2020 Daily Trail Marker: Bernie Thunders Pauses Campaign

Bernie Sanders reports that he has finished his campaign for the President this morning CBS News campaign reporter Cara Korte. “Today I announce the suspension of the active campaign and congratulate the very decent man Joe Biden on winning,” he said, a supporter from Burlington, Vermont at home via livestream. Told.

Says Sanders, regarded as a favorite to win the Democratic nomination early in the primary process, stated, “ If I am convinced that there is a viable path to nomination, I will certainly continue the campaign But it’s not there, “Sanders told supporters that the COVID-19 crisis played a significant role in his decision to leave the race. “I can’t win in conscience and I can’t launch a campaign in this difficult time that disrupts the important work we all need,” he said.

Surprisingly, Sanders has never made such a speech in 2016. He participated in the campaign, not to mention the words he said today. But similar to 2016, Sanders has not yet had his full influence.

“I keep voting in all the remaining states and continue to gather delegates,” he said. “Vice President Biden will be nominated, but we should continue to strive to attract as many delegates as possible at the Democratic convention, which can significantly impact the party’s platform and other functions. And together, we unite and move forward to defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history. ”

Move is the signature Sanders. Senator is throwing figurative support behind Biden, which he always calls a friend. “We fight for strong progress at all levels of government, from Congress to the Board of Education.”

Sanders has always called his progressive platform a growing trend that represents the inevitable future of the party. “The road may be slower now, but we’re changing this country and with like-minded friends from all over the world, the whole world,” he said. In his last words to today’s supporters, he said, “Stay in this battle with me. Let’s go together. The struggle continues.”

Joe Biden and Saunders spoke today around noon about the Senate’s decision to stop the campaign. CBS News political correspondent Ed O’Keefe. This was one of several calls to discuss the future of the two-enemy campaign last week.

Barack Obama has contacted Sanders several times last week after a senator spoke of the future of the election, according to those familiar with the phone, who were allowed to remain anonymous and spoke openly on the phone. However, it is consistent with the ex-President’s interaction with most Democratic candidates. Looking closely at the campaign, the former president has talked with most of the Democratic presidential candidates in recent months.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden is likely to be a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, after his last opponent, Bernie Sanders, dropped out of the race on Wednesday morning. CBS News Campaign Reporter Bo Ericsson. After Sanders announced the end of the presidential election, Biden told Sanders in a statement, “You will be asked by me. As you say, not me.” He also told Senators supporters: “I want to meet, hear, and understand the urgency of what we must do in this country. You will join us I hope you’re welcome. You need. “Currently, sources are already in the” preliminary investigation “phase to find a running spouse for Biden on CBS News, They say they are selecting a larger list of female-only candidates because of the immense resources needed.

Biden opened a third bid for the White House in Pittsburgh 349 days ago. At times his path is steep, but as the Democratic voters united around him when other moderate Democratic candidates left the competition, the core message of the “selectivity” of his campaign was won. If elected, Biden is only the fourth former Vice President elected President since the approval of the 12th Amendment, and only one other person in a non-contiguous government other than Richard Nixon.

After Sen. Bernie Sanders left the road, the Trump campaign launched a new digital ad that compares Senator Vermont with former Vice President Joe Biden. Nicole Sganga, CBS News Campaign Reporter According to a Trump campaign spokesman, the organization plans to spend six digits on the 30-second spot. “Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden-The Big Socialists of the Government and the Big Liberals of the Government,” reads partly the advertisement. “They are more similar than you think. At least Bernie remembers his position.”

“ With Barney Sanders suspending his campaign, the establishment of the Democratic Party has gained the candidates they wanted in Joe Biden, and it is hardly official that Trump candidates will be destroyed in November “Said Trump’s campaign manager Brad Perscale in a statement following Sanders. “While Trump is still confusing Washington, DC, Biden is an old and tired path and continues to pamper China’s communist government. Democratic elites have pushed Bernie Sanders back again and backed it. Many are new homes. “

Whether official or not, the Trump campaign treated the former Vice President as a putative candidate for Democrats for several weeks and targeted Biden with numerous tweets, editorials, and digital live streams. Former White House reporter Sarah Huckabee Sanders has called Joe Biden’s recent television appearance “ sad, ” and last night, along with Lara Trump, senior advisor to Trump’s campaign, played a live digital campaign. Appeared in the stream. “It’s very easy for Joe Biden to sit in an underground bunker and attack the president,” she told thousands of live-tuning viewers. “But the real challenge is to lead the country in times of crisis.”

