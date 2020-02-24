2020-herald-hockey-match-preview-and-predictions

A single factor you could usually count on when it arrived to MIAA tournaments was the fickle character of how the draw may possibly drop. With this becoming the final school yr ahead of the MaxPreps rankings program is carried out, we get a single final winter season to embrace the randomness.
Though the Division 1 seedings have been still becoming sorted out by Sunday’s Tremendous 8 enjoy-in video games, the rest of the brackets ended up unveiled Friday early morning, with motion having underway Monday. Listed here is a style of what to anticipate.
A single shock to arrive out of the Super 8 assembly was a pair of Div. two teams, Canton and Lincoln-Sudbury, making it through the to start with spherical of voting. The reigning condition winner Bulldogs continue to be the team to beat in the South, but Norwood potential customers a quintet of Tri-Valley League squads that could make sounds, though Plymouth North has been turning heads all yr as the titlist in the Patriot Keenan.
The Warriors built a statement as the team to conclude Canton’s unbeaten streak following 43 straight, but will have to offer with MVC/DCL leaguemates Boston Latin and Tewksbury, who achieved in very last year’s ultimate, to get out of the North.
Div. 3 North jobs as a dogfight in between a quartet of MVC/DCL applications. Top rated-seeded Bedford received both of those matchups with next-seed Cambridge, but Lowell and Newton South could existing difficulties for either in the quarters.
You would be difficult-pressed to find a crew in any bracket that was additional extraordinary this year than Hopkinton, which steamrolled to 19 wins in defense of their Div. 3 South crown. Main competitiveness on the Hillers side of the bracket should appear from Dartmouth, with Norwell, Hanover and upstart St. John Paul II looming on the other facet.
The Div. 1 girls bracket is loaded, headlined by the MIAA’s last unbeaten crew of possibly gender, HPNA, as properly as Catholic Central powers Austin Prep and St. Mary’s (L) and a substantial-run Braintree squad out of the Bay Condition Convention.
And talking of the BSC, two-time defending Div. two condition winner Wellesley rode a dominant regular period to the best seed this winter season, outscoring foes 90-12 on the year. Among the these hoping to conclude the Raiders’ operate are a Norwell group that led Div. two in objectives this year with 103, and constantly-hazardous Canton, which has created two of the very last 3 finals.
DIVISION two NORTH BOYS
Winner: Lincoln-Sudbury
Runner-up: Boston Latin
Sleeper: Wilmington
Most effective opener: Gloucester vs. Wakefield
Doable upset: Wilmington around Marblehead
DIVISION 3 NORTH BOYS
Winner: Cambridge
Runner-up: Bedford
Sleeper: Watertown
Best opener: Latin Academy vs. Northeast
Doable upset: Swampscott in excess of Essex Tech
DIVISION 2 SOUTH BOYS
Winner: Canton
Runner-up: Plymouth North
Sleeper: Scituate
Most effective opener: Norwood vs. Westwood
Feasible upset: Medfield more than D-R/Seekonk
DIVISION three SOUTH BOYS
Winner: Hopkinton
Runner-up: Hanover
Sleeper: Foxboro
Finest opener: Hanover vs. North Quincy
Probable upset: Martha’s Vineyard above Somerset Berkley
DIVISION 1 Ladies
State champion: Austin Prep
Point out runner-up: Woburn
Sleeper: Needham
Greatest opener: Methuen/Tewksbury vs. Longmeadow
Feasible upset: Examining about Wayland/Weston
DIVISION 2 Ladies
State winner: Wellesley
Point out runner-up: Canton
Sleeper: Falmouth
Most effective opener: Westwood vs. Algonquin/Hudson
Possible upset: Burlington more than Cohasset/Hanover