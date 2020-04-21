2020 Daily Trail Marker: Trump Campaign Promotes Immigration Ban

Late Monday night, President Trump tweeted a plan to sign a presidential order to suspend immigration, Nicole Ganga, CBS News Campaign Reporter Report. “In the light of attacks from invisible enemies and the need to protect the work of great American citizens, I’m signing a presidential order to suspend immigration to the United States!” Trump tweeted. . Still, his re-election campaign emailed supporters promoting the new measures before a presidential declaration or order was signed by the president. “In the light of attacks from invisible enemies and the need to protect the work of great American citizens, the president said he would temporarily suspend immigration to the United States while fighting the coronavirus. I have announced that I will sign the order. ” The Digital Engagement Campaign called on supporters to take an investigation to approve or disapprove the president’s future suspension.

A spokesman for the Trump campaign called the move “common sense” in the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. “As the economy is artificially hampered by viruses, intensifying competition for jobs will exacerbate unemployment and lower wages,” Trump’s campaign communications director Tim Matau said in a statement. “Preventing further intrusions of potentially virus-infected people is an additional security measure for the country.” President’s announcement follows the Trump administration’s last week’s new guidelines last week, phasing out the US economy. Resume and leave the decision to the governor.

In major swing states throughout the Southwest, on Tuesday, several Democrats and Republicans discussed online the president’s plan to suspend immigration. However, in the potential battlefields of Arizona and New Mexico, candidates for a competitive house race in two districts across the US-Mexico border avoid this topic. Alex Tin, CBS News Campaign Reporter The current Democratic Anchor Patrick, who represents Arizona’s second congressional district, and Tuesday’s primary member Peter Quilter said they criticized the announcement. But with the exception of one candidate who retweeted the presidential election, Republicans in the race haven’t considered it yet. Republican challenger Claire Chase announced the president’s plans next to the second parliamentary district in New Mexico, where Democratic House of Representatives Sochitel Torres Small is expected to face a tough reelection fight. Was praised as ” Another GOP candidate, Chris Mathys, issued a statement.

From the candidate

Joe Biden

Focusing on general elections, the progressives say Joe Biden should focus on his campaign for the White House by running for the Justice Department and activating widespread support. Democrat says CBS News Campaign Reporter Bow Ericsson Biden should release a list of candidate names that the Supreme Court may choose to create more support among progressives — this is Donald’s candidate during the 2016 campaign. Reflects Trump’s SCOTUS list. Court observers are worried that if Biden is not elected, the High Court and the federal bench will be in a conservative position for decades. Learn more about their demands on the court. Also on Tuesday, 400,000 auto workers union endorsed Biden as evidence that his previous leadership in automatic recovery during the Obama administration could help the automotive sector recover from the current economic environment. I gave it. The union president said, “In these dangerous and difficult times, there is a need for a president who demonstrates clear and stable leadership, a reduction in partisan crime, and a greater balance between the rights and protection of American workers. ].

President Trump

Nicole Ganga, CBS News Campaign Reporter The Trump campaign says it has released a new attack ad featuring Nancy Pelosi Speaker’s appearance on CBS’s “Late, Late Show James Corden”. The 60-second spot targets expensive refrigerators with ice cream-stocked speakers, but Americans across the US are struggling to put food on the table during nearly an economic downturn. The campaign spokesperson for the Trump campaign tells CBS News that the ads will only appear online.

Elsewhere, Vice President Mike Pence visited General Electric’s health care manufacturing plant in Madison, Wisconsin, for their “excellent” efforts to build a ventilator for the national fight against the coronavirus. Praised the workers. “Americans in need of a ventilator have never been denied a ventilator,” Pence said, saying that “an important role in the American response to the coronavirus epidemic” is a mechanic member of the union. Thank you. CBS News Campaign Reporter Musadiq Bidar Mr. Pence also said that he also attended a roundtable meeting with Secretary of Health and Welfare Director Alex Hazard and GE workers. Mr. Pence said GE is ahead of schedule to meet the president’s goal of producing 100,000 ventilators in 100 days. The vice president also said the plant is operating in a three-shift system, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to support this effort. “There is nothing wrong with my mind,” he said, an effort that enabled health care providers to provide appropriate care to the American family at the center of the epidemic. According to Pool’s report, Pence also used a public address system to thank everyone in the factory for “notable” achievements.

