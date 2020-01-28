20 things you didn’t know about making friends

Two things happened on January 1st, 2020: People celebrated a new year … and Friends was removed from Netflix. Fans who want to watch this classic 90s sitcom will have to rely on old DVDs because, according to The Verge, it will take a while for them to stream on HBO Max in May.

Before it’s time to watch old episodes again and again, which is always a good idea, it will be fun to take a look behind the scenes to film this fun show that spanned ten seasons from 1994 to 2004. In the beginning there were a lot of interesting creative decisions, and some things might have looked different from them.

Wondering what it was like to make the incredibly popular sitcom friends? Continue reading.

20 Central Perk is based on a vegetarian place called Arthur’s Turtle

According to the Huffington Post, Central Perk is based on a vegetarian restaurant called Arthur’s Turtle, which is fun to learn about how this popular TV show came about.

Fans definitely want them to curl up on the Central Perk’s cozy sofa and order coffee and hang out with the gang. We wonder what Arthur’s turtle was like?

19 The actors put drinks and food in Monica’s fridge

The kitchen in Monica and Rachel’s apartment is cozy, charming and charming. Thewhisp.mommyish.com says Friends’ actors would put food and drinks in the fridge of Monica and Rachel’s kitchen, which is really cool to think about. It must have been so easy, right? After all, most offices have a kitchen …

Chandler and Phoebe played more minor roles

It is impossible to imagine friends without all six main characters. It just wouldn’t be the same show. As it turned out, Chandler and Phoebe would play smaller roles, according to Thewhisp.mommyish.com. There would have been four main characters and Chandler and Phoebe would “support”.

17 Monica’s huge apartment is based on one that the show’s designers had

When people talk about friends, of course, they focus on how funny it is, but they also wonder why Monica and Rachel live in such a huge place.

Well, the Huffington Post says this was inspired by a place where the show’s designers actually lived. Those of us in a small space are pretty jealous …

16 Phoebe couldn’t play the guitar well because Lisa Kudrow didn’t enjoy it

Factinate says Phoebe didn’t play guitar well because Lisa Kudrow didn’t enjoy it.

It’s so wild to think about it because we definitely always thought that Phoebe was just bad at the guitar and that was part of her character. It is interesting to hear the story behind this characterization.

15 Friends were first mentioned in the hall or in the Insomnia Café

Would we see a show called Insomnia Cafe? What about Across The Hall?

According to Thewhisp.mommyish.com, we almost did it because these were two names tossed around in the early stages of friendship. It seems like the majority of fans who love the show say that this is the only possible name.

14 Phoebe was a surrogate mother because Lisa Kudrow was pregnant IRL

Sometimes characters on a TV show have a storyline where they are expecting a baby because the actress is pregnant. That’s what happened at Friends because, according to Factinate, Lisa Kudrow gave birth to a baby and Phoebe became a surrogate mother. It is interesting to hear the origins of this famous story.

13 The actors had three farewell parties after the series finale

It was heartbreaking for fans to say goodbye to friends … but it sounds like it is harder for the people doing the show.

According to Collider, the actors had three farewell parties after the series finale: in the Park Plaza Hotel, in a West Hollywood restaurant and with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

12 The Friends Cast was the first to discuss money as a group with its network

People know Friends’ stars got $ 1 million a episode when the show was on its last legs, and it’s often referred to as a huge success story.

Mental Floss says that no television broadcaster would ever have chosen to talk about money while using its network, and that was really amazing.

11 Jennifer Aniston wasn’t sure if she would stay for season 10

Yes, it’s hard to imagine Friends’ tenth season without one of the main characters, but it seems that Jennifer Aniston wasn’t sure if she would stay.

According to E Online, Jennifer Aniston said, “I wanted it to end when people still loved us and we were at a peak. And then I felt, ‘How much more of Rachel do I have?’ “.

10 Jon Cryer could have been Chandler

Zimbio says Jon Cryer may have been Chandler since he had the opportunity to say yes to the role.

No offense to other actors because there are of course a lot of talented people in Hollywood, but it really feels like the six actors should be playing these roles.

9 The big moments weren’t shot for a live audience (but everything else was)

Fans may be familiar with the fact that some sitcoms in front of a live audience and friends also make a film.

Mental Floss says that “Cliffhanger” was not made for a live audience, and it definitely seems logical since these moments cannot be ruined. Well, they can if we happen to read a spoiler, but otherwise.

8 Rachel’s last name would be Robbins

Rachel Green is definitely an adorable name, and it’s just one of the many charming things about her.

Buzzfeed says Rachel’s last name would be Robbins, and although that sounds cute, it just doesn’t feel right. We are so used to the name Rachel Green and it just seems to work.

7 Monica was not nice to Rachel in the original pilot

According to Buzzfeed, Monica wasn’t nice to Rachel in the pilot’s original script, which fans probably never suspected.

She didn’t like Rachel to come out of money and was upset that she didn’t get a wedding invitation. That’s a lot of drama … and although that would have created some interesting tensions, it’s also good that it didn’t happen.

6 David Schwimmer should be Ross all the time

There was always a plan for David Schwimmer to play Ross, which makes a lot of sense because he works just as well as this character and we are big fans.

According to Mental Floss, “executive producer Kevin Bright had previously worked with Schwimmer so the writers were already developing Ross’ character in Schwimmer’s voice.”

5 Phoebe should be Goth

According to Factinate, Phoebe should have a Goth style. It is so interesting to hear about all the changes that have taken place while making friends.

Phoebe’s quirky creature is so popular that it’s hard to imagine that she would ever dress in Goth clothes. It would have been very different, that’s for sure.

4 It could have been over after season 7

According to E Online, David Crane, one of the producers on the show, said, “Because of the actor’s contract negotiations and it seemed like ‘Oh, season 7 is the last season or season 8. Or season 9.”

It’s strange to think the show might be over after season seven, right? Fortunately, we have 10 wonderful seasons.

3 At first, the authors thought Joey and Monica had a love story

According to Collider, the authors thought that Joey and Monica would have a love story first … which is definitely a big surprise for fans.

Many fans were unsure of Rachel and Joey’s romantic plot, which makes it even stranger to think of Joey and Monica. They are only supposed to be friends.

2 Matt LeBlanc got his name literally $ 11 when he won the role of Joey

We’ve probably joked that we’re broke, but chances are we always had more than $ 11 at a time.

Thewhisp.mommyish.com says Matt LeBlanc had $ 11 for his name when he won the role of Joey. It is so difficult to imagine, since the stars have become so rich and famous since they have been on the show.

1 Courteney Cox could have played Rachel

According to Collider, Courteney Cox could have played Rachel, which is so strange to think about.

Although stars sometimes audition for a certain part and then get something else, it’s still difficult to wrap our heads around it. Courteney Cox is Monica Geller and Rachel Green just had to be played by Jennifer Aniston.

