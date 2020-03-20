$200k dedicated to enable BHC non-income via the COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – A fund has been proven in Black Hawk County in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the Community Basis of Northeast Iowa, the Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Catastrophe Response Fund will provide a funding source to non-gains.

Cash have been committed ($50k each and every) by:

Group Basis of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA)

The Otto Schoitz Foundation

Cedar Valley United Way

Guernsey Basis

“The intent of the fund is to be responsive to nonprofits serving Black Hawk County that are delivering standard wants products and services and companies working with individuals and family members who have been disproportionately impacted by the public well being and economic penalties of the coronavirus pandemic,” said the CFNEIA in a news release.

Cash will be unveiled on a rolling basis, as fundraising proceeds.

If you’d like to contribute to the catastrophe response fund:

Mail checks to: Neighborhood Basis of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Checks ought to be built out to Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Catastrophe Response Fund.

