20 TV shows you should watch if you miss the scandal

From 2012 to 2018, Scandal was in the air for seven seasons, telling the story of the main character Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington), who works as a “fixer” for people with big problems. Whether she leads her team or tries to hide her affection for President Fitz Grant (Tony Goldwyn), Olivia is a compelling protagonist who can’t stop viewers.

It’s been over a year since the series finale aired, and we’re definitely not over it. To fill the void that this amazing show has left, it’s time to find some other shows that you’re just as obsessed with. While nothing will ever replace this Shondaland drama with its interesting characters and crazy storylines, there are a few other candidates for our new favorite series.

Fans of the scandal should watch the following 20 TV dramas, which also offer juicy entertainment.

20 Jane the Virgin has just as much romantic drama

about Vox

Jane The Virgin is on the air for five seasons from 2014 to 2019 and is definitely a TV drama fans of the scandal will fall in love with. In it, Gina Rodriguez can be seen as Jane, a woman who learns that she is expecting … only that she has never been familiar with anyone.

Just as fans love Olivia and Fitz, viewers will be caught up in Jane’s love life.

19 Jessica Jones also plays a strong female protagonist

via Indie Wire

Jessica Jones can be streamed on Netflix, and in the Marvel series, the protagonist (played by Krysten Ritter) works as a detective but has to do with PTSD.

It’s a pretty dark show that will appeal to Scandal fans, as this show can get very complicated at times and isn’t always super carefree.

18 The good fight takes place in a similar universe

via USA Today

Both Scandal and The Good Fight (an offshoot of the equally wonderful The Good Wife) feel like they are in one world. They are both about powerful women doing things and dealing with both office and real politics. It feels like Olivia Pope and Diane Lockhart are good friends.

17 Killing Eve is just as entertaining

via BBC America

Scandal was so successful for one important reason: the storylines are fascinating and it’s just fun to get involved. People say the same about Killing Eve, the drama with Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

If we’re looking for a really entertaining show, this is the one we have to get involved with.

16 Spencer On Pretty Little Liars is like a young Olivia Pope

via Pradux

Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario) is like a teen version of Olivia Pope. The Pretty Little Liars character is just as hardworking, she’ll always do things when she thinks about it, and she can be intimidating and ambitious.

If we haven’t seen PLL yet, what are we waiting for ?!

15 The characters of the younger ones always extinguish fire

about glamor

With six seasons to date, Younger is a fun and logical interpretation of today’s twentieth … and also focuses on the New York publishing industry. The characters always extinguish fire, just like Olivia Pope, because something always goes wrong. The authors offer a lot of drama and the main character Liza (Sutton Foster) lies about her age.

14 Orphan Black also keeps you on the edge of your seat

about Vox

Orphan Black is worth seeing because actress Tatiana Maslany plays clones and she manages to make each character feel unique and different.

It will also keep viewers on the edge of their seats and won’t even be able to wait a few minutes for the next episode. It was definitely the experience of seeing Scandal.

13 fans of Shondaland have to watch how they get away with murder

via TV Guide

Did we see how to get away with murder? Anyone who misses Scandal will definitely want to see this show, which is also part of Shondaland.

Both dramas have a lot in common, and each episode is full of succulent actions and twists. It’s really solid television and the last season will premiere in April 2020.

12 scandalous actor Guillermo Díaz is also on weeds, a clever and chaotic show

about parade

For eight seasons, Weeds played Mary-Louise Parker as Nancy Botwin, a mother who basically started her own underground business. It’s surprising to see all the twists and turns that happen afterwards. Guillermo Díaz can be seen in both Weeds and Scandal, and the two shows offer a lot of chaotic, interesting storylines.

11 Succession wins praise for his succulent relationships

via IMDb

If we haven’t seen Succession yet, we know people who do it. It’s that kind of show.

In two seasons, the series revolves around a rich family, and while it’s business, it’s about the complicated relationships that all the characters have. It has that in common with Scandal.

10 Big Little Lies is a well done show about secrets

via Town and Country Magazine

Based on the popular book by Liane Moriarty, HBO’s Big Little Lies focuses on a group of women who all have many secrets. It’s a really well done show, just like Scandal, and it will feel fascinating. If we haven’t seen it yet, our friends probably asked us why not, so now is our chance.

9 The restart of the dynasty is about wealthy, powerful people

about Teen Vogue

Are you looking for another TV drama about people who are rich and powerful? Look no further than restarting dynasty,

The original show was broadcast in the 80s and the restart has been broadcasting since 2017, with three seasons so far. It’s as fun to see as Olivia Pope (though no character can ever replace her).

8 Brothers & Sisters have some juicy political storylines

about E! news

For five seasons, brothers and sisters told the story of Walkers, a California family that tends to make dinner gatherings more dramatic than they have to be.

The show also has some juicy political plot lines, especially with Rob Lowe’s character, and scandal fans will enjoy them.

RELATED: We have ranked the most popular Grey’s Anatomy actors by salary

7 The bold type is as much fun as the scandal

about Vox

The Bold Type is just starting its fourth season and it’s just as fun to watch it as Scandal.

Both TV shows feature well-dressed women who believe in themselves and their careers, and they’re super inspiring to watch. It feels like the characters from The Bold Type, who work in a magazine, are growing up and can work for Olivia Pope.

6 Good Girls presents three ambitious women in a difficult situation

via Entertainment Weekly

Good Girls is about three women stealing money to make ends meet, but things are going pretty crazy and soon they are involved in a life full of crimes.

Although Olivia Pope is the professional “fixer”, the main characters in this drama are always busy fixing their own personal problems. It seems like they never get a break.

5 Gossip Girl has as much sense as a scandal

via US Weekly

Both Gossip Girl and Scandal have something in common: in many of the episodes, the characters are busy making plans and trying to get what they want. Sure, there are teenagers in GG wearing designer clothes, and Scandal focuses on adults, but the tone is a bit similar.

Gossip Girl will help fill the void left by the scandal.

RELATED: 20 Intense TV Shows You Should Watch If You Love Netflix

4 Homeland is also a binge-worthy TV drama

about Vox

Homeland has been broadcasting since 2011 and the eighth season starts in February 2020.

Claire Danes plays the main character Carrie and she is one of the reasons why this is such a TV drama that can really be seen. If we really miss Scandal, we should try one or two episodes of Homeland, as chances are, we’ll love it.

3 We are with many twists

about Forbes

This Is Us is a lot more emotional than Scandal, that’s for sure, but it still has the same amount of twists and turns.

Both series really captivate the viewer and make it seem impossible to stop looking. This is such an important quality for a television program, especially one that belongs to the genre of drama.

RELATED: 20 Surprising Facts About Ellen Pompeo from Grey’s Anatomy

2 The West Wing is a great throwback show about politics

about Brittanica

It feels like Scandal is in the same universe as The West Wing and as if Olivia Pope was working entirely as a PR or communications consultant to President Bartlett (Martin Sheen).

This is a great relapse drama that has received a lot of praise over the years. Fortunately, with seven seasons there is a lot to bathe.

1 There’s always Grey’s Anatomy, which is a very soothing show

via TV Guide

If fans of Scandal really want to feel like they’re back in the calming world of Shondaland, it’s always a good option to check out Grey’s Anatomy.

Whether we were watching from the start or taking a short break, there are so many seasons that binge comes up and it will always be one of the most entertaining TV dramas currently airing.

NEXT: 20 TV shows (not on Netflix) that get their money’s worth

Next

20 things fans don’t know about the private life of Sons Of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam

