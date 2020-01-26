The automotive development is largely based on years of research and experience. Manufacturers have been planning and designing the modifications for years to meet both the comfort and performance requirements of their vehicles. When a new model comes onto the market, it usually takes quite a while for third parties to engrave their brand in the steel and create their version of the changes made to the model. With this in mind, it can be concluded that an older model may have many improvements instead of being released this month.

In this article, in 2020, we’ve put together 20 top-tuner-friendly cars that won’t blow you away just by revealing their Blue Book value and / or emptying your pockets after making the least amount of changes to them. It is worth mentioning that the prices were taken from car buying websites like CarGurus and CarMax.

20 1990 BMW 3 Series E30 ($ 8,000)

Produced from 1982 to 1994, it was the second generation of the BMW 3 Series. Coming from an E21 platform and later on the way to E36, the first model for the 3 Series, the model was originally delivered with a four-cylinder petrol engine and later with a six-cylinder petrol engine and a six-cylinder petrol engine.

19 2013 Ford Fiesta ST ($ 12,000)

New models of the compact hatch from Ford are no longer sold in the USA, as the company has announced the 2019 model as the last model domestically. But that doesn’t mean we can’t find a good one. In addition, many companies have everything you need to make this car drive fast, such as: B. Chassis modifications and turbo upgrades.

18 1998 Acura Integra Type R ($ 9,000)

The Acura Integra Type R wasn’t exactly the last of its generation, not even the beginning, but it received significant improvements in 1998, making it worthy of the 98 Spec R. label. Available in both coupe and sedan types with a fair price below $ 10,000.

17 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X ($ 13,000)

This happens when a manufacturer decides to combine Eastern craftsmanship with Western gasoline thirst. The original 291 hp used in this racer can be quickly increased to 1000 hp. And if you’re wondering how fast that could be, you can go up to 200 km / h in less than 40 seconds!

16 2012 Volkswagen Golf ($ 8,000)

Another good hatch, but this time from a German manufacturer, and of course if you are interested in German engineering, the service life that Volkswagen has gone through over the years offers you a lot of flexibility with regard to the tuning potential. With the blue book price of just under $ 20,000, you could own and modify this “folks car”.

15 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata ($ 24,000)

The MX-5 was named the best-selling two-seater in history by the Guinness Book of Records. The main reason why you see a lot of Mazda Miata on racetracks and autocross events these days is because they are incredibly fun to drive. And it’s even more fun if you stick high-performance parts on it!

14 2005 Subaru WRX STI ($ 16,000)

Since the WRX STI found its way into the US market, the demand for modifier kits has increased significantly and the offer has done an excellent job. The aftermarket for these cars is huge, as you can even buy everything online, from custom spoilers to pre-built engines ready to be installed in your vehicle.

13 2017 Subaru BRZ ($ 18,500)

Similar to the Mazda MX-5, the BRZ prefers handling over brute force and terrorizing speed. This car, which has been in series production since 2012, ages beautifully because it is even easier to modify from day to day. Some owners simply paint the chassis of their BRZ, others even convert the engine to a Ferrari V8.

12 1995 Eagle Talon ($ 10,000)

Although many believe that the first generations of Talon were only a response to the demand for turbomobiles that Mazda and Subaru satisfied at the time, the second generation, introduced in 1995, was actually more tuner-friendly in terms of accessibility to the aftermarket. It can still be a good investment for your bespoke turbo car.

11 1999 Mitsubishi 3000GT ($ 6,000)

The 1999 Mitsubishi 3000GT – also known in earlier models as the Dodge Stealth – is proof of the evolution in the 10 years in which the model was manufactured. This beast is incredibly fast and too ruthless at high speeds. In addition, there are still good parts available for the aftermarket with regard to tuning in 2020.

10 Audi TT 1998 ($ 4,000)

You will find the TT in both the Cabriolet and the Coupé with two transmission options: the famous Audi S Tronic dual clutch transmission or the manual transmission. If you want to tune an old TT and do not know which model you fit, the 1998 model year looks quite promising in terms of appearance and technical data.

9 1970 Chevrolet Corvette ($ 24,000)

According to the standard of the Corvette, this is undoubtedly considered cheap. You can also get the 1970 GM 454-cubic-inch LT-1 block engine, ready to break 370 horsepower with a breath. With all of this, you’re not limited to taking your performance to a whole new level.

8 1994 Toyota Supra ($ 30,000)

The first years of production for the Supra were between 1978 and 2002. Upgrade and conversion kits for the Supra are still available for most models. However, we chose the Supra MKIV because it has an upgradeable drivetrain that can produce more than 1000 hp from the basic 220 hp.

7 1965 Ford Mustang ($ 36,000)

Not only a real demonstration of a pony car, but the grandfather of all pony cars is the Ford Mustang of the first generation from 1965. Although early Mustangs from the 1960s can hardly be classified as budget-friendly purchases nowadays, nobody can remove them from the list of the best vehicles to coordinate the history of the cars.

6 2000 Honda Civic ($ 3,000)

Honda Civic has many models and generations to offer, most of which still have great aftermarket parts. The 2000 Civic isn’t an incredible racer on the track, but it’s usually a cheaper, more adaptable, and more reliable vehicle that works well both as a starter car and as a long-term everyday vehicle.

5 2002 Honda S2000 ($ 15,000)

Another car from the Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda was the open sports car Honda S2000 from 1999 to 2009. This car has received a lot of praise and positive reviews from critics and auto journalists. In addition to the revised suspension settings, Honda also replaced the rear plastic windshield for the 2002 model year with a glass unit.

4 1989 Nissan 240sx ($ 5,000)

The 240SX is known to be a good drifter, which means there are plenty of complete kits, parts, and even online guides to get the most out of this car. It also comes with a fairly sophisticated handling system. So you could probably simplify the suspension and handling of upgrades and perform major upgrades like the engine.

3 1992 Mazda RX-7 ($ 15,000)

The Mazda RX-7 of the third generation was launched with this model year, in which a twin turbocharger was already installed, which brings 236 hp to the track, and updated the body design to change the appearance. Many video game publishers such as EA and Microsoft have included an RX-7 in their games’ auto-lists for at least 10 years to modify and optimize it.

2 2013 Ford Focus ST ($ 15,500)

Perhaps not as iconic as many other cars on this list, but unlike some of its predecessors, the 2013 Focus ST does not lack the visual impact that is appropriate for its 247 horsepower breakthrough. It is also very powerful when it comes to optimizing and improving performance. For those who are fed up with heavy and large sports cars, the Focus ST is a compact, lightweight alternative.

1 2004 Nissan 350Z ($ 6,000)

It feels like this car starts where other items in this list stop. This Road Buster two-seater coupe is very successful in both speeds and has excellent handling at high speeds. It is also rich in spare parts as you can buy kits for this car on eBay and Amazon.

