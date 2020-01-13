2020 Critics Choice Awards winners announced

Loading...

Ava DuVernay (2nd L) and teammates and the team of ‘When They See Us’ accept the award for the best limited series for’ When They See Us’ on stage at the 25th edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 12 2020 in Santa Monica, California Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

So, in an effort to completely overwhelm me during an already overwhelming awards season (yes, that’s about me!), The Critics Choice Awards decided to hold their ceremony the day before the Oscar nominations.

However, the Critics Choice Awards had more than one thing missing at the Oscars: color. The Critics Choice Award has a ton of categories, which is good for color designers who might otherwise be excluded from the awards season. Given that the Critics Choice Awards are considered among the main awards, this is remarkable.

“Thank you to the critics for finally allowing us to go on stage,” began director Ava DuVernay, who executed the hot year of five wrongly accused young men of color, When They See Us. finally “spoke” to many fans of the series, including myself, who believed that the Golden Globes shutout was unwarranted. DuVernay, who was completely gracious, delivered a speech filled with love, inspiration and joy by accepting the monumental film she wrote, directed and produced.

“We made a film in four parts and five hours which was an act of love,” continued DuVernay. “One hundred and seventy-nine actors, of which seventeen had speaking parts, three hundred and twelve team members, my three co-writers, my comrades at ARRAY, my fellow producers at Participant, Tribeca and Harpo and our big Netflix champions who let a black woman do her thing, what can I say! “

Emmy Award winner Jharrel Jerome also received the award for best actor in a limited series or film made for television.

In addition, please note that When they see us was not snubbed this morning by the Academy. It is a limited series, therefore considered to be television, which is not eligible for an Oscar (only dedicated to cinema).

Speaking of well-done projects that weren’t getting enough love this season of awards, Dolemite Is My Name won the award for best comedy. In addition, Eddie Murphy received the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Keegan-Michael Key.

“Being able to make a living as an actor is a privilege and a blessing,” mused Murphy on stage, accepting the acclaimed award.

Eddie Murphy, Lifetime Achievement, Critics Choice Awards 2020 / YouTube

Other black ass winners include the Us for Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie award and Regina King who got her stuff for Watchmen (Best Actress in a Drama Series). Also, Live in a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons won the Best Special Comedy Award.

For the full list of Critics Choice Awards 2020 winners, visit criticschoice.com.

