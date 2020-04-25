2020 Daily Trail Marker: Texas Democratic Convention Virtual

The Democratic Party of Texas has said it will move a large conference in June into a virtual world, giving party officials the opportunity to mark how future conferences will take place. Adam Brewster, CBS News Campaign Reporter And CBS News Political Unit Associate Producer Ellee Watson. The changes are due to the coronavirus pandemic expanding the political world, ending rallying of traditional campaigns, completely mailing primaries, and even questioning the fate of national conventions.

“We are proud to hold the biggest tournament in the country,” said Cliff Walker, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party. “This is the largest gathering of Democrats outside the DNC [National Democratic Party]. But I think it really gives us some opportunities now that coordination is needed.”

As the coronavirus spreads nationwide in March, party leaders say that thousands of Texas people may be crowded at the San Antonio Convention Center in early June and unable to hold conventional meetings. And I started thinking about ways to reinvent the 2020 event. Beyond. The party announced the decision in March to convert face-to-face meetings to virtual meetings, but it shares details on how it will implement the plan for the first time.

“I firmly believe that this is the future of what the treaty will look like,” said Hannah Lobeck, convention director of the Texas Democratic Party.

The party plans to hold a virtual tournament using two channels in the first week of June. One for official party business, such as voting for representatives, and another with speakers, performance, and panels. The party discusses the location of the broadcast event with the production company and speakers, but it is possible to build a TV studio and control room to deliver the feed.

According to the organizers, the “main stage” channel with speakers and panels will be broadcast on social media platforms such as Facebook. The party business takes place on a video chat platform like Zoom and features a grid of video boxes that allow participants to interact and ask questions.

To vote for delegates and other political parties’ businesses, political parties have built a system to insert settings using Google forms. Votes are split over multiple days, rather than the traditional 1-2 day vote, so there is time for users with different technical equipment and expertise to participate. Party officials said there is testing and extensive training on the process ahead of the convention.

Tomorrow is the first anniversary of Biden’s announcement of his major campaign. Earlier today, Biden and the Democratic National Committee officially participated in fundraising efforts to form the “Biden Victory Fund.” DNC official said Sarae Wallweiss, Associate Producer of CBS News Political Unit Please note that the maximum donation to the Biden Fund is $ 360,600 and a financing partnership with the State party is ongoing. Regarding funding, CBS News also confirmed to Biden campaign officials today that the campaign returned up to $ 2,800 from comedian Lewis C.K. The actor was accused of sexual misconduct in November 2017.

Late last night, Joe Biden predicted that Trump would push back the November general election to help him win. CBS News Campaign reporter Bow Ericsson Report. “Please mark my words, I think he somehow tries to kickback the election, and I’ll come up with some rationale why it can’t be held.”

The Democratic putative nominee named the move “non-American,” caught in Trump’s previous resistance to granting the COVID-19 federal relief money to the post office. “Imagine you are threatening not to fund the post office. Well, what is that in God’s name? To make it very difficult for people to vote, he said. Other than trying to verbalize that we’re going to do everything we can, that’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win. ”Biden’s star-studded energetic fundraiser is $ 1.1 million. You have won the above.

A digital technology company that specializes in bulk collection of smartphone location data and is working on President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign received millions of dollars from the Federal Coronavirus Relief Fund for SMEs. Steven Gandell, senior reporter at CBS News And Report from Graham Kates, a research correspondent at CBS News.

The company’s Phunware helped develop the “Trump 2020” campaign app. It’s been a creation tool for over a year and was launched yesterday. The company, which has 60 employees, was eligible for a low-interest loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, which targets companies with less than 500 employees. There is no claim of illegality associated with the loan. However, the size of the loan [$ 2.85 million] is almost 14 times the current average PPP of $ 206,000. During that time, tens of millions of small businesses didn’t get anything. That’s because nearly a $ 350 billion loan program has run out of money in just two weeks. [Parliament is allocating an additional $ 310 billion to the PPP loan fund this week.]

The speed of Phunware’s loan is also noteworthy. A Texas-based listed company appoints a renowned Wall Street executive to chair the board on March 30, the day after the PPP program was passed by Congress as part of the $ 2.2 trillion CARES Act. did. Phunware hasn’t revealed how much revenue it can expect from this year’s Trump campaign. However, the company says it is actively engaged in political activity during the 2020 presidential election cycle. The Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson did not answer the question submitted for this article.

