2020 Daily Trail Marker: 6.6 Million Americans File First Unemployment Claim

The coronavirus continues to pay unprecedented costs to American workers. Between March 15 and April 4, nearly 17 million people across the United States applied for unemployment insurance. The Labor Ministry reported on Thursday morning that 6.6 million Americans filed their first unemployment claim in the week through April 4. This is a slight drop from last week’s record number, which the Labor Ministry revised to more than 6.8 million claims.

Adam Brewster, CBS News Campaign Reporter From 2009 to 2020, the US economy gained about 20 million jobs. In the last three weeks, there have been a staggering 16.78 million people for unemployment insurance. According to the Institute for Economic Policy Studies, the entire adult population of Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin appears to have applied for employment benefits.

The US employment crisis is expected to continue to grow. Oxford Economics experts predict that 30 million jobs will be lost in the United States due to the coronavirus. Also on Thursday, the U.S. Senate failed to approve legislation that would expand funding for salary protection programs that provide loans to small businesses to help mitigate the effects of coronavirus Grace Segers, political reporter at CBSNews.com.

One day after Sen. Bernie Sanders withdrew from the race, putative nominee Joe Biden came two steps closer to Sanders’ progressive policy of signing. CBS News Campaign Reporter Bo Ericsson Report.

Mr Biden today said he would lower his Medicare qualification to 60 and support his current age by five. This is a campaign initiative that provides another option for those still working before retiring. Second, Biden wants to allow student debt to earn up to $ 125,000 to attend a public university, HBCU, or private minority service agency.

Although plans have promised how funding will be provided, the campaign has emerged one payment mechanism. Eliminate the high-income “excessive business loss” tax cut under the recently passed CARES law, the COVID-19 relief bill. Biden’s campaign claims that this only benefits “the richest Americans” and is “unnecessary” for relief efforts. For both ideas, Biden put his previous rival in a hat-tip: “S. Sanders and his supporters may be proud of their work in laying the groundwork for these ideas Yes, “said Biden in the release.

Important issues

Voting rights

Campaign Legal Center leaders hosted a one-hour press conference on Thursday to outline how to expand postal voting options for voters during the COVID-19 public health crisis. Just seven months after the general election, CBS News Campaign Reporter LaCrai Mitchell CLC leaders said that taking immediate action, such as extending early voting or eliminating absentee voting that required excuses, could change the situation and address issues raised in the Wisconsin primary earlier this week. It claims to have helped prevent some.

“In order to expand our face-to-face and drive-by voting options, we will need to dramatically expand our voting options by email and expand our early voting site,” CLC President Trevor Potter said at a press conference. . “All of these require sufficient funding from the federal government to enable states already in a financial crisis for the economy to pay for these alternative voting methods.”

Some of the proposed changes may require a change in state law. The CLC argues that it is now time to warn of solutions for expanding voters access, as the state legislature limits meetings for nationwide home orders at various locations.

“ It’s not long before the public forgets the disastrous images seen by determined voters in Wisconsin on Tuesday on a cold day in Wisconsin, the peak of the global epidemic, ” said CLC Vice President Paul. Smith said. “In a sense, the silver flipping of the election catastrophe seen last month in Wisconsin and Ohio means that a long problem has emerged that has made this problem very real and concrete. We’re seeing county-level election managers seeking help, “added Jonathan Diaz, CLC’s voting advisor. “It’s gone. I think it’s a very specific matter that the legislature and legislature can really see … it’s no longer like a theoretical policy dispute.”

AD WARS

PAC ATTACK

ProTrump America First Action PAC announced that it will invest $ 26.6 million in battlefield states. Sarae Wallweiss, associate producer of CBS News Political Unit A $ 18.5 million TV ad purchase in Florida and a $ 8 million TV ad purchase in North Carolina are reported to be included in the effort. “America First holds Florida and North Carolina on hold because we are convinced that we can stock at the highest possible rates in these key battlefield states.” PAC also decided in May Down. Last week, America First announced that it would invest $ 10 million in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Until the end of May, these digital, television and email efforts have focused on criticizing Biden. The move comes when two Democratic Super PACs, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Florida, announced their own digital investment on the battlefield this week. The ad group focuses on President Trump’s coronavirus reaction.

Congress coverage

Inside the house

The Congressional Leadership Fund, PAC, backed by House Republican leaders, announced a $ 43 million ad reservation in target districts in November. Their appointments will be made a few days after the House Majority PAC, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has independently booked a $ 51 million ad. Both groups made early purchases and fixed lower interest rates before Presidential and Senate ads raised prices prior to the November general election. The CLF list consists primarily of vulnerable members of the House “frontline” Democratic district market, or the Trumpwon district that the Republicans see as their way to pioneer the House.

Aaron Navarro, broadcaster of the political unit of CBS News $ 94 million in purchases of CLF and HMP, combined, report overlap in at least nine markets and states. Notable areas where the right size of combined investment can be seen include Iowa [about $ 9 million], Philadelphia [over $ 12 million] and Atlanta [about $ 8 million].

Both groups have stated that their rollouts are only the first wave of the future, but there are significant gaps in both initial lists. The CLF has invested about $ 5 million in New York and about $ 4.6 million in California, and has not yet invested in HMP as it is not a presidential or Senate battlefield.

The HMP is expected to cost more than $ 5 million in Texas and is a battlefield targeted by the Democratic Party of the Democratic Party, but the CLF is planning to buy Houston to take seats in Liza Fletcher, a Democrat in the 7th District of Texas. Spend $ 3.1 million. “ The Democrats are panicking on losing a majority, and this is the first step in achieving it … the investment we are making today is the day Nancy Pelosi is numbered for speakers It’s just the first of several crime-focused ad preparations to ensure. ” Republicans need at least 18 seats to win the lower house.

