20 TV shows you should watch if you miss the big bang theory

For 12 seasons “The Big Bang Theory” was a sitcom that received rave reviews and impressive reviews. Aside from that, the CBS show received 55 Emmy nominations and 10 Emmy awards.

And so many people were sad when they heard that the show was coming to an end. Among the actors, it quickly became emotional for the regular guests Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar. As Bialik Variety said: “It’s like a long, protracted death. It’s one thing to have a personal experience where a job of nine years – or 12 for some of the performers – ends, but we have it very publicly made. “

The last episode of the “Big Bang Theory” was broadcast in 2019. And now that we can’t expect new episodes, it may be time to watch other TV shows that are quite similar to the hit show. Check out our list:

20 “Sheldon” gives you more insight into Sheldon Cooper’s childhood

via cbs.com

The program “Young Sheldon” focuses on Sheldon Cooper as a child in Texas. Parsons, who played Sheldon in “The Big Bang Theory”, said that he has already done a lot of work on this newer show. The Emmy winner told TV Line: “In fact, I’ve already made recordings (at Young Sheldon) that are older than I’ve ever done at Sheldon (at Big Bang).”

19 “Silicon Valley” brings together a group of IT experts who are trying to be successful

via cnet.com

On Silicon Valley, you meet a programmer named Richard who creates an app called Pied Piper, while five other programmers also try to pursue a successful career. Actors include Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani and Martin Starr. You can check out the show online on HBO.

18 “The Orville” is a modern ode to “Star Trek”

via engadget.com

As you may recall, the guys from “The Big Bang Theory” refer to “Star Trek” throughout the show. And as you know, Sheldon’s hero is Mr. Spock. Well, “The Orville” is Seth MacFarlane’s way of honoring “Star Trek”. You can watch season two episodes online on Fox. Meanwhile, the show moves to Hulu for the third time.

17 3rd Rock From The Sun is the perfect sci-fi show for your inner geek

via justwatch.com

In the program “3rd Rock from the Sun” you meet a group of aliens who pretended to be a human family. The cast of the show includes John Lithgow, Kristen Johnston, Jane Curtin and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. According to Decider, the show is available on Amazon Prime, YouTube and VUDU.

16 Track the lives of three UK IT professionals in The IT Crowd

via justwatch.com

The British sitcom “The IT Crowd” offers a closer look at the lives of people in the IT department of a large company. The cast includes Chris O’Dowd, Graham Linehan, Katherine Parkinson, Richard Ayoade and Matt Berry. The show may have aired its last episode in 2013, but you can still stream it on Netflix today.

See also: 8 Big Bang Theoretical Stars Older Than We Think (And 7 Younger)

15 “Community” is a sitcom about a number of people who come together in community college

via ew.com

In “Community”, people from different backgrounds make friends after meeting at a community college. The show features Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, John Oliver, Chevy Chase, Yvette Nicole Brown and Chevy Chase. According to Decider, you can stream the show on Hulu, VUDU and YouTube.

14 In “Breaking Bad” the main character is also a man of science … somehow

via justwatch.com

The show “Breaking Bad” revolves around a character named Walter White. He’s not a scientist like Sheldon, but he’s a chemistry teacher. Eventually Walter discovers that he has cancer and decides to cook meth to pay for his medical expenses. The show plays Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston as Walter White. You can stream it on Netflix.

13 “How I met your mother” is also about a close group of friends

via glamour.com

Sure, the story is told backwards. But in the show “How I met your mother” we meet a group of five friends who go through practically everything together, just like in “The Big Bang Theory”. and Neil Patrick Harris. You can stream the show on Netflix.

12 “Futurama” is an animated sitcom with which interplanetary transmission is possible

via syfy.com

Why do we feel that the guys from “The Big Bang Theory” would like to explore the world of “Futurama”? In this animated sitcom we meet Philip J. Fry, a pizza boy who shines into the far future. Don’t worry, he’ll find a job as a messenger again. Check out this show on Hulu, Comedy Central and Syfy.

See also: 20 Behind the scenes images of the big bang theory Performers having fun

11 “Lost In Space” is a futuristic adventure that you can see now

via filmdaily.co

We can’t help but believe that space travel is something the boys from “The Big Bang Theory” would like to explore. After all, Howard had already gone into space. In this show, a family crashes into an unknown planet due to a rupture in the space-time continuum. The show has already been canceled, but you can watch the first two seasons on Netflix.

