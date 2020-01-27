2020 Grammy Awards Winners: Complete List of Nominated Grammy Winners

LOS ANGELES – A list of winners to date in the best categories at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards:

Best duet / country group performance: “Speechless”, Dan + Shay

Best pop solo performance: “Truth Hurts”, Lizzo

Best Pop Vocal Album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie eilish

Best pop / group performance duo: “Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Look Now”, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best R&B Album: “Ventura”, Anderson .Paak

Best Contemporary Urban Album: “Cuz I Love You”, Lizzo

Best R&B Song: “Say So”, PJ Morton with JoJo

Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Jerome”, Lizzo

Best R&B Performance: “Come Home”, Anderson .Paak with Andre 3000

Best Rock Song: “This Land”, Gary Clark, Jr.

Best Rock Performance: “This Land”, Gary Clark, Jr.

Best Contemporary Blues Album: “This Land”, Gary Clark, Jr.

Best Rock Album: “Social Cues”, Cage the Elephant

Best Album of Oral Creations: “Becoming”, Michelle Obama

Best performance of American roots: “Saint Honesty”, Sara Bareilles

Best Alternative Music Album: “Father of the Bride”, Vampire Weekend

Non-classical producer of the year: Finneas

Best musical film: “Homecoming”, Beyonce

Best Country Album: “While I’m Livin ‘”, Tanya Tucker

Best Country Song: “Bring My Flowers Now”, Tanya Tucker

Best Solo Country Performance: “Ride Me Back Home”, Willie Nelson

Best Rap Song: “A Lot”, 21 Savage with J. Cole

Best Rap Performance: “Racks in the Middle”, Nipsey Hussle, with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Best Musical Theater Album: “Hadestown”

Best metal performance: “7empest”, Tool

Best music album in the world: “Celia”, Angelique Kidjo

Best Roots Gospel Album: “Témoignage”, Gloria Gaynor

Best music video: “Old Town Road (official film)”, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Dance / Electronic Album: “No Geography”, Chemical Brothers

Best Dance Recording: “Got to Keep On”, Chemical Brothers

Best Soundtrack for Visual Media: Hildur Gunadóttir, “Chernobyl”

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: “Mettavolution”, Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Reggae Album: “Rapture”, Koffee

Best Folk Album: “Patty Griffin”, Patty Griffin

Best Recording Package: “Chris Cornell”, Chris Cornell

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: “A Star Is Born”

Best song written for visual media: “I’m Never Love Again”, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best Jazz Vocal Album: “12 Little Spells”, Esperanza Spalding

Best non-classical engineering album: “When we all fall asleep, where do we go?” Billie eilish

Best performance / gospel song: “Love Theory”, Kirk Franklin

Best Gospel Album: “Long Live Love”, Kirk Franklin

Best Latin Pop Album: “#Eldisco”, Alejandro Sanz

Best Opera Recording: “Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox”

Here is the full list of nominees in the key categories:

– Album of the year: “I, I”, Bon Iver; “Norman (Expletive) Rockwell!,” Lana Del Rey; “When we all fall asleep, where do we go?”, Billie Eilish; “Thank you U, then”, Ariana Grande; “I knew her”, H.E.R .; “7”, Lil Nas X; “Because I love you (Deluxe)”, Lizzo; “Father of the Bride”, Vampire Weekend.

– Record of the year: “Hey, Ma”, Bon Iver; “Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish; “7 rings”, Ariana Grande; “Hard Place”, H.E.R .; “Speak,” Khalid; “Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus; “The truth hurts”, Lizzo; “Sunflower”, Post Malone and Swae Lee.

– Song of the Year (songwriter award): “Always Remember Us This Way”, Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna; “Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell; “Bring my flowers now”, Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth; “Hard Place”, H.E.R., Rodney Jerkins, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth and D. Arcelious Harris; “Lover”, Taylor Swift; “Norman (Expletive) Rockwell”, Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff; “Someone You Love”, Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman; “The Truth Hurts”, Lizzo, Ricky Reed, Tele and Jesse Saint John.

– Best new artist: Black Pumas; Billie Eilish; Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Maggie Rogers; Rosalia; Tank and the Bangas; Yola.

– Best solo pop performance: “Spirit”, Beyoncé; “Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish; “7 rings”, Ariana Grande; “The truth hurts”, Lizzo; “You have to calm down,” Taylor Swift.