Beep stake

Stacy Brahms

Former Georgia Congressman Stacy Abrams said Tuesday’s CBS Disarming anchor Gail King was in contact with Biden’s team, but said he was a fellow runner. did not. “I’ve been very honored to work closely with the Biden team over the past few weeks, especially talking about how Congress can address the needs of the voting infrastructure,” Abrams said. Told.

Abrams talked about her job after losing the 2018 Georgia governor’s election. “The reality is, I want to serve our country. Whether I do it through elected offices or through work I do at nonprofit levels, my responsibility is to make America stronger I am excited to be part of this conversation. ”

Elizabeth Warren

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Senator Sherod Brown announced a series of policy proposals on Tuesday to help consumers deal with debt during the COVID-19 outbreak. CBS News Campaign Reporter Zak Hudak Senators say the parliament demands that lenders not catch stimulus payments to pay their debts, and “widely cancel student loan debts to stimulate our economy.” I will report. They said the next coronavirus rescue package should give Americans the option to suspend their debts and protect them from eviction, foreclosure, or damage to their credit reports during a pandemic. . They also said Congress needs to maintain Trump’s leadership at the Consumer Financial Protection Agency [CFPB] and facilitate bankruptcy filings remotely for Americans. “Consumer spending will drive our country’s economy and we will escape the current crisis,” Warren and Brown wrote. “But if the Americans remain drowned in debt at the end, our recovery will be hindered because people spend less on goods and services.”

Gretten Whitmer

Governor Michigan Gretchen Whitmer said in an interview at the Washington Post Live that Biden or his team were not asked about any investigation or personal information-that Biden is considering joining her ticket. Signs indicating. “I talked with Joe Biden many times,” Whitmer said. “He checks in relatively regularly to see what’s going on in Michigan. There was no such conversation.” Hurry up when asked for documents, CBS News Campaign Reporter Jack Turman Whitmer replied, “No, not yet.” Vice President’s speculation swirls around Whitmer as she is getting national attention to guide her state through the coronavirus pandemic. Wittmer said in an interview that he hopes Michigan will be able to slowly restart some of its economy while preventing the second wave of coronaviruses. The current home order for Michigan is April 30th. “While some form of ordering continues, our hope is to slowly re-enter the sector of the economy in a way that keeps our employees and customers safe,” Whitmer said.

By state

North carolina

When protesters across the country demanded the Democratic Governor to begin canceling the “at home” order, CBTV, an affiliate of CBS Charlotte, said Tuesday that more than 100 protesters would gather in downtown Raleigh to the state governor. Reported that they “requested to be removed” -home “order. According to WBTV, this is the second Tuesday when the protesters gathered, but this week’s group was “much bigger”. CBS News Campaign Reporter LaCrai Mitchell North Carolina Democratic Party chairman Wayne Goodwin reported that he called for Republicans to attend a protest and “furiously” inspiring actions that said they risked the life of a “frontline hero.” In a statement, Goodwin said, “The frustration that millions of North Carolinas are currently facing with the economic hardship is entirely justified, but in our normal way of life, To get back, science, facts, and data must guide us to the next step. Safe protests One thing under these circumstances, but today’s demo is that social distance guidelines are completely ignored. “The attendance of Dan Bishop in the US and Jerry Carter in the state at this event is a shameful manifestation of ignorance and selfishness,” he added. It was Goodwin also urged Republicans to deny the aforementioned “outrageous actions” of Republican lawmakers. CBS News contacted the Republican North Carolina, but did not receive a reply before the publication of this work. The protest occurs when North Carolina is working on nearly 7,000 test-confirmed cases and over 200 COVID-19-related deaths.

Pennsylvania

The Democratic National Committee [DNC] and the Democratic Party of Pennsylvania began an initiative on Tuesday to encourage Pennsylvania’s citizens to complete their petition to vote by mail in the president’s and state’s primary elections, CBS News Campaign Reporter Zak Hudak. They plan to target more than 400,000 voters in the state via text messages. These will be the first Pennsylvania elections with no excuses, thanks to the bill that Governor Wolf signed last year. “This text message campaign is an example of the dynamic and creative tactics we have in place to ensure Donald Trump becomes the first president,” said David Bergstein, Director of Communications at DNC ​​Battleground State. Said in a statement.

