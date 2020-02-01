2020 election: Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren talk about unity before Iowa caucuses

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa – Democratic presidential candidates promised voters in Iowa on Saturday that they would unite the party to face President Donald Trump while continuing to criticize each other and overcome persistent differences in the 2016 campaign.

“I am convinced that the Americans, the Republican voters, the Democratic voters and the independent voters want us to come together,” former Vice President Joe Biden told North Liberty. “I will do whatever it takes to progress in the areas that matter most.”

About 20 miles away in Cedar Rapids, Massachusetts, Senator Elizabeth Warren updated her original speech to include a more explicit call for unity.

“We are in the final stages here,” she said. “But we understand that, we will and we have to come together as a party to beat Donald Trump and I have a plan for that.”

And Bernie Sanders insisted that he would support the ultimate Democratic candidate even if it was not him.

“Let me say this so that there is no misunderstanding,” said the Vermont senator to Indianola. “If we don’t win, we will support the winner and I know all the other candidates will do the same.”

On the eve of Monday’s Iowa caucuses, promises of unity marked an early – and urgent – effort to avoid the divisions that some Democrats say helped Trump win the presidency in 2016. After a year of campaign, most polls show a tight race between Biden, Warren, Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. These candidates, along with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and businessman Andrew Yang, crisscrossed Iowa on Saturday in search of a sweeping victory that would propel them deeper into the contests that will decide the Democratic nomination.

They focused on a wide variety of policy issues ranging from free college tuition to the role of government in health care, criminal justice reform, gun control and solutions to climate change . But the biggest problem on the minds of many voters is landing on a candidate who can beat Trump.

Anxiety about the party’s ability to unite has increased in the past two weeks after Sanders’ main rival, Hillary Clinton in 2016, twice criticized the senator for not doing enough to rally the Democrats after their deadly battle.

The fracture was visible on Friday when representative Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Appeared at a Sanders event in Iowa and booed at the mention of Clinton. She later issued a statement saying that she “had allowed my disappointment with Secretary Clinton’s latest comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters” and would endeavor “to come from a place of love and not react in the same way as those who are against what we are building in this country. “

Faiz Shakir, Sanders campaign manager, retweeted her statement and said, “We love your passion and your belief. Don’t change.”

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill called the comment “incredible.”

“It is not enough that she whistles the last candidate for her party, but they make sure it is clear that she does not have to regret it,” Merrill tweeted.

The incident highlighted the question of how Democrats can unite rival factions to develop a coalition that spans generations, races and economic status to defeat Trump. With Sanders showing signs of strength in Iowa, some voters said they would not support him for fear he would split the party.

Lisa Stolba, retired school counselor from Cedar Rapids who attended a Biden event in North Liberty, said she was undecided, considering Klobuchar, Buttigieg, Biden and Warren.

Sanders was not on the list for several reasons. He was too “socialist”, she worried about his health and his age – Biden’s too, she added – and she wasn’t sure if Sanders could join the party. Stolba, 59, noted that she still wondered if he had told Warren that a woman could not win. Sanders denied the comment. “I think he said it,” she said.

But Stolba said she would still vote for Sanders if she was the candidate. “If he’s the only one, yes, I won’t vote for Trump.”

Sanders, for its part, drew crowds of thousands at its events, clear evidence of the enthusiasm that surrounded its campaign. It is this energy, according to him and his supporters, that will bring the party together and inspire voters from all walks of life to support his candidacy in November.

Some candidates saw an opportunity in the internal fights. Buttigieg, 38, made generational change a central feature of his campaign and said on Saturday that the differences underscored his point of view.

“I did not really appreciate the experience of 2016 as a democrat and I want to make sure that 2020 looks as little as possible to 2016,” he told reporters after a rally in Waterloo.

Buttigieg went on to point out that the candidates “are much more aligned than you think”.

But on stage later in the day, he relaunched his criticism of Biden and Sanders, highlighting what he called “a respectful difference in approach between people who share the same values, share the same goals”.

“The vice president suggests that now is not the time to take a risk for someone new,” he said. “I suggest this is not the time to take the risk of trying to take on a fundamentally new challenge with a familiar game book. It will take something new.”

Buttigieg criticized Sanders for “proposing an approach that suggests it is either revolution or the status quo, and there is nothing in between.”

Some voters have said they believe that, whatever the divisions within the party, Trump is enough of a unifying factor that Democrats will have no problems after primary. Waverly 73-year-old Tom Taiber said he was not worried about Democrats coming together to rally possible party candidate, even if primary becomes divisive .

“The family of Democrats, we are going to have differences of opinion,” he said.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.