Asked about the impact of the coronavirus on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, Nicole Ganga, CBS News Campaign Reporter President Trump told reporters Thursday, “I can’t tell you what’s going on in the elections.” Trump aimed at Democratic putative candidate Joe Biden and called him a “sleepy man in the basement of his house.”

The President is looking forward to discussing the former Vice President, adding, “They continue to protect him for the coronavirus.” Brad Perscale, Trump’s campaign manager, repeated these comments in an interview on Thursday evening, suggesting Biden “I don’t want to be such an argument.”

Perscale told Fox News: “Even if the president and he were only 12 feet apart and nobody was in the crowd, he doesn’t want it because he doesn’t want to get caught in that situation. In the last few months, I forgot what that date was, the year in which September 11 occurred.

Bidden has repeatedly stated that he plans to have a face-to-face interview with Trump if it is de facto or sufficiently secure. Perscale also dismissed a recent poll showing that the president lags in Michigan and Florida.

“I’m not worried about this one state,” he said. “I think new states like New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, and Minnesota are in action.” Campaign managers are “worried about potential Biden vice presidential candidates, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Not. ” “I think in Michigan it all helps us. I think she did all the wrong things for that state,” Perscale said of a Democratic state executive.

Senator Elizabeth Warren sought Friday to investigate whether banks are unfairly prioritizing large clients as they issue a federal loan aimed at helping small businesses through paycheck protection programs. .

“Up to 4% of loans approved under the program exceeded $ 150 billion, accounting for 45% of all program funding, based on the latest updates provided by the SBA. Is a clear sign that the business has not benefited proportionately, Mr. Warren and House Rep. Nidia Velazquez wrote a letter to the SME Bureau and Treasury Department inspectors.

CBS News Campaign Reporter Zak Hudak Democrats say they have cited several news reports about the bank’s prioritization of large customers and companies receiving assistance despite dismissing most of its employees. Warren and Velázquez urged the authorities to consider the bank’s process for approving the loan, whether it needs a company to receive the loan, and whether it has anything to do with the Trump administration.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a presidential order Friday morning to extend home orders in Michigan until May 15 CBS News Campaign Reporter Jack Turman. Current home orders expire at the end of the month. Whitmer’s executive order relaxes some restrictions while home orders are extended.

Gardeners, nurseries and bicycle repair and maintenance shops may operate with strict social distance measures. In addition, motorized boating and golf may resume with social distance rules in place. The executive order also pointed out that employers must provide non-medical grade masks to employees performing face-to-face work. People in enclosed public spaces should wear face covers, such as scarves, handkerchiefs and bandanas, to cover their noses and mouths if medically acceptable.

Whitmer said at a briefing Friday morning, adding that the executive order “is a step forward, but the overarching message on how to fight the coronavirus is the same. Staying at home defeats this enemy and spreads. She continued to be the best weapon to stop the .. A few hours later, the Republican-controlled Senate passed two bills limiting Whitmer’s urgent powers: at her briefing, Whitmer threatened to reject the law.

“I’m not going to sign a bill that deprives me, or a future governor, of authority,” Whitmer said. “The power of the executive department is very important, especially when life is at stake.” The Michigan Legislature also hired a bipartisan oversight committee to investigate the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the audio obtained by CBS News, Several governors highlighted the need for state funding during a call on Friday between Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz said he had to spend $ 36 million on a test mix. This is money that must be paid in advance using state funds.

“If the state doesn’t help, it’s going bankrupt. That’s the money we spend on testing,” Waltz said on the phone. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell had previously levitated allowing the state to go bankrupt while the Diet struck a “pause button” to raise more funding for the state.

Governor Andrew Cuomo New York blamed McConnell’s comments at a press conference, and a clear support show from Trump on the phone said the governor “ helps speak in solidarity and do our job. ” . “If it had to start to oppose this, it wouldn’t be easy for anyone,” he added. In response, Pence noted Trump’s earlier comment on “openness to another bill, openness to national support.” Governors across the aisle report that national assistance is needed because they are concerned about the need for future cuts. Aron Navarro, broadcaster of the political unit of CBS News And CBS News Digital Political Reporter Grace Segers.

During the call, the governor provided updates on testing capabilities and shared some of their efforts with public and private laboratories. Cuomo says the “clarification of responsibility” for testing between the federal and state governments is clearer: the federal government deals with national supply chain and state issues, and the institute deals with laboratories.

“Therefore, regardless of national manufacturers, reagents, test kits, international supply chains, those issues, the federal government can promote it to national manufacturers. Then our state laboratories can actually We can get supplies from domestic manufacturers, so our lab produces whatever they can produce, “he said. “It’s not a state in its own right, it’s not the federal government that runs the show. It’s an absolute partnership,” Dr. Anthony Forch added.

