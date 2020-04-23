2020 Daily Trail Marker: COVID-19 may have delayed Biden’s campaign expansion

In the past when presidential candidates became putative nominations for the party, they immediately hired staff to expand their activities for the general election. However, this year’s COVID-19 pandemic may have slowed Joe Biden’s process. Several Democratic campaign operatives trying to join the candidate’s campaign disclosed to CBS News that they had been informed that there were “employment freezes” at Biden’s headquarters.

Prior to the general election, it is not uncommon for a winning campaign to engage senior staff of former rivals for mining. However, some senior officials in the former Democratic Party campaign said they were unaware of the large-scale plans to hire former officials. Former Clinton, Romney, and McCain campaign managers told CBS News about the expansion process, adding that suspending hiring later this year to assess where to spend resources most may not be a bad idea. It was.

For more information is here CBS News Campaign Reporter Musadiq Bidar, Nicole Suganga And Bow Ericsson.

From the candidate

Joe Biden

Calling it “one of the worst policy mistakes the president has made in our history,” former Vice-President Joe Biden’s campaign focused on four major concerns to help governments against coronaviruses: Increasing criticism of President Trump’s leadership in response. Notes obtained by CBS News Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe Outlined plans sent to campaign allies and major party activists to keep Biden’s team questioning Presidential leadership. Biden said Trump said “I’m not interested in solving this problem and saving lives,” and a series of identities he might have taken to better organize the federal government’s response to the pandemic. A clearer focus comes when you outline the steps in. The memo news was first reported by Axios.

Late last night, Biden attended the “Late Show with James Corden” and continued to suggest that his choice of running mates could come by the end of summer. Biden predicted that a background search of his candidate list would be completed by July. CBS News Campaign Reporter Bow Ericsson Report. He said his campaign hopes to announce his review board by 1 May.

But on Wednesday, the campaign pushed two recommendations for Earth Day 50. First, Washington Governor Jay Insley endorsed Biden and, if Biden was elected, Al Gore joined Biden to discuss what can be done to combat climate change. Gore said that if President Trump is “a face of climate denial,” he is concerned about climate to vote for Biden, it is “very easy” for voters. Both Biden and Gore suggested that increased investment in green jobs such as solar panel installers and wind turbine engineers could be an opportunity to help the economy recover after the COVID-19 pandemic. .

President Trump

The president and his re-election campaign are closely watching the elderly, as the Trump administration issues guidelines for states seeking to reopen. Nicole Ganga, CBS News Campaign Reporter President Trump said this morning that he tweeted to vulnerable people in a coronavirus pandemic, with a special message to the “loved seniors.”

“The nation is returning safely. Our nation is starting to do business again,” added the president, “special attention is given to our beloved seniors, except me, and It will always be given, and their lives will be better. More than ever … We love you all! ”

Recent polls have shown that the putative Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, holds a position in the crowd over the age of 65. Biden led Trump 9 points [52-43%] in the group in an NBC / WSJ vote released this week. The new vote is in stark contrast to the 2016 general election in which Hillary Clinton lost Trump seven points to seniors. [52-45%].

“The elderly, especially the more vulnerable groups, want their governments to protect them,” Trump campaign spokeswoman Erin Perrine said on Wednesday. “Nobody protects Americans better than President Trump. He says every day, through action and work, that American health and safety is a top priority.” According to CDC data, elderly people over the age of 65 accounted for over 45% of coronavirus-related hospital admissions nationwide in March.

Beep stake

Stacy Brahms

Stacey Abrams remained clear about her desire to become Joe Biden’s running mate and showed that today she is reading the points of Biden’s story. “I think it’s very effective at restoring American souls,” she said in ABC’s “The View,” reflecting Biden’s signature line.

CBS News Campaign Reporter Cara Korte Abrams says he was asked if Biden’s failure to elect a black vice president would be “troublesome” for black women voters. She diddged the question, saying she shared the concern, but added that Pick should reflect the United States, believing that Biden would make a “wise choice.”