In an interview on ABC’s “The View,” Senator Kamala Harris called for a 120-day suspension of credit card interest, fees, and fines during the coronavirus outbreak. Harris also called for the end of negative reporting to the credit score, CBS News Campaign Reporter Tim Perry.

“People aren’t going to pay their bills on time. Many people just don’t do it, and by the end of this pandemic, it’s going to be horrible that they’ll try to recover,” said Harris. Added. “It will go to their credit score. It will take a lifetime for people to clear their credit score, and people should be able to have as much as possible for their recovery after this pandemic . ”

After Sanders exited the race, Harris was called an “exceptional leader” and was asked if Harris was also interested in the Democratic nominee Biden’s vice presidential election. “I know that there is a conversation between the media and the experts. If so, I am honored to be considered, but I must be very honest with you No, we need to deal with the coronavirus. “

Following the Sanders announcement, other former presidential candidates have also stated support for Sanders through statements and Twitter. Aaron Navarro, broadcaster of the political unit of CBS News. While Senator Elizabeth Warren was considered another progressive option for Sanders during the race, Sanders’s “ fight over progressive ideas could move conversations and change the course of the country and the party ” The battle isn’t over today, and we’re going to continue with the Senate. ”

Other candidates were frank to commend Senator Sanders. Andrew Yang tweeted, “Bernie Thunders is a fucking hero. Come along and beat this guy.” “ Today, tomorrow, or the next day, for those who sincerely believe that Barney is the only opportunity, ” said Marianne Williamson, one of the few former presidential candidates for Sanders. , Calling for patronage, insulting, rudeness, and no criticism, for medical care, higher education and fair shots in the United States. ”

When Biden participated in a race for the nomination of a Democratic candidate in April 2019, he was widely seen as a front runner. Now 348 days later, after Sanders suspended the campaign late Wednesday morning, Biden is an estimated Democratic candidate. CBS News Campaign Reporter Musadiq Bidar Note Biden has long-lasted 28 other candidates for the Democratic nomination. The area of ​​historically wide candidates has included seven members of the House of Representatives, four of whom were incumbent and three were previous.

At one point, seven senators, now senators and one former senator, were also fighting to become party candidates. Diversity in this field, with six women and seven color candidates, essentially began almost three years before the summer of 2017 when former Maryland Representative John Delaney first raced. Was a storyline throughout the primary season.

There are four mayors, two from New York City and two from small cities, little known before this season. Several governors, two are still enrolled, and one nominated their predecessors. Two millionaires trying to win the nomination spent $ 1.2 billion on the campaign. He didn’t race until November, but could spend at least $ 875 million by February.

Almost a year after Biden’s first race, the 2020 Democratic primary season has ended. After all, the third time was really appealing to the 77-year-old former Vice President. Biden, who failed in his previous two attempts to win the Democratic nomination, is now the party’s standard player. There are 208 days left for the November election.

Two new polls on Wednesday have shown that federal response to the coronavirus pandemic has fallen. Sarae Wallweiss, associate producer of CBS News Political Unit. In a poll of the University of Quinnipiac, only 46% agree with President Trump’s treatment of the coronavirus and 51% disagree. At the same time, only 44% agree with Congress’ virus treatment and 46% disapproval. In general, a study by Monmouth found that Americans were dissatisfied with federal action to slow the spread of the virus over the past few weeks. 54% said the measures were not fully implemented, up from 45% at the end of March. At the same time, Monmouth found that 55% of Americans were saying that the federal government was not enough to help states that were hit hard by the outbreak.

The majority of Americans want the federal government to do more, but state leaders and governments have a higher reputation for their efforts. According to Monmouth, six out of ten Americans say that the actions taken by each state are appropriate, and 30% say they have not progressed enough. In the same survey, 72% believe that the governor is doing a good job, and public acclaim for the governor remains bipartisan. At the same time, Quinnipiac approved 74% of Governor’s work, while 24% disapproved.

Although his presidential campaign was evaded by the virus, Biden had some good news in the latest poll. Quinnipiac noticed that the majority of Americans believed that they could handle the crisis better than Trump by 51-42% than Trump.

Overall, in a general election match, a national survey found that Biden beat Trump from 49% to 41%. However, overall, Dr. Anthony Fauci has the highest reputation for coronavirus response at this time. Monmouth has found more than one in three Americans, Fauci, who is the most trusted person in public service on TV and talking about the outbreak of COVID-19. In the Quinnipiac poll, he received the highest approval with a 78% to 7% disapproval.

