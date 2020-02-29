2020-election:-pete-buttigieg-to-host-nashville-rally-saturday

Rachel Wegner, The Tennessean Published eight: 18 p.m. CT Feb. 28, 2020 | Current eight: 33 p.m. CT Feb. 28, 2020

Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg is making a quit in Nashville on Saturday, in the thick of visits by other Democratic presidential candidates throughout the condition main up to Tremendous Tuesday.

The rally will kick off at 2 p.m. at Community Square Park, located at Union Avenue and 3rd Avenue North. The event is cost-free and open to the public and will offer accessibility for anyone with specific requires.

Applicant Mike Bloomberg rallied in Memphis on Friday, although Sen. Amy Klobuchar held an celebration in Nashville.

