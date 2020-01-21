2016 elections refuse to die

In a new interview this month, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton targeted the current presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) – and effectively argued that 2016 is the year that will not die.

Clinton has accused Sanders in the past of delaying his approval of her after it became clear that his own candidacy for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination was doomed to failure. But in a Hollywood Reporter interview published Tuesday, she wouldn’t say if she would approve of Sanders at all, if he won the nomination this time.

“I’m not going to go yet,” said Clinton, when asked about an approval.

The revelation came in an interview on “Hillary,” an upcoming documentary series that uses footage from Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Clinton repeated to the magazine what she said elsewhere: “I will do everything I can to defeat the current incumbent.”

But for election observers, his comments on Sanders meant that the tension of 2016 that engulfed the Democratic electorate would persist for 2020.

“This is the fifth year of the 2016 election,” said BuzzFeed News political editor Matt Berman.

In the documentary, which the Hollywood Reporter quoted in the interview, Clinton shared his feelings about the Vermont senator.

“He has been in Congress for years,” she said. “He had a senator to support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he has done nothing. He was a career politician. It’s just money and I feel so bad that people got caught. “

When asked if the assessment was still valid, Clinton replied to the magazine, “Yes, it is.”

She added from Sanders: “It’s not just him, it’s the culture that surrounds him. It’s his management team. These are his prominent supporters. These are his online Bernie Bros. and their relentless attacks on many competitors, especially women. And I really hope people pay attention to it, because it should be worrying that it allowed this culture – not only allowed, (it) really seems to really support it. “

“I don’t think we want to go back to this road where you campaign by insult and attack and maybe you’re trying to get away from that, but either you don’t know what your campaign and your supporters are doing, or you just wink at them and you want them to go after Kamala (Harris) or Elizabeth (Warren), ”she continued. “I think this is a model that people should take into account when making their decisions.”

Clinton also spoke about the recent conflict between Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who said that Sanders told her in a private meeting in 2018 that a woman could not win the presidency. Sanders flatly denied saying it.

“I just think people have to be careful because hopefully we want to elect a president who will try to bring us together, not close our eyes or reward the kind of insulting, aggressive, degrading, degrading behavior that we have seen from this current administration, “said Clinton.

In response to the interview, some Sanders supporters noted the senator’s intensive campaign for Clinton after he lined up behind his candidacy, or the shots of Clinton supporters on Barack Obama in 2008 after winning the nomination party.

Dave Weigel of the Washington Post recalled the Clinton supporters group “People United Means Action” (or “Party Unity My Ass”) that formed after Obama won the Democratic candidacy.

“But Obama won, so people somehow forgot about the PUMAs, while Clinton lost, so the fight will rage forever,” he said.

The Sanders campaign did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.