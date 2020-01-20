20 things we just learned about Jennifer Aniston’s most famous roles

Jennifer Aniston is really a remarkable woman. She has appeared in many cult films, although she is best known for her role as Rachel Green in the 90s Sitcom Friends. She played with Friends with Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Leblanc and David Schwimmer. This cast came together perfectly and executed every single joke flawlessly. That’s why Friends is still popular today, even if the last episode aired in 2004!

In addition to making Friends, Jennifer Aniston has also appeared in major films, as we mentioned earlier. Some of her most iconic roles played with A-list actors such as Vince Vaughn, Jim Carrey and Gerard Butler. Let’s not forget to mention the fact that she also appeared in films with Jason Bateman, Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller! She is one of the best actresses in the world. Read on to learn more about some of our most famous roles.

20 Jennifer didn’t like the ferret in ‘Along Came Polly’

She replied to an interviewer who told her that she was on the cover of Ferret Magazine and said, “I didn’t know there was a Ferret Magazine. It is very exciting. You know I am for the ferret I’m sad because I’m not a ferret a big fan of ferrets. You know, it’s not the warmest, most cozy. ”We couldn’t say it!

19 Jennifer has a striptease choreographer for ‘We are the millers’

Jennifer admitted: “In my twenties I was a fan of enough strip clubs. I had an incredible choreographer, Denise Faye, who taught me this beautiful dance and we have perfected it for weeks. “In the end, she learned some great dance moves and she looked amazing.

Brooklyn Decker said it was intimidating to play Just Go With It with Jennifer Aniston

Brooklyn Decker spoke about it when she said, “It was an intimidating situation because it was my first film … I mean, they are all stars and for being so kind and supportive and trying to help me as a whole Process, it made my job so much easier. It was really nice. “How great!

17 ‘Cake’ was inspired by real and devastating events

Patrick Tobin is the name of the man who wrote the screenplay for the film Cake. The film was inspired by the loss of his brother’s wife, young daughter and mother-in-law. He wrote the extremely sad story and Jennifer Aniston signed the film to bring his story to life on the screen.

16 Gerard Butler described his film with Jennifer “Bounty Hunter” as nervous

Gerard Butler talked about the film and said, “I looked at this script once and I really liked it. It was sharp, funny, nervous and ran. I laughed from start to finish and thought, ‘I want to play this guy “His chemistry on the screen with Jenifer Aniston was absolutely incredible to see.

15 At the ‘Office Christmas Party’, Jennifer Said was working with Jason Bateman like working with the family

It makes sense that Jennifer Aniston feels like Jason Bateman’s family at this point because they made so many films together. Office Christmas Party is the fifth film these two great actors collaborated on, and it was another fun release.

14 Jennifer had no hesitation about starring in “Horrible Bosses”

Jennifer Aniston interviewed PopSugar and they asked if she didn’t hesitate to take on the role of such a dirty speaker. Jennifer replied, “I know I had no hesitation in answering this question. In general.” She is such a great actress and no deer would be out of her reach!

13 Jennifer’s character in ‘The Switch’ represents the new modern woman

The character that Jennifer Aniston played on The Switch is a woman who chooses to be inseminated artificially to get pregnant and have a child. Jennifer Aniston felt there was a new and modern woman there … a woman who didn’t have to wait for a man to come along.

12 Jennifers Castmates “We are the Millers” sang the “Friends” theme song for her

Jennifer Aniston has probably heard the Friends series theme song a million times, but her castmates on the set of “We are the Millers” felt she needed to hear the song again! They came together and sang the song to her as a playful joke.

11 Jennifer fell in love with Vince Vaugn on the set of ‘The Break-Up’

Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn filmed The Break-Up in 2005 and started dating. They ended things in 2006, but when they were together they really seemed to understand each other. Jennifer and Vince agreed to end their relationship so there was no bad blood.

10 Jennifer filmed “Bruce Almighty”, “Along Came Polly” and the last season of “Friends” … at the same time

Talk about a busy schedule! Jennifer Aniston somehow juggled three big acting jobs at the same time and she miraculously managed to solve every single job without a single problem. She played in Bruce Almighty, Along Came Polly and the last season of Friends in the same period.

9 Jim Carrey saved Jennifer’s life on the set of ‘Bruce Almighty’

A crane almost hit Jennifer! Jim Carrey described the event as follows: “It was a windy day and the trees were blowing on the back of Universal. I turned and went, “Hey, watch out!” … Somehow it turned out that I saved everyone’s life on the set. “We are so glad that he was there to make sure that she was not injured.

8 Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox remained best friends since ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox played Friends’ best friends Rachel and Monica for ten seasons. It’s pretty awesome that these two brilliant actresses have remained friends in real life. The energy and connectedness of the best friends they had while filming extends to their real life.

7 Jennifer Wore ‘Marley & Me’ Wigs

Jennifer Aniston had to do her hair in order to reach different ages in the course of the film. Jennifer said, “Physically, I had to show the passage of time, there were wigs and certain hair extensions, additions; a bang for a more youthful look, but that’s basically it.”

6 Jennifer Aniston thought that shooting Horrible Bosses was fun

Jennifer Aniston described her time when she was making the film when she said, “Well, that’s what I find so funny – being a woman who is usually a male character … and it made it so much funnier I left. ” but go to the dentist right away to see how they hold the tools. The rest was easy. “They looked like they were having fun with this fun set!

5 Rachel should never have two sisters over friends

Reese Witherspoon was originally supposed to play the role of Jennifer Aniston’s only sister for a six-episode film. Due to problems between Jennifer and Reese, however, she was only seen in two episodes. Christina Applegate was later taken across the line as Rachel’s other sister in the series.

4 Jennifer Aniston was on the set facing her biggest fear for ‘Cake’ … that went under water

Jennifer Aniston said, “It was the hardest day of my life. I’m basically scared of going underwater,” she said. “As a child I was with my brother and [I] drove my tricycle through the pool and drove my tricycle into the pool and I didn’t let go.” She is brave to face her fear!

3 Jennifer only took two salsa classes to prepare for ‘Along Came Polly’

When asked how many salsa courses Jennifer took to prepare for Along Came Polly, she said, “I took two. I should take more. But I didn’t, but it was good. Thank God we did. It was The first six days, no, we had two days in New York, and then the next piece for me was all salsa dancing and it was 6 days in a row. “She quickly understood.

2 Jennifer described ‘The Good Girl’ as a career risk

In an interview, Jennifer Aniston spoke about the film and said, “I find it so endearing and heartbreaking. Everyone is so human that it is fun to make an independent film because the stories are more risky than the mainstream – Commercials that appeal to a mass audience. “

1 Jennifer Said ‘Friends’ was a blessing and a curse

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Jennifer said, “It’s a blessing and a curse. It has given us everything, but it also gives you a bigger challenge in shaping people’s perception of you. It’s Matthew, Chandler Bing, and Jennifer, Rachel Green, so it’s hard for people to think we’re playing against other people. “Well … we can separate Jennifer from Rachel and we’re so glad that she got famous on Friends!

