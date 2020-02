2020 Iowa Caucus Countdown | FOX2548 & WIProud

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 / 11:02 PM CST / Updated: February 2, 2020 / 11:02 PM CST

THE TOP DEMOCRATS ARE

CRISS-CROSSING THE HAWKEYE STATE – NOW ON THE Eve OF IOWA CAUSES…

FOX NEWS MARK MEREDITH IS LAST IN DES MOINES.

“Iowa, are you ready to go?

Story ”(applause)

WITH THE SENATE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

Adopted for the weekend,

The battle for Iowa is approaching

A CRESCENDO.

MOST DEMOCRATIC CONTENT IN THE TOP LEVEL HAS CAMPAIGNED SATURDAY IN THE HAWKEYE STATE, REGARDING THE MONDAY COURSES.

“I know there are some people

still decide. ”

Former South Loop Mayor PETE

BUTTIGIEG SAYS HE KNOWS THAT HIS OPPORTUNITIES OF VICTORY ARE A TOSS UP

HE PRESSED SATURDAY FOR MORE HELP TO SHAKE THE RACE.

MASSACHUSETTS SENATOR ELIZABETH WARRING TRAVELS AT CEDAR SPEED – MAKE THE ELECTORS A PERSONAL JOB

“I created a campaign

This is not a close campaign from the start

says, “It’s us, nobody else.” This campaign says, “Come in.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden

HAVE A TOWN HALL IN NORTH LIBERTY IOWA.

AMALGAMED ON SATURDAY

TRANSIT UNION – A GROUP REPRESENTING AMERICA’S TRANSIT WORKERS OFFERED YOU

APPROVAL..

THE COUNTRY NEEDS AN EXPERIENCED GUIDE DURING ITS REMARKS.

“There is no time for

Training in the workplace. We need a president on the first day, someone who can

Command the world stage, the armed forces, someone who can indeed rebuild you

Relationship with our allies. ”

MEANTIME, VERMONT SENATOR BERNIE

SANDERS, WHO POLLS SHOW, IS THE FRONT RUNNER IN IOWA. CRISS-CROSSED THE

STATUS….

VOTERS TELL THAT HE HAS THE BEST CHANCE TO ESTABLISH PRESIDENT TRUMP IN NOVEMBER.

We think we are the strongest campaign to defeat the most dangerous president in America’s history.

The campaign continues

THE WHOLE WEEKEND

AND THE CAUCUS WILL TAKE

LOCATION MONDAY EVENING.

IN DES MOINES, IOWA MARK MEREDITH

IN FOX NEWS