed that he had to have three conversations with his father before his father really realized he was gay. The series’ creators decided to include this story in Modern Family because they thought it was pretty appealing.

9 Eric Stonestreet wears a clown costume as a cam, but he actually wanted to be a clown as a child

via IMDb

Eric Stonestreet once said: “When I was a child, I wanted to be a clown in the circus. It was my way as a young man to express my desire to entertain and perform. ”We could definitely see him as a clown in the circus unless he turned to the world of television.

8 The Dunphy house is actually empty

about Hollywood Reporter

The exterior of the Dunphy house is accurate, but the interior is turned somewhere else! The house we see when we see a full view of the Dunphy house is actually just a completely empty prop house that has no furniture. The Dunphy family doesn’t really film in this house.

7 Sofia Vergara hates Stella in real life

about the daily beast

Sofia Vergara really didn’t like working with Stella while she was shooting Modern Family. The show’s authors finally wrote on the show that Sofia’s character could not cope with the dog in order to agree that she really didn’t like the dog in real life.

6 Some performers earn $ 100,000 per episode

via SheKnows

Some Modern Family characters earned $ 100,000 per episode. These characters include Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez. That’s a lot of money to be earned per episode! We are glad that these actors were paid fairly.

5 other cast members Earn $ 500,000 per episode

about Canada

Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sofia Vergara and Eric Stonestreet received $ 500,000 per episode! They really make an amazing amount of money to add their funny personalities to the characters they portrayed for each episode.

4 The Islamic Republic of Iran loves the “modern family”

about Eternallifestyle

It is very interesting that the Islamic Republic of Iran is actually a big fan of the Modern Family show. Here we can see that they redone the main image of the show in 2014, frame by frame! The only difference was to replace Mitchell and Cam with a heterosexual couple.

3 Sofia Vergara filmed the show in remission from cancer

about us weekly

Sofia Vergara is a cancer survivor. While she was doing the show, she was actually infected with cancer! It’s so amazing that she was so strong for so long! She struggled with thyroid cancer in 2000 when she was only 28 and won the battle!

2 Before he was Phil Dunphy, Ty Burrel lived in a van

via IMDb

How crazy is it that Ty Burrell lived in a van before taking over from Phil Dunphy, America’s funniest father? He lived in a van when he went to Penn State and lived a life full of struggles before taking a big break as an actor. We are glad that he stayed strong and made it big.

1 The cast of ‘Modern Family’ is super tight

via Screen Rant

The line-up of Modern Family is really closely related. These family members can only be family members on their TV show, but they pretend to be family members in real life! They get along very well and although they are not blood related, they could be the same!

Next

The voice: 20 Behind the scenes facts that most people don’t know