Two Democrat super PACs are stepping up digital activities focused on Trump’s anti-coronavirus Sarae Wallweiss, associate producer of CBS News Political Unit. Priority USA Action announced on Wednesday that it will launch seven new ads online as part of a $ 7.6 million effort in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Florida. One of the advertisements focuses on frontline doctors and nurses who lack adequate personal protective equipment [PPE].

Another ad focuses on the lack of ventilation, while the third ad focuses on the case increase in the United States being the case in other countries. The two spots compare the words of the Trump administration and the president with the comments of former Vice President Joe Biden.

“During the crisis, we pay close attention to the consumption habits of voters during this crisis, to make sure they can reach where they spend their time, even in a changing environment.” Daniel Butterfield in a statement. Ads run on pre-roll video, social media, and streaming TV, and are broadcast more frequently in areas where the group does not run TV ads.

Meanwhile, American Bridge is expanding its digital advertising efforts in Pennsylvania. Super PAC has announced that a five-digit ad purchase will take place in Keystone on Wednesday, targeting former Trump supporters and swing voters. The ad also focuses on Trump’s early response to the pandemic, highlighting some of the numbers predicted in Pennsylvania. American Bridge is already advertising on battlefields in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Prior to the May 19 primary election in Georgia, the Democratic Party and the DNC will send text to more than one million Georgia voters, encouraging them to complete and mail absent ballots. CBS News Campaign Reporter LaCrai Mitchell The move is reported to occur one week after the state began mailing absentee ballots to 6.9 million voters to reduce the amount of face-to-face interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Georgia governor and a leading legislature extended the state’s public health on Wednesday, confirming more than 9,000 cases and reporting 362 deaths throughout the state. In a release released on Wednesday, Georgia Democrats were sent out by voters to actively vote by mail for applications, resulting in a state history where many voters may not be accustomed to the process He said this was the first time.

“In 2018, only 7% of voters voted for absence by mail,” said the announcement. “But in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is encouraging all voters, along with the Georgia Democratic Party, to vote by mail, as direct polls are closing at an alarming rate.”

ACLU filed a federal lawsuit against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Lafensperger and DeKalb County Registered Election Commission on Wednesday as DPG and DNC encourage Georgia voters to vote by mail . The complaint argues that Georgia voters should be required to submit their stamps when returning the absentee ballot and ballot application by mail. The ACLU filed a complaint on behalf of Black voters Matters, claiming that it was a voting tax for voters to buy stamps. “By refusing to provide postage envelopes to voters, the Secretary of State has not only imposed voting taxes on individual voters, but also overtaxed organizations dedicated to increasing voters’ turnout.” And Cliff Albright, co-founder, and, in a statement, executive director of the Black Voters Fund. “Every minute a voter spends helping to navigate postage requirements means that there is less resource for other voter mobilization efforts. Given the Secretary’s history … this undue burden was in fact one of his goals. ”

ACLU has stated that the Group is seeking a preliminary injunction requiring the Election Commission to provide prepaid return envelopes for absentee voting and absentee voting applications. Earlier this week at a press conference, Ravensperger announced the establishment of an Absentee Voting Fraud Task Force to investigate possible absentee vote inconsistencies, using email addresses sent to Georgians if they were inaccessible. And in his remark pointed out that you can send them to stamps. Georgia Democrat Chairman Nikema Williams told Mitchell in a Monday interview that the task force’s installation threatened voters to use absentee ballots and might not vote.

In ACLU lawsuits, many low-income voters do not have stamps, lack transportation access to get stamps in rural areas, access the Internet or buy stamps online It outlines that they do not have a credit card. The complaint also added that voters “cannot be expected to unnecessarily expose themselves to a pandemic just to get stamps to vote.”

“There is no need to protect your health and choose your voting rights,” said Sophia Rinlekin, deputy director of ACLU’s voting project, in a statement. “Georgia has failed to provide upfront postage for absentee voting, which poses an unconstitutional obstacle to voting and does not allow modern opinion polls.”

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has formally promoted the expansion of e-mail voting by proposing a law to the state legislature subcommittee on elections on Wednesday. His proposal calls for sending mailed ballots to all registered voters to allow time to change polling stations in vulnerable areas, such as senior centers, so that voting can be processed. . Simon hinted at this during Wisconsin’s Tuesday election, “What’s going on in Wisconsin’s election today is a tragedy. If you want to get better results in Minnesota, you need to change the law. Now is the time. For action, not a political game. ”

The Minnesota federal election is scheduled for August 11th. Aaron Navarro, broadcaster of the political unit of CBS News report Simon’s proposal still needs to be passed to the state legislature, a potentially difficult battle as Republicans across the state and across the country have expressed concerns about people using fraud and mail voting.

