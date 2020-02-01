2:00 pm Nichkhun and Jun.K thank fans for the sudden resurgence in popularity of “My Home”

2 PM Nichkhun and Jun.K expressed gratitude to fans for the resurgence in popularity of their hit song “My House” in 2015

Five years after its release, the song suddenly comes back into the spotlight. The two members discussed it during a Naver’s V Live broadcast on January 31.

Jun.K, who composed “My House” and wrote the lyrics for it, commented: “The visual, the choreography and the concept of the song fit well with 2 pm. It was a shame we hadn’t promoted it for a long time, but I sincerely thank everyone for this unexpected love and attention. “

Nichkhun added, “I think we will have to play ‘My house’ when we next come back. We think a lot about songs and concepts that go well with 2pm, so wait for us. “

They also surprised fans by calling their colleague Chansung, who currently serves in the military. Chansung said, “I am so happy and grateful that” My house “received a great late love. I will finish my military service in good health and will do my best with the members to show good results. “

