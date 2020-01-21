Billie Lourd is a name that you may have heard many times in the past few years. The young actress is slowly developing her career. Thanks to some initial successes, her star is rising. With famous blood flowing through her veins, there’s no reason why Billie Lourd shouldn’t be a star.

If you are the daughter of Princess Leia (i.e. the late and great Carrie Fisher), your expectations are high. Billie is committed to keeping the legacy of her late mother and fan favorite Carrie Fisher alive. Billie intends to do this while pursuing her own career in war of stars Franchise as well as in American horror story,

We still have a lot to learn about this mini-princess Leia … Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd is just getting started. These are 20 things you should know about Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd.

20 She has some famous parents

As mentioned earlier, Billie Lourd is a name you’ve probably heard a lot lately. She’s not just a great actress, she’s literally Hollywood. Her mother is the late actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia War of stars. Billie’s father is Bryan Lourd, a well-known talent agent.

19 She also has famous grandparents

Not only does Billie have famous parents, her grandparents are famous too! Her grandmother is actress Debbie Reynolds, and her grandfather is famous singer Eddie Fisher. Unfortunately, both Debbie and Eddie passed away. Billie is literally from Hollywood royalty … so much famous talent flows through her veins.

18 Not to mention a famous godmother

If you were born in Hollywood and have some of the most famous parents and grandparents, it is only natural that you have an equally famous godmother. Billie’s godmother is the only Meryl Streep. Meryl was very close to Billie’s mother, so it was only natural that she would be connected to Carrie’s daughter in some way.

17 Her mother tragically died

Throughout her life Billie Lourd was very close to her mother Carrie Fisher. In December 2016, Billie suffered a devastating loss when her mother died unexpectedly. Her mother was just 60 when she suffered a severe heart attack and died. The world was shocked by the news.

16 Her grandmother died a day later

As if the loss of her mother wasn’t tragic and heartbreaking enough, Billie lost her grandmother Debbie Reynolds the next day. Debbie suffered a stroke; A blood vessel burst in her brain and as a result, she died the day after her daughter, causing Billie even more heartache.

15 You went to NYU

Although Billie was born into a very famous family, she didn’t follow her path entirely. You would think that she would jump straight into the acting world, but instead Billie went to school. She studied religion and psychology at New York University, where she graduated in 2014.

14 Her family didn’t want her to be famous

Maybe the reason why she didn’t start acting or singing was because of her family. Billie was very close to her mother and said that Carrie always supported her. However, Billie said that her family didn’t want her to be an actress. They wanted her to pursue a different career, which is why she decided to go to college.

13 Action was a matter of course

Unfortunately for Billie’s family, after graduation, she decided to follow in her mother and grandmother’s footsteps and jumped into the world of Hollywood actors. When she got one of her first acting roles, she found that she felt comfortable on the set – everything felt very natural to her. But of course it’s in her blood.

12 She made her debut in Star Wars

Billie’s first appearance was a big one. Star Wars: The Force Awakens, It was a big deal for them to join the club war of stars Franchise since her mother has played a big, iconic role for so long. At first people thought she was playing a young Princess Leia, but she has her own little role as Lieutenant Connix.

11 Originally auditioned for another part

When Billie auditioned for the first time to be there Star Wars: The Force AwakensShe tried it out for the role of Rey, which is the main role of the film. This role eventually went to Daisy Ridley, and Billie was given her little role. It ended up requiring Billie to act alongside her mother before she died.

10 made her TV debut at Scream Queens

As if you were making your acting debut war of stars wasn’t big enough, she didn’t make her TV debut long after that. It was cast in the series, Scream Queens, in 2015, and she played a rich student named Chanel # 3. Her character always wore earmuffs, many of which speculated that they were a tribute to the character of her mother, Princess Leia.

9 She became an American horror story star

From there it started for Billie; not long after the success of Scream QueensBillie was occupied American horror story: cult, The fans loved her on the show, so she soon became an integral part of the program for which she came back American horror story: Apocalypse and American horror story: 1984.

8 Her father remarried

Bill’s mother Carrie and her father Bryan never married, even though they were together for three years and had Billie. In 2016, Bill’s father married his partner Bruce Bozzi, co-owner of The Palm chain. As a result, Billie has a stepsister when her father adopted Bruce’s daughter.

7 She hated Star Wars first

One would assume that Billie, Carrie Fisher’s daughter, would most likely love War of stars. In Billie’s case it was pretty much the opposite. She admitted that she was growing up, she didn’t like the movies and every time she ran she screamed and told her mother that it was too loud.

As she grew older, she began to appreciate that war of stars World much more, especially when she saw how much it meant for fans.

6 She filmed scenes with her mother after her death

After Carrie Fisher died unexpectedly, the authors weren’t really sure what to do with her character in the coming year war of stars Movies, As a result, they wrote many of the new films based on the residual material they already had from Carrie.

So Billie sometimes had to do scenes with her mother. She knew it was going to be difficult, but Billie really wanted that memory to last forever.

5 She played Princess Leia in secret

When Billie first came to the war of stars Many speculated that the reason she would be in the movies was playing a young Princess Leia. In the latest film, there was a scene that looked back at Leia and Luke in Jedi training mode. Many didn’t realize it was Billie, with a little help from CGI and special effects.

4 Billie saved her mother

Billie’s mother, Carrie Fisher, was very open to her struggle with mental health (as well as addiction problems) when she was alive. It was no secret that she had been through a lot during her lifetime, and she was very vocal about the fact that her daughter had saved her. The motherhood was not easy for Carrie, but she indicated that it was because of Billie that she continued.

3 She doesn’t want her mother’s dog to steal her legacy

When Carrie Fisher was still alive, she made sure the world knew how much she loved her dog – he even had hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. After Carrie died, the dog went to Carrie’s assistant. The assistant wanted to take the dog to events so that fans could interact with him and feel that they could still connect with Carrie.

Billie didn’t like it at all and struggled to keep it from happening – she feels that it will make her mother’s legacy cheaper.

2 She is a star on the rise

Since her mother and grandmother died so unexpectedly, Billie really became her own person. She is a star in the American horror story Franchise, and her acting career has only continued to grow. We expect her to be as well known as her parents and grandparents.

1 Wants to keep your legacy alive

If there’s anything that really matters to Billie, her mother’s legacy stays alive. As she grew up, she saw firsthand how important her mother was war of stars Fans, and she vowed to keep her mother’s memory and legacy for many years to come.