Most of the interviews focused on Georgia governor Brian Kemp and President Trump, criticized by the organizer and Abrams. Abrams said the desire to reopen Kemp states shows that he and others are “focusing more on the victory in the next election than on the needs of the current population.” She added that Kemp puts economics ahead of Georgian life.

Elizabeth Warren

Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday led nine Democratic senators who demand a “broad investigation” as to whether the Trump administration has promoted a decision on the distribution of emergency supplies with “election concerns.”

CBS News Campaign Reporter Zak Hudak Senators say they questioned the motives behind the government’s fulfillment of a request for help from the battlefield state of Florida.

“This turmoil was exacerbated by President Trump’s official statement, which suggested that the governor’s political support for President Trump’s administration could affect the amount of support received from the federal government,” they said. I wrote in a letter to the FEMA general manager. In a second letter to the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, Warren and Senators Richard Blumenthal and Edward Marquee reported that the Trump administration had delayed stimulating payments to name checks as President Trump. I asked for a survey. They also said that President Trump has “inserted cruel political propaganda in his public briefing. […] Together, these cases show that the Trump administration is political in its response to both public health and the economy. And seems to show that it has injected partisan interests in crisis. ”

Gretten Whitmer

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said at her briefing this afternoon that the condition would probably require another “short-term extension” of the homestay order. The current order will expire at the end of the month. “We have a plan, and we will start to share it more deeply as we get closer to next week,” Whitmer said. “Michigander must stay home unless he does what the order explicitly permits, and he must do this correctly.”

In speculation that she is on the list of finalists to become former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential aide, Adam Brewster, CBS News Campaign Reporter And Jack tarman Whitmer’s latest challenge reports working with a Republican-led parliament, which yearns to begin re-engagement of the Michigan economic sector. House and Senate Republicans have already announced their own plans to relax stay restrictions at home.

Whitmer also mentioned a contract her administration gave to two companies with a Democratic relationship, but later canceled. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that it would sign a community engagement with the Great Lakes and a contract with Every Action Van, a non-profit organization for NGP Vans. NGP Van’s website says it is “a major technology provider to democratic and progressive campaigns”.

When Whitmer discovered this, it was her decision to cancel it. “This was unnecessary distraction, and I think leadership is solving problems,” she said. When asked how much data a company could access, Whitmer said, “Frankly, I don’t think I’ve even started that much.”

Life after 2020

Michael bloomberg

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg Bloomberg Philanthropies and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo today announced a new COVID-19 contact tracking program. The program focuses on testing individuals for COVID-19, interviewing them, and identifying those who may have been contacted in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

by CBS News Campaign Reporter Tim PerryBloomberg’s organization will invest $ 10.5 million, as well as organizational and technical support to help build and execute the program. Part of this support is provided to the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University, which is building an online curriculum and training program for contact tracers.

“We’re all eager to ease restrictions on our daily lives and our economy, but in order to make it as safe as possible, we first need a system to identify and support potentially exposed people. They should be introduced as they quarantine, ”Bloomberg said in a statement.

Contact tracking programs are also coordinated with New Jersey and Connecticut. Governor Andrew Cuomo today called the program “unprecedented” “leading the country” and said it would be another model across the country. “This figure shows that we are past the culmination of this pandemic. While we start the work to resume the economy, it does no harm and puts back all the work and sacrifices it. You need to make sure you’re doing it in a way that never happens, by the time you get here, “Kuomo said.

By state

Florida

New polls show Joe Biden tops Florida. Biden leads Trump by 46% to 42%, according to a poll at Quini Piak University. According to Sunshine State voters, Biden is seen as 54% to 39% of candidates to do a better job in healthcare.

Sarae Wallweiss, Associate Producer of CBS News Political Unit Florida voters say they also found a poll in the coronavirus that Biden would do a better job in handling the 50% to 43% crisis. But Trump is still leading the economy. Florida voters believed he would do a better job of dealing with the economy than Biden, 50% to 44%.