Wisconsin

Milwaukee’s Health Commissioner says there are at least seven cases of coronavirus associated with face-to-face voting during Monday’s April 7 elections. Adam Brewster, CBS News Campaign Reporter According to them, these seven cases are related to a face-to-face vote held in Wisconsin two weeks ago and are trying to postpone or cancel the face-to-face vote, regardless of the order at home. This number can increase as more cities report data and Milwaukee collects more information. “Keep in mind that only 30% of the data from new cases since 4/7 has been obtained,” said Janet Kowalik, a health officer in Milwaukee, in a statement to CBS News on Tuesday. “We hope these fields will be completed by Friday, when we will provide a more complete report.” The city said, “The incubation period is 14 days,” April 7, according to Kowalik. We are also considering new cases that have started since then. More than 18,000 people voted directly at five Milwaukee polling stations during the April 7 elections. Milwaukee normally operates 180 polling stations, but, like many cities around Wisconsin, it needed to be consolidated due to the large lack of workers at the polling stations. At a news conference on Monday, Kovalik expects to be able to find out sooner whether these incidents were concentrated in a single place or a group of people who knew each other. I said. “It takes a bit more analysis to connect the dots, so investigating cases and tracking contacts is so important,” said Kowalik. Wisconsin’s Secretary of Health’s nomination, Andrea Palm, said before the Kowlik briefing on Monday that state officials said they hadn’t seen any “signature of the election’s impact,” but symptoms and information about the virus emerged. He pointed out that it will take time.

Separately, Congressional Wisconsin Republican leaders have called on the state’s Supreme Court to block Wisconsin’s extended “Safer at Home” order issued last week. Democratic Governor Tony Evers last Thursday instructed Andrea Palm, the Secretary of Health’s nominee, to extend the order from April 24 to May 26. This lifted restrictions on everyday life, but closed the school for the rest of the year. Legislative leaders have blamed Palm for its ability to act with such broad authority. “Undesignated, unidentified ministers of the Cabinet, intended to act under the colors of state law, told people in Wisconsin like a series of emperors with unlimited scope and unlimited duration. Claimed power, “the applicant said. The lawsuit expressed concern that Palm could continue to expand orders without legislative supervision. The state may also face dire consequences as regulations apply not only to cities with high-level cases, but also to “county counties with few or no known cases”. I argue. “By the time the Secretary is suitable to lift her order [in 5 weeks or 8 months], by then many Wisconsins will have lost their jobs and many companies will find employment,” he said. “Our nation will be confused.” The lawsuit will be the day after Evers outlined his plans to reopen Wisconsin. The proposal opens the state in three phases based on several indicators. For example, the 14-day downtrend in which cases like influenza and COVID-19 have been reported, and the 14-day downtrend in positive cases compared to the overall test. Benchmarks such as increased testing, increased contact tracking, increased access to PPE, and adequate medical competence must be achieved.

With numbers

Campaign cash

Biden made the best fundraiser so far in March, as the Democratic presidential nomination race quickly won and former rivals gathered behind him. Sarae Wallweiss, Associate Producer of CBS News Political Unit An estimated Democratic presidential candidate says he raised $ 46.7 million in March. According to Biden’s campaign, 70% of his funding during that time was online. The average donation was $ 40, and the most frequently cited occupation was “teacher.” The campaign ended in March with more than $ 26 million in cash, according to documents Biden submitted to the Federal Election Commission each month. Despite the March surge, Biden has already acknowledged that April numbers could be hit by the coronavirus. “I know that April funding may not match March, but it’s okay,” Biden emailed the supporters a funding email on Monday. Biden continues to raise virtual money and continues to appeal online, but his campaign faces serious cash penalties compared to Trump prior to the general election. Last week, Trump’s campaign announced that it had raised $ 212 million in the first three months of 2020, along with the Republican National Committee and the Community Fundraising Committee. At the end of March, Republican operations had over $ 240 million in cash. Meanwhile, according to the March FEC filing, the Democratic National Committee raised more than $ 32 million in March. DNC finished the end of the month with over $ 35 million in cash at hand.

In a poll

As the Trump campaign continues to try to link putative Democratic candidate Biden with China, a Pew Research Center study on Americans released today reveals an increasingly US view of China in the outbreak of coronavirus. It’s becoming negative. Nicole Ganga, CBS News Campaign Reporter About two-thirds of the Americans surveyed say they have an unfavorable view of China, according to the report. This is the country’s most negative assessment since the Center began asking questions in 2005, rising nearly 20 points since the inauguration of the Trump administration. poll. “Because both the Chinese and US economies are suffering from the effects of the current pandemic, more Americans have seen the United States as the world’s leading economic powerhouse than at any point in the last 12 years,” he said. I read some surveys. “In fact, Americans see the United States as an economic powerhouse more than China, about 2-1 [59% vs. 30%].”

