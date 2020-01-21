2020 Bears Vision: If not No. 1, OL is clearly one of the three most important off-season needs National sport

Whether it was justified or not, there was optimism that the 2019 offensive line could be a strength of the bears. Instead, it was a problem all season.

The problems started early when Kyle Long, although reportedly healthy, was clearly not the pro bowler for the past three to four seasons. He showed lightning, but also missed too many blocks and tasks. As soon as he was injured, the lock gates opened

Rashaad Coward was so raw that the bears decided to turn Cody Whitehair back to center and Daniels back to center to further weaken the unit from their natural and best positions.

Bobby Massie missed the Washington game at week 3 with a fit of dizziness and then the last five games of the season with a severe ankle sprain.

Cornelius Lucas did a really good job standing up for Massie.

Finally, there is Charles Leno, who inexplicably chose to replace the 2018 Pro Bowl and may force the bears to largely ignore last season’s offensive lines.

Ted Larsen is one of the league’s best central defenders, but he’s a free agent this season, just like Lucas.

Like Coward, Alex Bars is extremely promising on guard, but is still largely an unknown.

2019 fact: The bears ended the 19th season with the 27th run of football, the 29th on average per run, the 21st in the bag percentage allowed and the 25th in third place.

Charles Leno took 2nd place in the NFL in 2017 for the most penalties committed at 13, halved it in 2018 with six – although this was still second place for the bears – and then jumped to fifth place in 2019 with 12 League back.

After being released 24 times for 143 yards in 2018, Trubisky was released 38 times for 234 yards this season.

Cap-commitment: The bears have pledged $ 29.2 million for their offensive line in 2020, which is 13.55% of their total pledged cap, making them 22nd in the NFL for O-Line spending, according to spotrac.com ,

The majority goes to Leno, who will post about $ 10.3 million this season with $ 7.4 million in dead money this season.

Massie will put $ 8.3 million on the ceiling, but has more than the dead money for his deal, and then Cody Whitehair, who got a new deal just before the start of season 19, will be $ 7.4 million – Put in dollars.

If the bears don’t take Long’s $ 6 million option they don’t get, they’ll get a $ 1.5 million cap hit to move on.

Low season needs (1 lowest, 5 highest): The bears’ need to improve the offensive front is a 5, arguably their greatest need, with the possible exception of a close end.

If the offense is to improve, the bears have to find better talent in left attacks, more competition in the left guard, and if they don’t sign Larsen again, they need depth in the middle and in the guard.

Available prospects to look at: There are no clear improvements in the left-hand duel, but the bears would be well advised to re-sign Lucas, who is more natural on the left than on the right.

If the bears could make a deal with Washington for Trent Williams, it would be the surest way to get a major upgrade for Leno right away. Williams definitely doesn’t want to play anymore, but his new head coach Ron Rivera hopes to convince him to stay.

28-year-old Brandon Scherff and 26-year-old Andrus Peat would be big improvements, but both will be very expensive.

The draft is considered as strong on the offensive as in any other position. Up to eleven players may be in the top 60, but up to seven or eight players are likely to be out of the game before the bears win at 43.

Visit ProFootballWeekly.com | Show latest E-Edition