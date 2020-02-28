2020-chicago-sun-times-all-city-basketball-team

Ramean Hinton boldly declared his ambitions for the season after Curie’s sixth game.

“Win Player of the Year, win state and win city,” Hinton said. “And win every tournament we play in and be the MVP.”

Most of the city’s great players want all those things, but would likely keep it quiet. That isn’t Hinton. He says what he thinks and plays with an unbridled passion and high energy.

Hinton is always moving on the court, always working. His motor and high standards have helped Curie to an exceptional two-year run despite having significantly fewer highly-recruited players than the other city powers.

The Southeast Missouri State recruit is a Sun-Times All-City first team selection. He’s averaging 17 points and eight rebounds and the Condors are the current favorites to win the Class 4A state title.

Hinton is joined on the first team by Bogan’s Antione Bloxton (uncommitted), Illinois recruit Adam Miller of Morgan Park, Young’s DJ Steward (Duke) and Simeon junior Ahamad Bynum, a DePaul recruit.

“Bynum made big shot after big shot for us,” Wolverines coach Robert Smith said. “[Before the city title game] he said if there was a big shot he wanted it.”

Morgan Park has two players on the second team, transfer Brandon Weston, who made an immediate impact in the Public League this season, and Wake Forest recruit Marcus Watson Jr., one of the most talented passers in the country.

Simeon senior Jeremiah Williams, one of the state’s best uncommitted seniors, cracked the second team. He teamed with Bynum to help lead the Wolverines to the city championship.

Phillips senior Keyon Joiner, a fourth team selection, was a complete unknown back in November. His all-around excellence led the Wildcats to a perfect 9-0 season in the White-Central and promotion to the Red-South/Central next year.

“[Joiner] is the force behind this team,” Phillips coach Lawrence Briggs said. “He’s a four-year varsity player. He really matured this year and turned the corner after working on his game over the summer. He’s better mentally and that is why we are where we are. It all goes through Keyon.”

Players on teams in the Chicago city limits are eligible for All-City. The All-Area team, comprised of players in the Sun-Times’ entire coverage area, will be released next week and the All-State team will be revealed in two weeks.

First Team

Player, School, Position, Height, Year

Antione Bloxton, Bogan, G, 6-1, Sr.

Stats not provided

Ahamad Bynum, Simeon, G, 6-2, Jr.

20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists

Ramean Hinton, Curie, F, 6-4, Sr.

17 points, 8 rebounds

Adam Miller, Morgan Park, G, 6-4, Sr.

27.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.3 steals

DJ Steward, Young, G, 6-3, Sr.

22.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists

Second Team

Tyler Beard, Young, G, 6-2, Sr.

Stats not provided

TY Johnson, DePaul Prep, G, 6-2, Jr.

20.1 points, 3.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals

Marcus Watson Jr., Morgan Park, G, 6-1, Sr.

17 points, 11 assists, 3 steals

Brandon Weston, Morgan Park, F, 6-5, Sr.

24 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Jeremiah Williams, Simeon, F, 6-5, Sr.

16.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 blocks

Third Team

Kendale Anderson, Leo, F, 6-7, Sr.

18.1 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks

Jabari Chiphe, Payton, F, 6-3, Sr.

23 points, 9 rebounds

Ismail Habib, Lincoln Park, G, 6-0, Jr.

22 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists

Demarius Splunge, Orr, F, 6-6, Sr.

14 points, 9 rebounds

Marshun Williams, Lindblom, F, 6-5, Sr.

16.8 points, 7 rebounds

Fourth Team

Devin Davis, Westinghouse, G, 6-0, Sr.

21 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds

Keyon Joiner, Phillips, F, 6-3, Sr.

14.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.1 blocks

Alec Millender, St. Rita, G, 6-0, Sr.

17 points

Elijah Pickens, Curie, G, 5-11, Sr.

10.5 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals

Saiveon Williams, Curie, F, 6-6, Sr.

11 points, 10 rebounds

Honorable Mention

Dominic Galati, St. Patrick, Sr.

Deandre Hagan, Brother Rice, Sr.

Robert Hobbs, Crane, Sr.

Joshua Holmes, De La Salle, Sr.

Romelle Howard, Lincoln Park, Sr.

Darrion Jones, Bogan, Jr.

Donovan Jones, Solorio, So.

Matt Lesch, Taft, Sr.

Andrew McClain, Austin, Sr.

Chijioke Nwosu, Von Steuben, Sr.

Johnathan Oden, Legal Prep, Sr.

Jeffery Okaley, Perspectives, Jr.

Davarion Reynolds, King, Sr.

Nakyel Shelton, Schurz, Sr.

Trey Spires, Clemente, Jr.

Donovan Taylor, Fenger, Sr.

Joe Tianen, Sullivan, Sr.

Isaiah Tolbert, Brooks, Sr.

Coby Weekly, Clark, Sr.

Jamar Wilkins, North Lawndale, Sr.

