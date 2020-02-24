2020-herald-hockey-match-preview-and-predictions

A single factor you could usually count on when it arrived to MIAA tournaments was the fickle character of how the draw may possibly drop. With this becoming the final school yr ahead of the MaxPreps rankings program is carried out, we get a single final winter season to embrace the randomness.

Though the Division 1 seedings have been still becoming sorted out by Sunday’s Tremendous 8 enjoy-in video games, the rest of the brackets ended up unveiled Friday early morning, with motion having underway Monday. Listed here is a style of what to anticipate.

A single shock to arrive out of the Super 8 assembly was a pair of Div. two teams, Canton and Lincoln-Sudbury, making it through the to start with spherical of voting. The reigning condition winner Bulldogs continue to be the team to beat in the South, but Norwood potential customers a quintet of Tri-Valley League squads that could make sounds, though Plymouth North has been turning heads all yr as the titlist in the Patriot Keenan.

The Warriors built a statement as the team to conclude Canton’s unbeaten streak following 43 straight, but will have to offer with MVC/DCL leaguemates Boston Latin and Tewksbury, who achieved in very last year’s ultimate, to get out of the North.

Div. 3 North jobs as a dogfight in between a quartet of MVC/DCL applications. Top rated-seeded Bedford received both of those matchups with next-seed Cambridge, but Lowell and Newton South could existing difficulties for either in the quarters.

You would be difficult-pressed to find a crew in any bracket that was additional extraordinary this year than Hopkinton, which steamrolled to 19 wins in defense of their Div. 3 South crown. Main competitiveness on the Hillers side of the bracket should appear from Dartmouth, with Norwell, Hanover and upstart St. John Paul II looming on the other facet.

The Div. 1 girls bracket is loaded, headlined by the MIAA’s last unbeaten crew of possibly gender, HPNA, as properly as Catholic Central powers Austin Prep and St. Mary’s (L) and a substantial-run Braintree squad out of the Bay Condition Convention.

And talking of the BSC, two-time defending Div. two condition winner Wellesley rode a dominant regular period to the best seed this winter season, outscoring foes 90-12 on the year. Among the these hoping to conclude the Raiders’ operate are a Norwell group that led Div. two in objectives this year with 103, and constantly-hazardous Canton, which has created two of the very last 3 finals.

DIVISION two NORTH BOYS

Winner: Lincoln-Sudbury

Runner-up: Boston Latin

Sleeper: Wilmington

Most effective opener: Gloucester vs. Wakefield

Doable upset: Wilmington around Marblehead

DIVISION 3 NORTH BOYS

Winner: Cambridge

Runner-up: Bedford

Sleeper: Watertown

Best opener: Latin Academy vs. Northeast

Doable upset: Swampscott in excess of Essex Tech

DIVISION 2 SOUTH BOYS

Winner: Canton

Runner-up: Plymouth North

Sleeper: Scituate

Most effective opener: Norwood vs. Westwood

Feasible upset: Medfield more than D-R/Seekonk

DIVISION three SOUTH BOYS

Winner: Hopkinton

Runner-up: Hanover

Sleeper: Foxboro

Finest opener: Hanover vs. North Quincy

Probable upset: Martha’s Vineyard above Somerset Berkley

DIVISION 1 Ladies

State champion: Austin Prep

Point out runner-up: Woburn

Sleeper: Needham

Greatest opener: Methuen/Tewksbury vs. Longmeadow

Feasible upset: Examining about Wayland/Weston

DIVISION 2 Ladies

State winner: Wellesley

Point out runner-up: Canton

Sleeper: Falmouth

Most effective opener: Westwood vs. Algonquin/Hudson

Possible upset: Burlington more than Cohasset/Hanover