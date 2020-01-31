20 weirdest sports cars ever produced

“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” That’s what people say when they face an unusually shaped thing. With regard to automotive design, however, this saying does not apply in all circumstances, since uniqueness and popularity are two opposing units between which companies in most cases move moderately.

However, some companies give their designers free will to create anything that comes to their mind, no matter how exotic it may be. They sometimes do this for the media press or to demonstrate their latest technology, design and engineering achievements. This usually leads to strange and futuristic designs.

This article summarizes 20 weird looking sports cars. Anyone reading this should trust their eyes as they go through the list and watch the outside.

20 Monteverdi Hai 450 SS

This car is a prototype of a sporty coupe that is aggressive under the hood and unique in exterior style. The Chrysler Hemi V8 engine delivers 450 horsepower, which means it can run 60 miles an hour in less than 5 seconds. This mid-engine super sports car was first introduced in 1970 at the Geneva Motor Show. Initially, the company wanted to produce more than 49 copies, but production did not go beyond two examples.

19 Spyker C8

This Dutch, dramatic-looking sports car, inherited from the first-generation C8, first made its presence felt at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The racing characteristics, which were reflected in the design of the side mirrors, the rear spoiler and the aluminum chassis, were the main distinguishing features of this car. In addition, the 4.2-liter V8 engine from Audi production with 400 hp tells the same story under the hood.

18 Pegaso Z-102

Have you heard about the Spanish company that makes Pegaso Z-102? If not, you are one of the millions of car lovers who have forgotten this gem. This car was one of the fastest in the world at the time, with a top speed of 140 mph, but the price was not logical at the time, which led to the cessation of production.

17 Renault Alpine GTA

Renault Alpine GTA is a French sports coupe that was presented at the 1985 Geneva Motor Show. This car is not quite competitive in terms of performance and exterior design compared to other super sports cars on this list, but it is an outsider in the Renault Company’s design series.

16 SARD MC8

SARD MC8 is the collaboration between Sigma Advance Racing Development (a Japanese tuner team) and Toyota. They modified the engine with a 4.0-liter V8 with two turbochargers to produce 600 hp and challenged sports giants like the Porsche 911 GT1, the McLaren F1 and the Dodge Viper. Although many critics call this car the “wildest street car”, it couldn’t find a chance to win the battle.

15 GDT Speedster

GDT Speedster is a private project by a team of car professionals with a borrowed V8 engine from Chevrolet Corvette, producing 300 hp and traveling 100 km / h in 5.7 seconds. It is obvious that the exterior is something special and does not suit every taste. However, the inside of light oak leather gives it an enchanting, classic feeling.

14 Consulier GTP

“Bizarre in looks” describes Road and Track this forgotten American super sports car. Although the light body in combination with a turbocharged 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine makes the car appear quick and efficient at the same time, it seems that way. The challenging appearance of the Consulier GTP has expressed its further marketing success.

13 Covini C6W

Finally, after many problems, a joint venture between Covini Engineering and PMI led to a six-wheel super sports car called the Covini C6W: a long car that is not limousine-like. The strange look of the six-wheel gives the car enough media and media attention, but the success didn’t go any further. The carbon fiber and glass used outdoors are promising, but wasteful in design.

12 Yamaha OX99-11

Based on Formula 1 technology, Yamaha tries to give you the experience of driving a racing supercar in this car. It does everything it can: A V12 engine with 400 hp on a light chassis brings this car to the blistering top speed of 300 km / h. The exterior speaks the same words as the performance.

11 Panoz AIV Roadster

You can either hate Panoz AIV Roadster or love it. There are no exceptions to this rule. As the car and driver put it: “We should be grateful that there is a car that is so unusual, entertaining and capable of curling the nasal hair.” enjoy the spontaneous feeling.

10 Isdera Imperator 108i

With 30 models produced, Isdera Imperator is one of the rarest super sports cars. This sports coupé with mid-engine and rear-wheel drive is one of the most powerful vehicles. With its V8 engine, it drives 60 miles per hour in 5.6 seconds; But its futuristic and monospace design gives it a taste that doesn’t sound delicious to everyone.

9 Bristol fighters

Bristol Fighter is a lightweight two-seater sports coupe. The relatively light chassis paired with an 8.0 liter V10 engine with 525 hp enables this car to sprint 100 km / h in 4 seconds and reach the highest speed of 300 km / h. However, most critics believe that the designers’ focus is more on speed than handling and stability.

8 Mitsuoka Orochi

7 Jetstream SC250

The Jetstream SC250, which borrows its engine from the Opel Astra VXR, is a mid-engine sports car designed by a Formula 1 team. Its light body in combination with a turbocharged 250 PS engine enables it to sprint 100 km / h in less than four seconds. When you drive this car on a racetrack, everything seems normal. But what if you put this exotic looking car on the road?

6 Lotus Europa

Lotus Europa is the first series-production mid-engine car to attract the attention of all road passengers, regardless of the decades in which we live. Although the engine produces 82 hp, it is fast enough thanks to the feather-light fiberglass body. Its unique exterior design gives it more attention in the viewer’s eye.

5 Plymouth Prowler

A retro-style sports coupe that was first manufactured by Plymouth and then marketed by Chrysler. The strange-looking roadster has a 3.5-liter V8 engine with 254 hp as standard. Although performance seems to be common and leading for the decade, the innovation and creativity in its unusual design has not made this car win the challenge.

4 Panoz GTR-1

Panoz always impresses his fans by going beyond the usual limits, and GTR-1 is a true example of this. There are only two of these exotic looking sports cars. The company tries to demonstrate its strange futuristic bodywork while designing. There is the same story under the hood: a Ford V8 engine with 600 hp.

3 Lotec Mercedes C1000

The Lotec Mercedes C1000 is a super sports car from the mid-90s. It shows its unique and inspiring exterior as well as its extremely powerful 1000 HP engine. Although only one example of it was built, it performed impressively in terms of its rivals and seduced many car collectors to have it in their collections.

2 Phiaro P75 Concept Cipher

The Phiaro Group presented this prototype at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show to celebrate its 75th anniversary. This sports racing car is more of a prime example of design and technology than a mass-produced mass sports car. This racing car / supercar is also characterized by its light body and its agile dynamics.

1 Morgan Aero 8

The uniqueness is defined in the nose of this luxury coupe. This retro-style car has so many features that will stand out, like staggered headlights and fenders with stretched muscles. Morgan borrowed the drivetrain from BMW. The 4.4-liter V8 engine produces 282 hp, with which it can pull 60 miles an hour in 4.2 seconds.

