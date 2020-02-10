2019 ABA Champion Mark Bridger signs with Goodwin Boxing

RINGSIDE 10/02/2020

The 2019 ABA middleweight champion, Mark Bridger from Swanley, has made his long-awaited switch to professional boxing and is determined to plunge himself into the title fight.

Mark spent a lot of time researching and making contact with various managers before deciding to sign the hugely successful Goodwin management stable.

Mark will join John Cole’s training camp in his hometown and make his debut on May 30, 2020, subject to the completion of the British Boxing Board of Control’s application process.

Mark said: “I am very happy to join the Goodwin team. Steve has shown that he is a top manager with the number of champions he has produced at all levels, and after talking to a lot of prospects, I felt like the perfect man to put my boxing future in the hands of , “

Steve said: “We are delighted to have just one talented boxer on our boxing team and can’t wait to start with Mark. I have a lot of trust in his coach John Cole and I think we have the perfect setup to take Mark to the top. “