Key issues

Voting rights

Former first lady Michelle Obama knows how to draw a crowd. Her non-profit organization, When We All Vote, held a second #CouchParty event on Monday night. Organizers said that during the virtual voter registration drive, 65,000 were in line and 113,000 voters sent text messages. “We ensure that all Americans can hear their voice in the next election,” Obama told participants. CBS News Correspondent Nicole Kirion The celebrity-studded live stream event said that the celebrity featured featured club quarantine fame, Instagram sensation DJ D-Nice by Alyssa Milano, Kelly Roland, Michelle Williams, Kelly McClairy and Erica Campbell. Obama has also joined the co-chairs of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who both recovered from the coronavirus. “We have COVID-19. We made the news. We got over it,” Hanks said. Last week, the group endorsed federal law to expand postal voting, early face-to-face voting, and online voter registration. “You don’t have to throw a ballot or choose to keep yourself, your family, and your community safe,” Obama said, and she and former President Barack Obama have voted by mail in the last decade.

Parliamentary coverage

In the Senate

Democratic supporters and Senate candidate Saragideon’s campaign reported an advertisement in Maine on Tuesday, making it the second most expensive Senate competition in terms of national advertising. Eleanor Watson, Associate Producer, CBS News Political Unit. The race between Republican Senators Susan Collins and Gideon has been watched closely in the fight for those who rule the Senate since November. Senate campaigns and external groups spend a total of $ 43,053,855 on ad bookings in the state, second only to North Carolina, with ad bookings over $ 75 million this year, according to CMAG / Kantar data . A democratic ad, broadcast Tuesday morning, focused on ensuring that Mainers had the proper protective equipment to keep themselves and their families safe. Collins’ campaign promotes her role by passing a bipartisan salary compensation program with three ads, including an ad called “Stepped Up” that aired in Maine since the end of March.

Inside the house

Trump’s Monday night’s support for Republican candidate Mike Garcia and Tom Tiffany highlighted two upcoming special elections with different approaches to voting. On May 12, the 25th ward special election in California was switched to an all-mail ballot. Garcia confronts Democrat MP Christie Smith in a fiercely competitive race over former Congressman Katie Hill’s seats in Los Angeles County. Currently, it is rated “Toss Up” in Cook’s political report. “This isn’t the May 12 election, this is the April 15th to May 12th election. Most of the voting happens in this race long before the election day.” Smith Deputy Campaign Manager Kunal Atit Said Aron Navarro, broadcaster of the political unit of CBS News. Opponents of the all-mail voting general election, Trump told voters, “I’ll submit a ballot right now and track it and monitor it for fraud. Report to law enforcement.” I told you. In her reaction to Trump’s opponents’ support, Smith criticized Garcia and Trump’s pandemic reaction. The president lost about 7 points in the district in 2016, and finally in the middle of 2018, Hill reversed the district by almost 10 points.

In Wisconsin’s seven wards, where Tiffany is facing Democratic Tricia Zunker, the election process hasn’t changed, even though Governor Tony Evers extended the state’s home order until May 26. Both campaigns are telling supporters to call for absentee voting, but the polling stations of people in the northwestern part of the state will continue to operate during early voting and May 12. Zunker repeatedly promoted all-mail elections and brought in the state’s recent presidential primaries during a conference call with Senator Tammy Baldwin. I supported her. “This seems to be the safest and most logical reason,” Zunker said Thursday in an all-mail poll. “I was really sad last week to see a line of masked people waiting to vote directly. You shouldn’t risk your life to exercise your basic right to vote.” Republican Sean Duffy has been hosting a large rural area since 2010 and resigned last year due to family issues. Financing Tiffany has benefits, outperforming Zunker by about $ 336,000, according to a Q1 report. Zunker recently posted a new ad on Tuesday and criticized Tiffany for not protecting patients with existing conditions.

Prior to either election, the Maryland District 7 Special Election is elected to Eliya Cummings seats in the second half. The ballot was sent to registered voters on April 8th, but three face-to-face voting sites will continue to open on April 28th. For both campaigns, the district is historically blue and Democratic, but we expect the final number to approach May 8. Candidate Kwaisi Muhme previously served as a seat. Republican Kimberly Krachik said he understood why the vote was mailed, but was worried about potential human error and voters who couldn’t get the vote in time for the election. “A lot of the things I feel can happen when you mail in,” she said. “Like any other email, if you receive an email, you may not receive the package. That happens.”

