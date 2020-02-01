20,000 Kobe kits will be distributed to Lakers fans on Friday

Basketball fans who want to see the LA Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night will experience a special, if dark, surprise.

20,000 free tribute shirts from Kobe Bryant will be given to fans, as TMZ Sports reports. They are all already wrapped over the seats and give the Staples Center a golden sheen.

This cherished keepsake is sure to be a cherished keepsake for those who are still in shock because the basketball legend has suddenly died, as reported here in The Things. In Kobe’s true spirit, the game must go on and the team is ready to win one for Bryant. Fans are ready to cheer them on … in their brand new shirts – half with number 8 and half with 24.

Together with this generous gesture, there will be further moments of commemoration in the game. According to TMZ Sports, there will be “a moment of silence and visual tribute to Kobe in the arena,” and there will surely be more tributes to give Bryant a goodbye.

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love in this terrible time. Thank you for all prayers. We definitely need it. We are devastated by the sudden loss of my esteemed husband Kobe – the amazing father of our children. and my beautiful, sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter and wonderful sister of Natalia, Bianka and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their relatives on Sunday, and we share their grief very closely. There are currently not enough words to describe our pain. I console myself knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew they were loved so deeply. We were so incredibly blessed to have her in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our wonderful blessing that was taken from us too early. I am not sure what our life holds beyond today, and it is impossible to imagine life without it. But we wake up every day and keep pushing because Kobe and our little girl Gigi shine on us to show us the way. Our love for them is infinite – and that means immeasurable. I just wish I could hug, kiss and bless her. Have them here with us forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, grief and support with us. We ask that you give us the respect and privacy we need to master this new reality. In honor of our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has created the MambaOnThree Fund to support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. Visit MambaSportsFoundation.org to advance Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports. Thank you for raising us in your prayers and loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

Posted by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on January 29, 2020 at 4:59 p.m. PST

Tickets for the game are expensive, but dedicated Lakers fans are ready to pay big bucks, especially after the recent tragedy.

We recently reported here on The Things about the flow of celebrity emotions while feelings are shared on social media. Many celebrities are sure to take part in the game.

The Staples Center will be crowded with everything Bryant has to offer. It will be emotional and exciting. A game that will certainly go down in history.