New Jersey reports new state to postpone presidential primary Sarae Wallweiss, associate producer of CBS News Political Unit. Governor Philmurphy announced on Wednesday that he would sign an executive order to move the state election from June 2 to July 7. Murphy tweeted, “Our democracy cannot be the victim of # COVID19. We want all voters to be able to vote. Without jeopardizing their health and safety.”

New Jersey participates in 11 other states and Puerto Rico that have postponed all primaries. Murphy also hopes that the state will move forward with face-to-face voting, but this move will give more time to conduct all mail ballots for the first time if public health is not improving. Was also shown.

On Wednesday, Democrat Governor Ralph Northom responded to his ongoing coronavirus pandemic by moving his executive to move all June 9 primaries, including the state election primaries, to June 23. Used rights. Aaron Navarro, broadcaster of the political unit of CBS News. He also requested that the state general assembly move the May general election and all other special elections be moved on November 3.

“As other states have shown, conducting elections in the midst of this global pandemic will pose unprecedented challenges and potential risks to voters and those working in federal polling places. Making a decision now will help the electoral authorities prepare and implement the necessary changes. Under the authority given to Northam, he may elect up to two weeks without full approval from the state legislature. Can be moved.

The day after Wisconsin elections during the pandemic, Adam Brewster, CBS News Campaign Reporter Some voters have stated that they report that the absentee ballot has only been mailed. Late arriving ballots can be one issue urging legal action related to the Tuesday election. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday night that absentee votes must be postmarked by Tuesday or returned for voting by the end of the voting. Megan Wolf, the director of the Wisconsin’s Election Commission [WEC], said it is not clear how many people this has affected, but at this time what voters have to do to vote States that no action can be taken.

“There is nothing more that can be done if the ballots do not vote by the due date in this election,” Wolff told reporters. Even though voters were requested to vote a few weeks ago, there were many reports from voters on Tuesday that the ballot was not in time. Mr Wolff stated that the WEC had asked the US Postal Service if he knew about “a group of ballots that may still be at processing facilities or have problems.”

Earlier Wednesday, Republican Wisconsin Senator Dan Feyen tweeted about a postman who had just found “three large tubs of absentee ballots from Oshkosh and Appleton.” Mr Wolff is aware of the situation and is working on reporters to see if the outbound ballots have not reached voters or are in the process of returning to the secretariat. The WEC reported earlier this morning that more than 1 million absentee ballots were returned from the requested 1,287,827.

Current Senator Ed Marquis is lagging in the number of signatures the campaign needs to submit to the Secretary of State to vote in the Senate primary. To vote, Marquee must submit 10,000 signatures by May 5. His campaign is missing thousands of signatures, making it difficult to collect signatures during the coronavirus.

John Walsh, Marquee’s campaign manager, Eleanor Watson, CBS News Associate Producer“Our campaign has gathered signatures using all available virtual tools such as phone, Twitter, Facebook and other social media, email, etc., because traditional face-to-face venues can no longer organize. , A physical piece of paper from the good old mail via the USPS, all of which strengthens the connection between election campaigns and voters. ” The majority of delegates received in the Caucasus that took place will be approved by the State Democratic Party.

Most of the nine members of the House, who now support former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, were immediately grateful for promoting his campaign and progress. Aaron Navarro, broadcaster of the political unit of CBS News Report. New York Congressman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, one of the high profile campaign trail surrogates for Senators, tweeted, “ Thanks to Barney-from the beginning, do our best to fight for us all of our lives throughout our lives. Thank you for your commitment and sincere commitment to the U.S. people’s movement and for your hard-working lonely fight.Thank you for your leadership, mentorship, and exemplars. I do. ”

Representatives Ilhan Omar and Pramira Jayapal both emphasized the importance of uniting the party and removing Trump. 「この選挙に参加しない、またはトランプに投票するつもりの人は、止めてください。取り残された何百万人もの人々の生計が危機に瀕しています。ドナルドトランプをホワイトハウスから脱出させ、台頭を終わらせるために、私たちは皆地獄のように戦わなければなりません。この国のファシズムの」と語った。昨年共和党との関係を断念したミシガン州の独立議員、ジャスティンアマッシュ氏は、「トランプ対バイデンはアメリカにふさわしいコンテストでも現在必要なものでもない」とツイートした。 Amashは以前、自由党の大統領候補候補者と見なされていました。

