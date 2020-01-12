Loading...

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Want to add fun and adventure to your life in 2020?

Busch Gardens, Walt Disney World and SeaWorld offer family ticket deals in Florida.

Below is a breakdown of each theme park’s current entry offers:

BUSCH GARDENS

Buy a 2020 Busch Gardens Fun Card (entry through December 31, 2020) for $ 109.99 and get Adventure Island for free

Register children under 5 for a preschool card (free entry to Busch Gardens and Adventure Island until the end of 2020)

WALT DISNEY WORLD

Buy a 4-day Discover Disney ticket for $ 195, which equates to $ 49 a day

Buy a 3-day ticket for $ 175, which equates to $ 59 a day

WATER WORLD

Register children under the age of 5 for a pre-school card for 2020 (free entry to SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando)

LAST STORIES:

2020 Florida theme park entrance fees

Tennessee, mother of 8, was shot and killed in the back seat of the car with her children

“Bullitt” Mustang sells for $ 3.74 million at an Florida auction

Northbound lanes of US 41 blocked due to fatal crash in Lutz

Memorial service for police officers in Lakeland