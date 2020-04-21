200 years ago, a container ship arrived in Syracuse via the Erie Canal

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 / 10:39 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 21, 2020 / 10:39 AM EDT

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – New York will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal icon during the “bicentennial period” from 2017-2025, representing the time when the Erie Canal is being built, via the introduction of Rome in 1817 and the “Wedding of Water” in New York Harbor in 1825.

Monday, April 20th is the 20th anniversary of the first ship, called Montezuma, to sail on the Erie Canal to Syracuse.

The event brought about a time of change in transportation that brought people, goods, and ideas to a halt.

Montezuma took 70 passengers from the port named Syracuse on April 13, 1820. According to an article on the Erie Canal Museum website, hundreds of people boarded the Canal port to see the event .

Over the next two hours, residents will be celebrating the arrival of Montezuma before a crowd of 10 people board a boat to go along the newly built canal in Salina where the festival continues until what eventually became Oswego Oswego.

This is just the beginning of a boat trip to Syracuse.

Tourism and transportation in the Erie Canal transformed Syracuse from a small population of 250 people to a city of more than 100,000 people by 1900 through trade and industry. Today, Syracuse is the 5th largest New York State city.

Continue to celebrate the bicentennial of the Erie Canal by taking a guided tour of some of the most famous sites or visit the exhibit site of the Erie Canal.