10 “The Flash” celebrates one of Sheldon’s favorite characters

via tvline.com

Sheldon Cooper may be in love with Amy, but he still likes Flash very much. Fortunately, this CW series gives you a better overview of who Flash is and what it is capable of. Grant Gustin plays Barry Allen, including Flash. Joining him are Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton, Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh.

9 “Black Mirror” shows how technology can affect our lives

via syfy.com

In the Netflix show “Black Mirror” we meet all sorts of people who will be manipulated by the technology at some point. As Netflix explained, “This science fiction anthology series examines a twisted, high-tech future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts meet.” Some of the stars who appeared in the series are Hayley Atwell, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jon Hamm, Daniel Kaluuya and Letitia Wright.

8 “Rick and Morty” is an animated show about a mad scientist

via ew.com

In the show “Rick and Morty” you immediately meet Rick Sanchez, a crazy scientist who also likes to drink alcohol. In the meantime, he is often accompanied by his grandson Morty Smith. And together, the two would travel with Rick’s car flying in different realities and dimensions. You can watch the show on Netflix.

7 In Chuck, government secrets are downloaded into someone else’s brain

via tvguide.com

For a man named Chuck, downloading various government secrets into his brain will make you crazy. If you were wondering, he had access to the CIA and the NSA. The show plays Zachary Levi as Chuck. He is accompanied by Adam Baldwin, Sarah Lancaster, Yvonne Strahovski and Joshua Gomez. According to Decider, you can see “Chuck” on Microsoft and VUDU.

See also: 15 images that change the way fans see Big Bang theory star Jim Parsons

6 “Altered Carbon” covers everything that has to do with sci-fi

via gamesradar.com

In the Netflix series “Altered Carbon”, a prisoner experiences a new life after 250 years on ice. And to gain freedom, he only has to solve a murder. The cast of the show includes Chris Conner, Joel Kinnaman, Martha Higareda, Dichen Lachman and Renee Elise Goldsberry. The second season will be available on February 27th.

5 “The Tomorrow People” explores the possibility of a more developed person

via whats-on-netflix.com

In the show “The Tomorrow People” you get to know Stephen Jameson, a teenager who begins to teleport while sleeping. He also hears voices that eventually led him to The Tomorrow People. This CW show features Luku Mitchell, Robbie Amell, Peyton List, Aaron Yoo and Mark Pellegrino. You can stream the show on CW Seed.

4 “Stranger Things” combine sci-fi with fantasy and horror

via nytimes.com

In the Netflix series “Stranger Things”, the story begins with a boy who disappears from a small town. This in turn leads to the discovery of “terrible supernatural powers” and “secret experiments”. Shows include David Harbor, Winona Ryder and Finn Wolfhard. Watch all three seasons of the show today.

3 “Mom” is Chuck Lorre’s other hugely successful sitcom

via tvguide.com

After creating The Big Bang Theory, no one can deny that Chuck Lorre is a genius. So we would understand if you want to watch his other CBS sitcom “Mom”. It features Allison Janney, Anna Faris, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall and Mimi Kennedy. Last year the show was renewed for the seventh and eighth seasons.

2 A group of nerds always saves the day on the “Scorpio”

via justwatch.com

The boys from “The Big Bang Theory” may be happy to learn that nerds save everything and save everyone in the “Scorpion” series. Elyes Gabel, Katharine McPhee, Jadyn Wong, Robert Patrick and Eddie Kaye Thomas play in this CBS drama. Today you can stream episodes on CBS All Access, iTunes and YouTube.

1 catch Kaley Cuoco in the upcoming series “The Flight Attendant”

via twitter.com

If you miss Kaley Cuoco on your TV screen, don’t be upset. This actress plays the main role in the upcoming HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant”. This show is supposed to revolve around Cuoco’s character Cassandra Bowden. She wakes up in a hotel room and sees a body next to her. The show is expected to premiere this year.

Next topic: 20 things we just learned about Kaley Cuoco’s time in the Big Bang theory

Next

15 things about Monica and Chandler’s relationship that don’t make sense

