This year’s version of Roger Ebert’s Film Competition in Champaign will open up with a screening of Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Cotton Club Encore” and near with the Farrelly Brothers’ well known farce “There’s One thing About Mary,” organizers declared Wednesday.

Key figures from the generating of the two films will be on hand to respond to concerns.

The opening night time movie on April 15 is a modern revision by Coppola of his 1984 movie “The Cotton Club” that also screened in Oct in Chicago. The time period piece set at the famed Harlem nightclub in the 1930s stars Richard Gere, Gregory Hines and Diane Lane. Screenwriter William Kennedy will show up at.

Composer Kathryn Bostic, regarded for her scores for “Dear White People” and “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am,” will sing torch tracks just after the screening.

To near the fest April 18, “Mary” co-director Bobby Farrelly and screenwriter John Strauss will focus on their bawdy 1998 comedy about a previous nerd (Ben Stiller) who hires a private eye (Matt Dillon) to track down his extended-misplaced prom date (Cameron Diaz).

This will be the 22nd year for Ebertfest, which gathers movie fans at the Virginia Theatre near Ebert’s hometown of Urbana. Passes are available now at ebertfest.com.