Is the daily presidential news briefing on the coronavirus, and the nearly constant coverage of President Trump’s words and actions in response to the pandemic, giving him the advantage of the campaign? Today’s new survey suggests that it may be an important block of support for the Democratic Party, CBS News Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe.

According to a Latino Decisions poll, 49 percent of Latino voters voted for former vice president Joe Biden, while another 10 percent were undecided but leaning towards supporting him. 17% of respondents say they support Mr. Trump, and another 6% are undecided but lean in his direction. 18% said they were undecided.

The vote was cast on behalf of Henry Munoz, a long-time party rich man who was formerly the chairman of the Democratic National Committee and close to Biden and his senior adviser. Munoz said Biden’s expectations for Biden among Latin Americans as the Democratic Party “creates a vacuum” reflecting a lack of information in the Latin community about how the Trump administration is responding to the crisis. Said there is slightly weaker support than.

“This is not the moment to ask people to vote. It is to inform Americans that they are experiencing, reaching out to them, and having our back. It’s a moment we should talk about. The other party is not, the president is not. ”

“He killed us, didn’t test us, we’re losing work, he’s taking care of the insider.” What can help Biden? If you choose a companion running Latina, you will find the vote. Please check this out for details.

In response to the coronavirus, California Senate minority leader and Bakersfield Republican Shannon Grove have called on Governor Gavin Newtham to “keep away from the pursuit of a set of statewide policies.” Grove has asked Newsom to allow some parts of the state to end the blockade in front of more stricken areas. Mr Globe added that the proportion spread across the community is different, adding that “many counties actually have only a handful of examples.”

According to an analysis of the Los Angeles Times, 699 cases of coronavirus have been identified in Kern County, including Bakersfield. In contrast, the adjacent Los Angeles County has reported more than 17,000 confirmed positive cases. As part of the same blockade across the state, Globe said, “it doesn’t make sense to detain indefinitely.” We asked Newsom to give us more flexibility and discretion.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party of California is calling on Newsom to ban campaigners and volunteers from collecting mailed ballots from voters at home. This practice, called voting harvest, is legal and allows anyone to collect ballots mailed by voters and submit them to a polling place or registrar’s office.

Prior to 2016, the law restricted this practice only to relatives of voters or those living in the same household as the voters. The Republican Party of California says it hasn’t received a reply from Newsom after sending a letter to ban this action nine days ago, because it carries the same risks as face-to-face voting. The letter argues that ballot-collection practices, which could include strangers visiting voters ‘homes and returning the voters’ ballots to the elections office, would jeopardize the safety of others. I will.

In a statement CBS News Campaign Reporter Musadiq Bidar“We need to make it clear that the collection of ballots is in direct conflict with his at-home order,” said Republican National Committee Chairman Ronna McDaniel. And in a tweet this morning, McDaniel added a new call to ban voting harvests ahead of the California elections, adding: “Gov. Gavin Newsom has avoided this all week.” . The Newtham office did not respond to requests for comment from CBS News.

On Friday, hundreds of Wisconsins descended to Madison’s State Capitol and called on Governor Tony Evers to reactivate the state. Adam Brewster, CBS News Campaign Reporter Many of the speakers reported that Wisconsin’s home order was a violation of civil liberties, harming the economy.

Attendees waving the American flag, partly wearing a shirt, or flying a flag in support of President Trump. Streaming live video on Facebook showed that many people don’t wear masks, and some seemed not to follow social distance guidelines. Protests and rallies took place on the same day that a more secure expansion at home in Wisconsin took place. This order lasts until May 26th, so some businesses will remain closed, but will allow “non-critical businesses” such as shipping and curbside pickups to perform “minimum basic operations” Some restrictions such as are lifted.

A golf course is also open. Parliamentary Republican leaders called on the Wisconsin Supreme Court to block the order. On Monday, Evers announced plans to reopen the state in three phases based on a 14-day downtrend in coronavirus cases and improved testing capabilities.

In an Ipsos poll released Wednesday, 68% of Wisconsin voters registered approval for Evers’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and 67% believe the local reaction to the virus is on track. I am. During the protest, Wisconsin reported 304 new positive COVID-19 cases and an additional five deaths from the virus. This was the largest increase in cases the state reported on the 1st. Overall, 5,356 people in Wisconsin are virus-positive and 262 have died from the virus.

