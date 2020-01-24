20 used luxury vehicles that are a bargain in 2020

One of the things that make a high quality luxury car stand out is its durability. People pay much more than the average price of a normal car to own a luxury car, and it is only fair that they expect to get their money’s worth with the car they bought.

This is why it is a bargain if you find a used luxury car for sale and it is still functional years after its release. Even if you can’t afford today’s luxury cars at ridiculous prices, you can still afford a nice luxury car at a good price.

However, it is still important to make sure that the car you bought matches what the seller says, even if the car looks good in the photos. If you are in the market for a used luxury car, this list of 20 used luxury vehicles with cheap prices will definitely help you.

20 Cadillac CTS (under $ 10,000)

Although Cadillac is known for producing first-class cars, the brand has no stable place in the used car market. The Cadillac CTS, selected by Car and Driver among the 10Best vehicles, is available for less than USD 10,000 in various versions and with model years from 2011.

19 2008 Lincoln Navigator ($ 8,389 average)

2008 was a great year to own the Navigator because it went through a great makeover process that made it much more desirable. The Navigator offers space for seven passengers and, in addition to good fuel savings, is also equipped with excellent safety features. However, the performance is average.

18 BMW 5 Series (under $ 10,000)

Although the latest BMW 5 Series vehicles cost over $ 50,000, you can drive a decent 5 Series between 2004 and 2010 for less than $ 10,000. These model years were famous for their unique exterior designed by Chris Bangle and the iDrive controller interface.

17 2007 Volkswagen Touareg ($ 6,678 average)

The Volkswagen Touareg is a great car for off-road and city driving. It has standard four-wheel drive with a comfortable, high-quality interior. The 2007 Touareg had either a V6, V8, or a Diesel V10, and you can find one of them for sale under $ 10,000.

16 2007 Lexus ES (under $ 10,000)

The 5th generation Lexus ES is another great option if you’re looking for a used luxury car at an affordable price. The 2007 Lexus It was completely new with a 3.5 liter V6 engine and a high quality interior with leather and wood trim. It is still a popular car today.

15 2009 Lincoln MKZ ($ 5,332 average)

Another car that is still popular today is the Lincoln MKZ, especially the 2009 model. The 2009 Lincoln MKZ had many safety features in addition to a practical trunk capacity and comfortable interior. The MKZ’s V6 engine is not stunning, but it does provide satisfactory acceleration and fuel efficiency.

14 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (under $ 10,000)

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is one of the most popular luxury sedans ever. With first-class luxury features such as heated leather seats and a memory for the driver’s seat position as well as a high-quality Bose audio system, the S-Class has won a wide following. Mid-decade models are available for less than $ 10,000.

13 Cadillac SRX 2009 ($ 7,268 average)

The Cadillac SRX was a unique car when it hit the market in 2009 because it was the only mid-size luxury SUV to offer three rows of seats this year. It also managed to keep its interior of high quality and had practical functions like a Bose sound system and a spacious trunk.

12 Audi A4 Cabriolet (under $ 10,000)

The Audi A4 Cabriolet is a timeless car. It is likely that you can find a brand new A4 convertible in retail for just over $ 10,000, but you can get this luxurious ride in used but good condition for less than $ 10,000. The A4 has a great V6 engine that delivers 255 horsepower.

11 2010 Volvo S80 ($ 8,290 average)

Another popular sedan is the 2010 Volvo S80, and you shouldn’t be surprised to find that it has exceptional safety features, a luxurious and comfortable interior, and excellent fuel economy. The Volvo S80 may not be competitive, but it is still a great luxury car that you can buy used.

10 2008 Jaguar S-Type (under $ 10,000)

Jaguar partnered with Ford to bring this great production to market in 2008. The Jaguar S-Type had a modernized technical approach paired with a classic and cool exterior design. It had a 2.4-liter V8 that can produce 300 horsepower in addition to luxurious leather seats and Bluetooth connectivity.

9 2009 BMW X3 ($ 6,442 average)

The 2008 BMW X3 is one of the best luxury compact SUVs the market has ever seen. The X3 comes first with its spacious cabin, practical loading capacity and safety functions. It has a powerful 6-cylinder engine with an attractive manual transmission. The X3 has a sporty suspension that can make the ride bumpy at times.

8 2008 Acura TL ($ 8,429 average)

The Acura TL remains one of Acura’s most popular premium sedans that has ever been launched, and it’s definitely a bargain to find the Acura TL 2008 for less than $ 10,000. The 2008 TL had significant improvements over the 2007 TL, with a rear-view camera system and a 3.2-liter engine that produced 258 horsepower.

7 Cadillac DTS 2008 ($ 5,840 average)

The Cadillac DTS was a great luxury car, although it was discontinued after 2011. You can now get a DTS at very affordable prices, giving you the opportunity to enjoy the many features like the spacious trunk and high-tech cabin with retro design and space for six passengers.

6 2006 Volkswagen Phaeton (under $ 10,000)

The 2006 Volkswagen Phaeton is truly unique in the luxury sedan market. It has a 12-cylinder engine that delivers 444 hp in addition to many high-end audio and navigation functions. It also has many luxurious features like heated front and rear seats and massage functions for the front seats.

5 2010 Audi A6 ($ 8,945 average)

When the Audi A6 came on the market in 2010, it did not attract as much attention as an Audi due to its low acceleration. However, today you can buy a 2010 A6 for under $ 10,000. This is a bargain considering that it has excellent crash test ratings and its supercharged V6 engine delivers powerful performance.

4 2011 Lincoln Town Car (under $ 10,000)

The 2011 Lincoln Town Car is considered by many to be one of the last models of the old-school US luxury sedans. It has a rear-wheel drive sedan vibe and a long exterior, which made it an unusually practical trunk with a capacity of 21 cubic feet.

3 2007 Infiniti FX ($ 6,461 average)

With an attractive exterior and driving dynamics that are fun, the 2007 Infiniti FX is a great option as a used mid-range luxury SUV. The FX fairing equipped with a V8 engine can deliver impressive performance that only enhances the FX’s sports car atmosphere. It also had high crash test ratings.

2 2007 Acura RL ($ 6,535 average)

The 2007 Acura RL met with a very positive response when it was launched due to its above-average safety rating and numerous technical features. It has standard four-wheel drive and a luxurious premium interior. Although it can accommodate five passengers, the loading space of the RL is not as practical as other luxury cars.

1 2009 Hyundai Genesis ($ 5,969 average)

There aren’t many luxury cars that can keep up with the 2009 Hyundai Genesis. The Genesis offers an exciting mix of luxury, strength and safety with fast acceleration and a comfortable ride. It also has great fuel efficiency and high crash test ratings, as well as a spacious trunk.

