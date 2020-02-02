2020 election: former Los Angeles mayor Villaraigosa approves Bloomberg for Democratic nomination

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa has approved former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg for the Democratic presidential nomination, calling him a visionary “ determined to create policies that make us all progress. ”

“Our country is facing difficult times without a real White House leader,” said Villaraigosa on Saturday. “Mike Bloomberg is the answer to the division resolution created by Donald Trump, bridging the political divide in Washington and helping to restore unity in that country once again. ”

Villaraigosa added that Bloomberg’s experience as mayor of New York proves that he has the ability to lead the nation.

The former mayor of Los Angeles will serve as the national political co-chair, advise the campaign on policy and strategy and serve as the national surrogate on behalf of the campaign, the Bloomberg campaign said.

The approval was announced a day before Bloomberg began a four-day visit to California, which included an appearance with Villaraigosa at an East Los Angeles restaurant on Sunday that the campaign called “ kick-off ” prospecting ”.

Villaraigosa is the latest in a series of mayors from California to approve Bloomberg, after the mayor of San Francisco London Breed and the mayor of San Jose Sam Liccardo.

Villaraigosa’s successor as mayor of L.A., Eric Garcetti, approved former vice president Joe Biden for appointment on January 9, calling him “ an incredible partner in making progress for L.A. ”

The City News Service contributed to this report.

