20 true facts about the REAL RuPaul Charles

When people think of drag queens, they usually come up with only one famous name, and that’s the only RuPaul Charles. RuPaul has been on the stage for decades and has only gained popularity over the years. He has literally built up an empire. His empire includes several TV shows, a music career, fashion and cosmetics – and that just scratches the surface.

RuPaul has not only made a successful living, but also paved the way for drag queens all over the world. With his hit show, RuPaul´s Drag Racehe could help queens make a name for themselves everywhere. He is really an icon of pop culture.

These are 20 real facts about the real RuPaul Charles.

20 There’s a meaning behind his name

When you hear RuPaul’s name, you may think that it is not exactly his birth name. It’s definitely a catchy name that sounds more like a stage name than anything else. However, RuPaul is his real birth name.

RuPaul’s mother was from Louisiana and she took “Ru” from Roux, the base for gumbo and other famous Louisiana dishes.

19 He is taller than you think

We have all seen RuPaul and we know how tall and slim he is. But what you may not notice is that it is much larger than most people think. He’s a whopping 6’4 “and that’s BEFORE getting dressed when he’s in tow.

He sometimes wears heels that are up to 20 cm tall. If he does, bring him to 7 feet!

18 He is married

RuPaul has been with his partner Georges LeBar since 1994. Georges was born in Australia, but the two met in New York City at the Limelight nightclub. This meeting took place when RuPaul was just beginning to make a name for itself.

The two married in January 2017, and while Ru leads his successful drag empire, Georges owns a 60,000-hectare ranch in Wyoming.

17 The Queen of New York

RuPaul began his career as a successful queen with numerous appearances in night clubs, in which he gave unforgettable appearances. Due to the popularity of these nightclub appearances, RuPaul was able to consolidate his name and career. In 1989 he was elected “Queen of Manhattan” and owes his career in New York to his career.

16 Nailed Drag Race with one pitch

These days, RuPaul is less about clubbing than about focusing on his successful reality show on TV. RuPaul´s Drag Race, When RuPaul first came up with the idea for the show, he first had to introduce it to the managers. Ru claims he only needed a pitch meeting to sell the show … and the rest is history.

15 A music video puts him on the map

The late 1980s and early 1990s were important times for Ru. He had found his way into the club scene and was slowly building up a name. In 1989 the B-52 released their song “Love Shack” together with an accompanying music video.

What many people may not notice? RuPaul actually appeared in the video and danced as an extra. The video was very popular and helped Ru advance his career.

14 He was kicked out of high school

RuPaul did not have the easiest time during school. In fact, he was thrown out of high school in 11th grade for chronic reasons – he never went to school! He was too busy thinking up bigger and better things, and that was definitely the best thing for Ru.

13 Had a campaign with MAC

In 1996 Ru wrote a serious story when he partnered with MAC Cosmetics and became its spokesman. He was the first drag queen to run a large cosmetic campaign. He helped raise money for the VIVA GLAM MAC AIDS Fund. Write history and do something good that can be combined excellently. Ru definitely deserves this exciting collaboration.

12 He makes his own music

RuPaul also had a very successful music career. He released his first album, Supermodel of the world In 1993 his single “Supermodel (You Better Work)” was a huge success.

Over the years he has released several more albums, his most recent ones Christmas party in 2018 and You are a winner, baby in 2020.

11 He had his own talk show

RuPaul was at a successful career point in the 1990s and had its own talk show in 1996. The RuPaul Show was broadcast on VH1. Over the years, he sat down to interview some famous people, including Diana Ross and Cyndi Lauper, to name a few.

10 He also had his own radio show

In addition to his talk show, Ru also had his own radio show. He was co-host of the radio show with Michelle Visage on WKTU radio. Together they organized a morning show that was very popular. The show was so successful that it increased the ratings of the radio station.

9 Made A Cameo On Walker, Texas Ranger

In 1998 RuPaul made a rather strange appearance for a drag queen and made a cameo appearance on the hit TV show Walker, Texas Ranger, He appeared in season 7, episode 3. This episode was called “Royal Heist” and he played a character named Bob. We have seen strange things before … and it actually worked very well!

8 Attended a school for the performing arts

After leaving high school, RuPaul attended the Northside School of Performing Arts. Unlike high school, he wasn’t kicked out. However, he never finished his studies and never finished it. Fortunately, attending this school enabled him to get a feel for the world of the performing arts.

7 He had a number of roles in TV and film

Walker, Texas Ranger wasn’t the only cameo performance RuPaul did. In fact, he has had a number of appearances in TV shows and films over the course of his career. He made his film debut in 1994 with Spike Lee Crooklyn, From then on he made a number of appearances! He was even a character in The Simpsons. This cartoon character was called Queen Chante.

6 Tried to revive his talk show

In 2019 RuPaul tried to revive his old talk show. It premiered on June 10, 2019, and had a three-week test run on Fox stations. Unfortunately, Ru wasn’t as lucky this time and the show didn’t go as well as in the past. His talk show was not brought back for a full series. Instead, it was canceled.

5 He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

RuPaul has written a lot of history in the course of his career. In addition to his long list of achievements, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 16, 2018. When he received this great honor, Ru became the first drag queen to ever receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

4 It takes six hours to finish

When you see RuPaul in Drag, you have to wonder how long it took for it to look so beautiful. Although it may seem effortless, it takes a lot of time and effort to make Ru look like the queen he is. He said that it can sometimes take up to six hours for the film to be finished.

3 Drag Race has been broken up several times

RuPaul´s Drag Race is a huge success, so it’s no wonder there have been a number of spin-offs on the show. Fans love Ru and the queens so much that they just can’t get enough of them. For this reason, Ru has developed “Untucked”, with which fans can take a look behind the scenes after each episode.

He also developed Whatcha Packin, where the eliminated queens are interviewed every week. There were also spin-offs of the show in other countries as well as an all-stars version.

2 He won four Emmys

The success of RuPaul´s Drag Race was remarkable. Ru was not only awarded the Emmy Award several times, but also won in the “Outstanding Competition Program” category. Fans and critics love the show, so it’s not surprising that it runs so well.

1 He has a new Netflix show

Even though RuPaul´s Drag Race is he is doing so well and Rus’ career is generally still good, he continues to work extremely hard. Most recently, he teamed up with Netflix to create his own TV series titled AJ and the Queen, It’s a show about a drag queen traveling through the United States with a 10-year-old girl.

