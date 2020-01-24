20 used cars with excellent value

It can be easy to get excited about a new car’s attention at an affordable price. But any experienced car buyer will tell you that there is an important factor that determines whether the car is actually good and that the value is preserved.

The residual value is a percentage that indicates how much of the original value of the vehicle should be retained after a certain number of years. For example, a 30% hold value after 5 years means that a car will be sold at 30% of its original value after 5 years from its release.

You might expect automakers to make their cars with a high retention value, but you’re wrong. The nature of mass production dictates that demand must always be there – so most cars are made with a low retention value.

However, some cars contradict the rules. Here are the 20 used cars that maintain excellent value.

20 Toyota Tacoma (68% after 5 years)

The Toyota Tacoma is known for its robustness and robustness. This reputation has kept its prices high on the resale market. The Tacoma continues to focus on performance and reliable off-roading without sacrificing unnecessary luxury features, which has contributed to its low price and popularity over the years.

19 Honda Ridgeline (61.9% after 5 years)

The Honda Ridgeline is said to have some of the top-selling Honda trucks. It shares a platform with the equally popular Honda driver and is on the resale market with 62% of its original value due to its smooth handling and its economical 3.5-liter V6 engine.

18 Nissan Frontier (60.5% after 5 years)

Since its debut in 2005, the Nissan Frontier has been one of the most popular trucks that Nissan has ever produced. Even his latest model is still very popular. Although its drivetrain is not the most advanced, the Frontier with two cab and bed configurations has proven to be reliable and suitable for different requirements.

17 Toyota 4Runner (63.5% after 5 years)

When you take a look at the 4Runner for the first time, there is a lot to discover, such as the cool exterior design and the tricky headlights. The 4Runner is even better in the interior: it offers exceptional off-road capability and its 4-liter V6 engine delivers performance that, in addition to long-term reliability, is more than satisfactory.

16 Nissan GT-R (60.6% after 5 years)

Another great Nissan car is the GT-R, which has retained almost 61% of its value due to its many great properties. It has a smooth all-wheel drive, paired with a powerful V6 turbo engine and an elegant and elegant exterior. There aren’t that many GT-Rs available for resale, which adds to its high value.

15 2015 Honda Pilot (70% after 3 years)

The Honda Pilot is still being produced with new model years, but the 2016 Honda Pilot is particularly impressive because it was much more economical and 300 pounds lighter. The pilot cast is one of Honda’s largest productions today, but if you don’t want a 2020 version, the 2016 pilot is just as good.

14 2015 Ford F-150 (70.4% after 3 years)

The Ford F-Series has been known as the best-selling van in the United States for several decades. It is therefore not surprising that the Ford F-150 with its 3.6 liter V6 engine and good fuel efficiency retains 70.4% of its value even after 3 years.

13 2015 Toyota RAV4 (70.8% after 3 years)

The Toyota RAV4 is Toyota’s best-selling car model and the best-selling model of the brand in the USA from 2018. Although the RAV4 has not changed much since 2013, it offers plenty of cargo space and folding rear seats as well as a long list of attractive functions. The RAV4 retains 70.8% of its value after three years.

12 2015 Chevrolet Silverado (71.4% after 3 years)

The Chevrolet Silverado follows closely behind the Ford F-150 in 2018 as the second best-selling car in the USA. Chevrolet has always been a strong player in the market, and the Silverado has stood the test of time with the ability to retain 71.4% of its value after 3 years.

11 2015 GMC Sierra (71.4% after 3 years)

After the Silverado, the 2018 GMC Sierra is the third best-selling car in the United States. The characteristic exterior of GMC has always set it apart from the competition, but the Sierra offers much more than just a cool look, which is why it retains 71.4% of its value after 3 years.

10 2015 Toyota Highlander (74.1% after 3 years)

The Toyota Highlander is known to push the boundaries of the SUV industry by introducing something new and fresh that no other competitor had. It is still a large and significant part of the SUV market today. The Highlander has set many standards and continues to surprise with a retention value of 74.1%.

9 2015 Subaru Impreza (78.5% after 3 years)

The Subaru Impreza is a fan favorite for many reasons, but especially because of its cool exterior design, spacious interior, all-wheel drive and excellent fuel efficiency. The Impreza is still in production today, but the Impreza 2015 can be sold for an impressive 78.5% of its original value.

8 2015 Toyota Tundra (79.8% after 3 years)

Although Ford, General Motors and Chrysler have the largest share of the US market, Toyota has still made a name for itself as one of the largest truck manufacturers. The Toyota Tundra is an example of these time-consuming trucks with a retention value of 79.8% after 3 years.

7 2015 Porsche Macan (90% after 3 years)

Nobody does it like Porsche, and that couldn’t be more true with the Porsche Macan. The crossover SUV is luxurious, practical and spacious. In addition, the rear shelf is not powered. The Macan can be sold for 90% of its original value after three years.

6 2015 Dodge Ram 2500 (95% after 3 years)

No matter how well you are familiar with cars, at some point you must have heard of the Dodge Ram: it is so popular. The robust Ram 2500 has a payload of up to 3,500 pounds and can carry more than 70 cubic feet of cargo. It is no surprise that the retention value is 95%.

5 Porsche Cayman (101% after 3 years)

It only makes sense that you are not ready to let go of a Porsche Cayman. The Cayman looked very similar to the beloved Porsche 911, but sacrificed a lot of horsepower to make it more affordable. The Cayman has a retention value of less shocking 101%.

4 Porsche 911 (100% after 3 years)

The legendary Porsche 911 is one of the vehicles that have made the Porsche what it is today. It is such a popular car that it often doesn’t wait long for a buyer. However, if you find one, a 100% retention value should come as no surprise.

3 Land Rover LR4 (103% after 3 years)

The Land Rover LR4 has a wide fan base due to its authentic Land Rover look, which is only missing in newer models. While newer models continued to innovate and achieve remarkable performance, a retention rate of 103% tells us that people still love the LR4 no matter what.

2 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (103% after 3 years)

There are so many things to love about the Wrangler Unlimited, such as the practical ground clearance, the all-wheel drive and the spacious loading area, but the iconic exterior design and the exceptional off-road capabilities have retained the Wrangler Unlimited with a comfortable retention value of 103% after three years and it stays the same practically untouched by newer models.

1 Toyota FJ Cruiser (112% after 3 years)

The ridiculously high retention value of the Toyota FJ Cruiser is due to its great popularity with adventurers. With all-wheel drive and a 4-liter V6 engine that delivers 260 horsepower, as well as a trailer load of 5,000 pounds, the cruiser’s fun, clumsy looks make it a favorite with many.

