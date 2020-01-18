“2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships” shares more exciting insights for shots on goal, athletics, etc.

The broadcast of the “MBC Idol Star 2020 Athletics Championship – New Years Special” is almost here!

The programming for this next edition of the Lunar New Year will include AOA, SEVENTEEN, ITZY, MONSTA X, Apink, NCT Dream, MAMAMOO, Stray Kids, MOMOLAND, SF9, Park Ji Hoon, (G) I-DLE, VICTON, AB6IX, ATEEZ , WJSN, LOONA, Ha Sung Woon, The Boyz, Kim Jae Hwan, N.Flying, Oh My Girl, Golden Child, DIA, gugudan, Jeong Sewoon, GWSN, Cherry Bullet, JBJ95, APRIL, ONF, Rocket Punch, NATURE, BDC, VERIVERY, ARIAZ, SATURDAY, 1THE9, 1TEAM, PinkFantasy, South Club, DONGKIZ, Newkidd, NOIR, Hash Tag, PURPLEBECK, Seven O’Clock, SPECTRUM, GreatGuys, WE IN THE ZONE, OnlyOneOf, 3YE and Bz-Boys.

The main seven events include athletics, archery, ssireum (Korean wrestling), pitching, penalty shootout, eSport and horse riding.

The “Idol Star 2020 Athletics Championships – New Years Special” will be broadcast on January 25 and 26, during the Korean Lunar New Year holidays.

In the meantime, check out some of the photos of the idols having fun participating in penalty shootouts, athletics and much more!

Penalty shot

Athletics

Esports

Archery

In the wings

