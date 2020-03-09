200 pounds of meth, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin captured at interior immigration checkpoints

Border Patrol agents from Yuma and San Diego sector seized more than £ 200 in methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin at interior immigration checkpoints and through traffic stops in Arizona and California. Officials estimate the drugs were worth more than $ 2 million.

Welton Station Border Patrol agents assigned to Interstate Immigration Checkpoint 8 on March 5 noticed a shuttle van approaching its inspection. During an inspection and interview, a K-9 detection team warned of possible drugs in the van, according to information obtained by Yuma Sector Border Patrol officers.

The agent referred the driver of the shuttle van to a secondary inspection station. During a more intensive search, agents found two U.S. citizen teenagers with drugs etched on their legs. The agents determined that the drugs were fentanyl weighing more than one kilogram. Officials said it was approximately 540,000 lethal doses. Only two milligrams absorbed, inhaled or swallowed can be fatal, officers warmed up.

Agents detained the two young women and seized the drugs and the van. Border Patrol officials did not provide an estimated value of the drugs. An article published by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) estimated the value of fentanyl at about $ 900,000 per kilogram.

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents made a traffic stop on the 2016 Nissan Frontier at Interstate 215 on the night of March 4. After an alert from a K-9 team, officers searched the vehicle and found 27 beams that were positive for cocaine. The alleged men hid the drugs in the front and rear seats.

The 27 packages weighed approximately 71 pounds and had an estimated street value of $ 786,450.

“In the last 72 hours, the San Diego sector has captured more than 117 pounds of lethal narcotics worth more than $ 1,300,000,” said Aaron Heitke, San Diego Chief Sector Patrol Agent Aaron. Heitke “Luckily, these dangerous drugs will not reach our local communities.”

Agents detained the 32-year-old U.S. citizen’s driver and delivered the drug to the DEA.

Bob Price serves as the Associate Editor and Senior News Contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist at Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Talk on Sunday morning. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.