Nevada

Nevada Republican Secretary of State separates over the upcoming all-mail primaries, calling for a Texas-based “voter rights group” to declare the plan unconstitutional in federal court late Tuesday. Facing the court challenge of. The case was first reported by Nevada Independent and was funded by the same group in a similar case in New Mexico, where the state is about to move to an all-mail primary. I will.

The New Mexico plan was ultimately rejected by the state’s Supreme Court. Meanwhile, in a Democratic case against the Secretary of State filed last week, the Republicans urged Nevada judge to allow Wednesday’s intervention as a defendant. The Democratic Party argues that it is important to increase access to email voting prior to the November elections, but only GOP candidates are facing competitive intra-party primaries. “ It’s no wonder they targeted Nevada in a national campaign when they struggled to deprive voters of their rights through fair elections, ” said Nevada Democratic Chairman William McCardy II. That’s it. ” Alex Tin, CBS News Campaign Reporter In a statement.

South Carolina

The South Carolina Democratic Party will join the Democratic campaign committee on Wednesday when it sues the state’s Supreme Court, saying the group will secure millions of voters ahead of the state’s primaries in June. Demanded regulations. CBS News Campaign Reporter LaCrai Mitchell The lawsuit says it partially requires the court to determine that voters who have a social distance during this pandemic can qualify as “disabled” who are eligible to vote for absentee cases. It also calls on the Supreme Court of the State to recognize that COVID-19 “is a serious threat to election management,” and recognizes the rights of voters to open their elections freely.

“If the Republicans in control of our government have the ability to act and save lives by eliminating the qualifications for absentee voting and the transition to a mailing voting program, volunteers are encouraged to It’s reckless to ask life volunteers and volunteers to risk constituencies, “SCDP Chair Trav Robertson said in an email statement.

Separately, the U.S. Civil Liberties, South Carolina ACLU, and the NAACP Legal Defense Education Fund will force a third-party witness signature on the voter’s envelope to vote for absentees on Wednesday. We have filed a federal lawsuit that challenges state requirements. The lawsuit also challenges South Carolina’s “excuse” requirement. It does not offer qualified voters the option of voting for absentees during the outbreak of COVID-19.

Deuel Ross, a senior lawyer at NAACP LDF, said in a statement: “The state requirement for witnesses to sign absentee ballots vulnerable voters by forcing them to leave their homes and interact with others.” It will put you at risk. ” “Election officials must act to prevent the epidemic of COVID-19 by significantly expanding absentee voting options and making face-to-face voting as safe and accessible as possible.” South Carolina ACLU of Susan Dan, the Director of Justice, added in a statement:

Wisconsin

Wisconsin health officials have identified 19 people who responded positively to COVID-19, who either voted in the elections on April 7 or acted as a poll. But Adam Brewster, CBS News Campaign Reporter It is not clear yet whether those cases were signed at polls.

“So far, 19 people who have been positive for COVID-19 after April 9 have reported either voting directly on the day of the poll or working at a polling place. We also reported some exposures, “a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services [DHS] told CBS News in a statement Wednesday.

“Because we only have data on positive cases [without a comparison group of people who were not tested or who were tested], do the reported poll exposures actually result from COVID-19? There is no sure way to know if I’m sick. ”

Wisconsin DHS Assistant Secretary of Defense Julie Willems van Dyke continues to monitor reporters of COVID-19 positivity to confirm to the press at Wednesday afternoon briefing whether they participated in the election two weeks ago. I am doing it. She said health officials should have a better idea of ​​how many people may have been exposed on election day next week.

“In general, anyone exposed on April 7 expects to have symptoms by yesterday, April 21,” said Willems Van Dijk. “By next week, we anticipate that all positive case reports that also reported voter activity or voter activity will disappear,” he said. Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin Deputy Guard and Wisconsin Police Commander, said Wednesday that five guards had COVID-19 symptoms after working at the polls. Only one of these members was tested and the result returned negative. More than 2,400 Wisconsin National Guard members served as polling post workers during the April 7 elections after the state community reported a serious shortage of election workers.