– Best duet / pop group performance: “Boyfriend”, Ariana Grande and Social House; “Sucker”, Jonas Brothers; “Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus; “Sunflower”, Post Malone and Swae Lee; “Senorita”, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

– Best pop vocal album: “The Lion King: The Gift”, Beyoncé; “When we all fall asleep, where do we go?”, Billie Eilish; “Thank you U, then”, Ariana Grande; “Collaboration project n ° 6”, Ed Sheeran; “Lover”, Taylor Swift.

– Best traditional pop vocal album: “Si”, Andrea Bocelli; “Love (Deluxe Edition)”, Michael Bublé; “Watch now”, Elvis Costello & The Imposters; “A legendary Christmas”, John Legend; “Walls”, Barbra Streisand.

– Best dance / electronic album: “LP5”, Apparat; “No geography”, The Chemical Brothers; “Hi it’s Flume (Mixtape)”, Flume; “Solace”, Rüfüs Du Sol; “Weather”, Tycho.

– Best rock album: “Amo”, “Bring Me the Horizon”, “Social Cues”, “Cage the Elephant”, “In the End”, The Cranberries; “Trauma”, I Prevail; “Feral Roots”, Rival Sons.

– Best alternative music album: “U.F.O.F.,” Big Thief; “Assume Form”, James Blake; “Me, me”, Bon Iver; “Father of the Bride”, Vampire Weekend; “Anima”, Thom Yorke.

– Best contemporary urban album: “Apollo XXI”, Steve Lacy; “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe Edition)”, Lizzo; “Surcharge”, Georgia Anne Muldrow; “Saturn”, NAO; “Being human in public”, Jessie Reyez.

– Best R&B album: “1123”, BJ the Chicago Kid; “Painted”, Lucky Daye; “Ella Mai”, Ella Mai; “Paul”, PJ Morton; “Ventura”, Anderson .Paak.

– Best rap album: “Revenge of the Dreamers III”, Various artists; “Championships”, Meek Mill; “I am, I was” 21, savage; “Igor”, Tyler, the creator; “The Lost Boy”, YBN Cordae.

– Best Country Album: “Desperate Man”, Eric Church; “Stronger than the truth”, Reba McEntire; “Inter-State Gospel”, Pistol Annies; “Center Point Road”, Thomas Rhett; “While I live”, “Tanya Tucker.

– Best jazz vocal album: “Thirsty Ghost”, Sara Gazarek; “Love & Liberation”, Jazzmeia Horn; “Alone together”, Catherine Russell; “12 little spells”, Esperanza Spalding; “Script”, The Tierney Sutton Band.

– Best instrumental jazz album: “In the Key of the Universe”, Joey DeFrancesco; “The secret between shadow and soul”, Branford Marsalis Quartet; “New Mc Jawn by Christian McBride”, Christian McBride; “Find Gabriel”, Brad Mehldau; “Come What May”, Joshua Redman Quartet.

– Best gospel album: “Long Live Love”, Kirk Franklin; “Goshen”, Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers; “Tunnel Vision”, Gene Moore; “Get settled here”, William Murphy; “Something is happening! A Christmas album”, CeCe Winans.

– Best Latin pop album: “Vida”, Luis Fonsi; “11:11”, Maluma; “Montaner”, Ricardo Montaner; “#Eldisco”, Alejandro Sanz; “Fantasia”, Sebastian Yatra

– Best Latin, urban or alternative rock album: “X 100PRE”, Bad Bunny; “Oasis”, J Balvin and Bad Bunny; “Indestructible”, Flor De Toloache; “Almadura”, iLe; “El Mal Querer”, Rosalía.

– Best comedy album: “Quality Time”, Jim Gaffigan; “Relatable”, Ellen DeGeneres; “Right now”, Aziz Ansari; “Patricia’s Son”, Trevor Noah; “Sticks & Stones”, Dave Chappelle.

– Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The Lion King: The Songs”; “Once upon a time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino”; “Rocketman”; “Spider-Man: in the Spider-Verse”; “A star is born.”

– Producer of the year, non-classic: Jack Antonoff; Dan Auerbach; John Hill; Finneas; Ricky Reed.

– Best clip: “We must try”, The Chemical Brothers; “This Land”, Gary Clark Jr. “Cellophane”, FKA twigs; “Old Town Road (official film)”, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus; “Glad he left,” Tove Lo.

– Best musical film: “Homecoming”, Beyoncé; “Don’t forget my name”, David Crosby; “Birth of Cool”, Miles Davis; “Shangri-La”, Various artists; “Anima”, Thom Yorke.

