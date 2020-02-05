2020 Best of the Class nomination form
Fill out the form below to nominate a student!
- main name
First
Last
- Email of the client
- Customer’s telephone number
- School of the director
- Name of the nominated student
First
Last
- Email of the nominated student
- Student’s nominated phone number
- Name of the parent / legal guardian of the nominated student
First
Last
- Email of the parent / legal guardian of the nominated student
- Telephone of the parent / legal guardian of the nominated student
jQuery (document) .bind (‘gform_post_render’, function (event, formId, currentPage) {if (formId == 6) {jQuery (‘# input_6_3’). mask (‘(999) 999-9999’). bind ( ‘keypress’, function (e) {if (e.which == 13) {jQuery (this) .blur ();}}); jQuery (‘# input_6_10’). mask (‘(999) 999-9999’ ) .bind (‘keypress’, function (e) {if (e.which == 13) {jQuery (this) .blur ();}}); jQuery (‘ # input_6_13 ‘). mask (‘ (999) 999-9999 ‘). Bind (‘ keystroke ‘, function (e) {if (e.which == 13) {jQuery (this) .blur ();}});}); jQuery (document) .bind (‘gform_post_conditional_logic’, function (event, formId, fields, isInit) {}); jQuery (document) .ready (function () {jQuery (document) .trigger (‘gform_post_render’, (6, 1))});
The Best of the Class nomination form for the period after 2020 was first published in the KWWL.