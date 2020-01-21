2020 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count: volunteers prepare to hit the streets of the San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Dozens of volunteers were preparing to take to the streets on Tuesday for the annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Account, an effort designed to provide more help to the homeless population.

Volunteers will travel to more than 80 cities and 200 communities across L.A. County for three days to count the number of homeless people living on the street, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

On Tuesday, the volunteers will focus on the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys. Other parts of the region, such as the South Bay and the Antelope Valley, would be covered Wednesday and Thursday.

LA County Uses New Technology To Track Density Of Homeless And Future Housing

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti was scheduled to join LAHSA officials at 8 p.m. in North Hollywood to officially launch the event.

“The Angelenos come together across Los Angeles County to tackle homelessness and the housing crisis because we believe the future of our homeless brothers and sisters is part of our city’s identity” said Mayor Eric Garcetti in a video posted on his Twitter page on Sunday. “We want to help them get back on their feet and because we know that everyone in this city is important, whether they have a permanent address or not.”

Thousands of volunteers for the number of homeless 2019 in Los Angeles

Officials said they still need volunteers to help cover the area.

Last year’s count revealed that nearly 59,000 people were homeless across the county, up 12% from 2018. Officials say the count is important as it will help better understand the scale of the homelessness crisis since then.

The federal government requires a count every two years, but Los Angeles does its count every year.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.